Magellan Health Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Updated

Updates Guidance to Reflect Pending Magellan Complete Care Divestiture

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, as summarized below:

 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
June 30June 30
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Continuing Operations


 



2020



 



2019



Chg



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



Chg


Net revenue


$



1,100.1



$



1,154.3



-4.7



%



$



2,222.5



$



2,273.3



 



-2.2



%


Net income (loss)


$



47.1



$



7.2



552.9



%



$



46.0



$



(1.0



)



NM



 


Segment profit [1]


$



57.0



$



53.6



6.4



%



$



98.6



$



84.3



 



17.0



%


Adjusted net income [1]


$



21.3



$



12.9



64.7



%



$



27.3



$



10.4



 



161.7



%


Earnings (loss) per share


$



1.86



$



0.30



520.0



%



$



1.84



$



(0.04



)



NM



 


Adjusted earnings per share [1]


$



0.84



$



0.53



58.5



%



$



1.09



$



0.43



 



153.5



%


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
NM means not meaningful.

Magellan Complete Care Business Reflected as Discontinued Operations

As previously announced, on April 30, 2020, the Company and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (Molina) entered into a Stock and Asset Purchase Agreement in which the Company has agreed to sell its Magellan Complete Care (MCC) business to Molina. Therefore, the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented now reflect the MCC business as discontinued operations. In addition, the Company’s updated 2020 guidance now reflects its continuing operations, thereby excluding the MCC business from guidance for the full fiscal year 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (all percentage changes compare second quarter 2020 to second quarter 2019 for continuing operations unless otherwise noted):



  • Net revenue decreased 4.7 percent to $1.1 billion.


  • Net income increased 552.9 percent to $47.1 million.


  • Segment profit increased 6.4 percent to $57.0 million.


  • Adjusted net income increased 64.7 percent to $21.3 million.


  • Unrestricted cash and investments were $161.5 million as of June 30, 2020. Approximately $29 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at June 30, 2020 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of continuing operations. In addition, the Company had approximately $160 million of excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of discontinued operations at June 30, 2020.


  • On June 24, 2020, the Company announced the election of Christopher J. Chen, M.D., and Mural R. (Joe) Josephson to Magellan’s board of directors at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.


  • On June 16, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Dr. Caroline Carney as the chief medical officer.


  • On July 6, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Darren Lehrich as the chief investor relations officer.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I continue to be inspired by the dedication and resilience of our organization,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health.

“As we look to the balance of 2020, our strategic priorities remain intact. We are resolute in delivering on our existing commitments, lowering our operating cost structure, strengthening our capabilities through innovation, and improving our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities. The culmination of these efforts will strengthen our competitive position and lead to stronger growth in the future,” continued Fasola.

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2020, was $1.1 billion, representing a 4.7 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was largely attributable to net contract losses within the healthcare segment.

Segment Profit

Segment profit was $57.0 million for the second quarter, compared to $53.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.



  • Healthcare segment profit was $60.8 million, representing an increase of $19.7 million from the second quarter of 2019. This year-over-year increase was primarily driven by lower utilization trends in the specialty healthcare reporting unit due to COVID-19.


  • Pharmacy Management segment profit was $13.2 million, representing a decrease of $17.6 million from the second quarter of 2019. This year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by losses in the Medicare Part D business, customer settlements related to prior periods, and start-up costs associated with the Medi-Cal contract implementation.


  • Corporate costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $17.1 million, as compared to $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Other Items

The Company recorded a $38.9 million income tax benefit during the second quarter of 2020 associated with deferred tax assets in connection with the pending divestiture of MCC to Molina. The Company recorded a special charge of $8.3 million during the second quarter of 2020 associated with lease terminations and abandonments related to planned reductions to the Company’s real estate footprint. The non-recurring tax benefit and the special charge are reflected as reconciling items for the adjusted net income calculation.

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the second quarter of 2020 was $36.4 million, as compared to $6.4 million during the second quarter of 2019. This improvement was primarily driven by lower utilization trends due to COVID-19.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow used in operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $7.5 million, as compared to cash provided by operations of $45.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The year over year change is primarily attributable to timing of accounts receivable and other working capital.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments totaled $161.5 million, an increase of $80.5 million from the balance at December 31, 2019. Approximately $29 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at June 30, 2020 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of continuing operations. In addition, the Company had approximately $160 million of excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of discontinued operations at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, the Company had $320 million of undrawn capacity on the Company’s $400 million revolving credit facility.

