 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magellan Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Magellan Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Updated

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as summarized below:


Three Months Ended



 


 


Six Months Ended



June 30



 


 


June 30


(In millions, except per share amounts)


 


 


 


 


 



 


 


 


 


 


 


 


Continuing Operations


 


 


2021



 


 


 


 


2020


 


Chg



 


 


 


 


2021


 


 


 


2020


 


Chg


Net revenue


$


 


1,220.8



 


 


$


 


1,100.1


 


11.0



%


 


$


 


2,382.4


 


$


 


2,222.5


 


7.2



%


Net income (loss)


$


 


(6.5



)


 


$


 


47.1


 


-113.7



%


 


$


 


22.0


 


$


 


46.0


 


-52.1



%


Segment profit [1]


$


 


32.3



 


 


$


 


57.0


 


-43.3



%


 


$


 


107.4


 


$


 


98.6


 


8.9



%


Adjusted net income [1]


$


 


3.0



 


 


$


 


21.3


 


-85.8



%


 


$


 


38.5


 


$


 


27.3


 


41.1



%


Earnings (loss) per share


$


 


(0.25



)


 


$


 


1.86


 


-113.4



%


 


$


 


0.83


 


$


 


1.84


 


-54.9



%


Adjusted earnings per share [1]


$


 


0.11



 


 


$


 


0.84


 


-86.9



%


 


$


 


1.45


 


$


 


1.09


 


33.0



%


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights and Other Recent Developments:



  • Net revenue increased 11.0% percent over the second quarter of 2020 to $