“We were pleased with solid second quarter results, and believe our key initiatives for the balance of 2020 should establish a stronger foundation for future growth. We will also have significant financial flexibility to add shareholder value following the completion of the MCC sale, and we will remain disciplined as we evaluate opportunities to deploy capital,” said Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer, Magellan Health.

Updated 2020 Guidance

The Company announced its updated 2020 fiscal year guidance parameters for continuing operations. This updated guidance excludes the MCC business, which is now reflected as discontinued operations retrospective to January 1, 2020.

 
Updated 2020 Guidance
(In millions, except per share results)LowHigh
Net revenue


$



4,400.0



 



$



4,600.0



 


Income (loss) before income taxes


$



(22.0



)



$



(2.0



)


Net income


$



15.0



 



$



27.0



 


Segment Profit[1]


$



145.0



 



$



165.0



 


Adjusted net income[1]


$



16.0



 



$



28.0



 


 
Diluted per share results:
Earnings per share[2]


$



0.59



 



$



1.06



 


Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]


$



0.63



 



$



1.10



 


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
[2] 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share repurchases and option exercises through the close of business July 24, 2020, but excludes the impact of any potential future activity. Based on average fully diluted shares of 25.4 million.

The Company expects net revenue in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion. Net income is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $27 million, which equates to a diluted earnings per share range of $0.59 to $1.06. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $16 million to $28 million, which equates to an adjusted EPS range of $0.63 to $1.10. Segment profit for the full year 2020 is expected to be in the range of $145 million to $165 million. This updated segment profit guidance includes $25 million to $30 million of stranded overhead costs that were previously allocated to the MCC business, but are required to be reclassified to continuing operations in accordance with GAAP. Following the closing of the MCC transaction, the Company expects approximately half of the stranded overhead costs to be mitigated through planned cost reductions, while the remaining amount is expected to be largely offset in 2021 by payments under a transition services agreement with Molina.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 results on a conference call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 269-7756 (Domestic) and (201) 689-7817 (International) using conference ID code 13707398. A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 28, 2020. This replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (International) using the same conference ID code. The conference call will also be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care, cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses, and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to exclude non‑cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles, special charges, and any impact related to the sale of MCC.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made in connection with this release, include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to 2020 guidance for net revenue, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, segment profit, adjusted net income, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share; growth and margin opportunities and initiatives; business environment, long term opportunities and strategy; transformation, process improvement and innovation initiatives; new product offerings, digital tools and advanced analytics capabilities; our expectations regarding the benefits to the Company of the transaction to sell the Magellan Complete Care business (the “transaction”), the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals for the transaction and to satisfy other closing conditions, the anticipated timing of the closing of the transaction, the benefits to the Company of the commercial agreements entered into in connection with the transaction, the ability of the Company to use the proceeds of the transaction to fund future growth initiatives or otherwise create value for the Company, the ability of the Company to offset stranded overhead costs associated with the transaction, the ability of the Company to strategically focus on enhancing its behavioral and specialty health business, as well as the continued growth of its pharmacy business, and the ability of the Company to achieve our strategic and growth goals. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the effectiveness of business continuity plans during, and the risks associated with, the COVID-19 pandemic; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s members; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; costs to maintain or upgrade our information technology and other business systems and the effectiveness and security of such systems; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, and/or our failure to comply with related regulations; delays, higher costs or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

 
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 
December 31, 2019June 30, 2020
ASSETS
 
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



115,752



 



$



160,419



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



680,569



 



 



753,065



 


Short-term investments


 



98,797



 



 



75,671



 


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



44,962



 



 



36,694



 


Other current assets


 



69,687



 



 



80,375



 


Current portion of assets held for sale


 



663,276



 



 



1,145,904



 


Total Current Assets


 



1,673,043



 



 



2,252,128



 


Property and equipment, net


 



131,712



 



 



141,035



 


Long-term investments


 



2,864



 



 



-



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,840



 



 



28,519



 


Other long-term assets


 



58,905



 



 



60,770



 


Goodwill


 



806,421



 



 



806,421



 


Other intangible assets, net


 



81,675



 



 



62,330



 


Assets held for sale, less current portion


 



335,713



 



 



-



 


Total Assets


$



3,092,173



 



$



3,351,203



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



83,790



 



$



99,199



 


Accrued liabilities


 



191,854



 



 



187,286



 


Medical claims payable


 



128,114



 



 



112,077



 


Other medical liabilities


 



92,915



 



 



110,268



 


Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



3,491



 



 



84,942



 


Current portion of liabilities held for sale


 



409,983



 



 



504,459



 


Total Current Liabilities


 



910,147



 



 



1,098,231



 


Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



679,125



 



 



641,950



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,971



 



 



-



 


Tax contingencies


 



9,453



 



 



11,097



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



56,393



 



 



56,956



 


Liabilities held for sale, less current portion


 



37,301



 



 



-



 


Total Liabilities


 



1,694,390



 



 



1,808,234



 


 
Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock


 



543



 



 



550



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



1,386,616



 



 



1,429,995



 


Retained earnings


 



1,475,207



 



 



1,576,549



 


Accumulated other comprehensive income


 



144



 



 



602



 


Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost


 



(1,464,727



)



 



(1,464,727



)


Total Stockholders’ Equity


 



1,397,783



 



 



1,542,969



 


Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity


$



3,092,173



 



$



3,351,203



 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



June 30,



 



June 30,



2019



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



 



2020


Net revenue:
Managed care and other


$



608,614



 



$



548,711



 



$



1,175,162



 



$



1,101,879



 


PBM


 



545,675



 



 



551,364



 



 



1,098,133



 



 



1,120,575



 


Total net revenue


 



1,154,289



 



 



1,100,075



 



 



2,273,295



 



 



2,222,454



 


 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of care


 



408,911



 



 



321,831



 



 



778,008



 



 



670,939



 


Cost of goods sold


 



501,081



 



 



528,067



 



 



1,027,395



 



 



1,061,308



 


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)


 



195,907



 



 



199,756



 



 



398,207



 



 



403,997



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



28,191



 



 



23,888



 



 



53,608



 



 



47,246



 


Interest expense


 



9,070



 



 



7,995



 



 



18,107



 



 



16,953



 


Interest and other income


 



(1,821



)



 



(551



)



 



(3,580



)



 



(1,770



)


Special charges


 



-



 



 



8,309



 



 



-



 



 



8,309



 


Total costs and expenses


 



1,141,339



 



 



1,089,295



 



 



2,271,745



 



 



2,206,982



 


Income from continuing operations before income taxes


 



12,950



 



 



10,780



 



 



1,550



 



 



15,472



 


Provision (benefit) for income taxes


 



5,735



 



 



(36,328



)



 



2,526



 



 



(30,566



)


Net income (loss) from continuing operations


 



7,215



 



 



47,108



 



 



(976



)



 



46,038



 


Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


 



6,398



 



 



36,397



 



 



15,020



 



 



55,717



 


Net Income


$



13,613



 



$



83,505



 



$



14,044



 



$



101,755



 


 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic


 



24,101



 



 



25,054



 



 



24,024



 



 



24,891



 


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted


 



24,416



 



 



25,278



 



 



24,315



 



 



25,074



 


 
Net income (loss) per common share — basic
Continuing operations


$



0.30



 



$



1.88



 



$



(0.04



)



$



1.85



 


Discountinued operations


 



0.26



 



 



1.45



 



 



0.62



 



 



2.24



 


Consolidated operations


$



0.56



 



$



3.33



 



$



0.58



 



$



4.09



 


Net income (loss) per common share — diluted
Continuing operations


$



0.30



 



$



1.86



 



$



(0.04



)



$



1.84



 


Discountinued operations


 



0.26



 



 



1.44



 



 



0.62



 



 



2.22



 


Consolidated operations


$



0.56



 



$



3.30



 



$



0.58



 



$



4.06



 


 
Net income


$



13,613



 



$



83,505



 



$



14,044



 



$



101,755



 


Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities (2)


 



419



 



 



659



 



 



739



 



 



458



 


Comprehensive income


$



14,032



 



$



84,164



 



$



14,783



 



$



102,213



 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $5,207 and $6,592 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $14,607 and $12,389 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
 
(2) Net of income tax provision of $131 and $219 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $231 and $152 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 


Six Months Ended



June 30,



2019



 



 



2020


Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income


$



14,044



 



$



101,755



 


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



64,198



 



 



57,951



 


Special charges


 



-



 



 



8,309



 


Non-cash interest expense


 



679



 



 



941



 


Non-cash stock compensation expense


 



15,021



 



 



13,015



 


Non-cash income tax provision (benefit)


 



1,026



 



 



(29,443



)


Non-cash (amortization) accretion on investments


 



(327



)



 



907



 


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net


 



(51,544



)



 



(24,535



)


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



(4,793



)



 



8,268



 


Other assets


 



(23,890



)



 



(38,322



)


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


 



20,821



 



 



62,970



 


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities


 



4,329



 



 



10,510



 


Contingent consideration


 



(3,758



)



 



-



 


Tax contingencies


 



610



 



 



1,343



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



(7,429



)



 



(2,537



)


Other


 



372



 



 



(289



)


Net cash provided by operating activities


 



29,359



 



 



170,843



 


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations


 



(16,574



)



 



178,326



 


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations


 



45,933



 



 



(7,483



)


 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures


 



(27,804



)



 



(38,305



)


Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired


 



(320



)



 



(369



)


Purchases of investments


 



(295,768



)



 



(417,688



)


Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments


 



288,290



 



 



288,137



 


Net cash used in investing activities


 



(35,602



)



 



(168,225



)


Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations


 



(3,210



)



 



(156,800



)


Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations


 



(32,392



)



 



(11,425



)


 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit


 



-



 



 



80,000



 


Payments to acquire treasury stock


 



(4,124



)



 



-



 


Proceeds from exercise of stock options


 



20,647



 



 



29,825



 


Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



(15,543



)



 



(40,264



)


Payments on contingent consideration


 



(6,247



)



 



-



 


Other


 



(446



)



 



(1,136



)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


 



(5,713



)



 



68,425



 


Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations


 



-



 



 



4,850



 


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations


 



(5,713



)



 



63,575



 


 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


 



7,828



 



 



44,667



 


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


 



86,923



 



 



115,752



 


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$



94,751



 



$



160,419



 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONTINUING OPERATIONS RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



June 30,



 



June 30,



2019



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



 



2020


Healthcare
Managed care and other revenue


$



546,113



 



$



481,021



 



$



1,052,935



 



$



969,927



 


Cost of care


 



(408,911



)



 



(321,831



)



 



(778,008



)



 



(670,939



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(98,314



)



 



(100,450



)



 



(198,424



)



 



(206,386



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



2,237



 



 



2,102



 



 



3,780



 



 



3,863



 


Healthcare segment profit


 



41,125



 



 



60,842



 



 



80,283



 



 



96,465



 


 
Pharmacy Management
Managed care and other revenue


 



62,648



 



 



67,867



 



 



122,543



 



 



132,302



 


PBM revenue


 



550,010



 



 



556,195



 



 



1,106,575



 



 



1,129,973



 


Cost of goods sold


 



(505,203



)



 



(532,685



)



 



(1,035,410



)



 



(1,070,259



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(78,776



)



 



(80,082



)



 



(158,411



)



 



(161,948



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



2,124



 



 



1,939



 



 



3,796



 



 



4,046



 


Pharmacy Management segment profit


 



30,803



 



 



13,234



 



 



39,093



 



 



34,114



 


 
Corporate and Elimination (2)
Managed care and other revenue


 



(147



)



 



(177



)



 



(316



)



 



(350



)


PBM revenue


 



(4,335



)



 



(4,831



)



 



(8,442



)



 



(9,398



)


Cost of goods sold


 



4,122



 



 



4,618



 



 



8,015



 



 



8,951



 


Direct service costs and other


 



(18,817



)



 



(19,224



)



 



(41,372



)



 



(35,663



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



846



 



 



2,551



 



 



7,031



 



 



4,480



 


Corporate and Elimination


 



(18,331



)



 



(17,063



)



 



(35,084



)



 



(31,980



)


 
Consolidated
Managed care and other revenue


 



608,614



 



 



548,711



 



 



1,175,162



 



 



1,101,879



 


PBM revenue


 



545,675



 



 



551,364



 



 



1,098,133



 



 



1,120,575



 


Cost of care


 



(408,911



)



 



(321,831



)



 



(778,008



)



 



(670,939



)


Cost of goods sold


 



(501,081



)



 



(528,067



)



 



(1,027,395



)



 



(1,061,308



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(195,907



)



 



(199,756



)



 



(398,207



)



 



(403,997



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



5,207



 



 



6,592



 



 



14,607



 



 



12,389



 


Segment profit from continuing operations


$



53,597



 



$



57,013



 



$



84,292



 



$



98,599



 


 
 
Reconciliation of income from continuing before income taxes (GAAP) to segment profit (non-GAAP):
Income from continuing operations before income taxes


$



12,950



 



$



10,780



 



$



1,550



 



$



15,472



 


Stock compensation expense


 



5,207



 



 



6,592



 



 



14,607



 



 



12,389



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



28,191



 



 



23,888



 



 



53,608



 



 



47,246



 


Interest expense


 



9,070



 



 



7,995



 



 



18,107



 



 



16,953



 


Interest and other income


 



(1,821



)



 



(551



)



 



(3,580



)



 



(1,770



)


Special charges


 



-



 



 



8,309



 



 



-



 



 



8,309



 


Segment profit from continuing operations


$



53,597



 



$



57,013



 



$



84,292



 



$



98,599



 


Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Darren Lehrich, lehrichd@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1814

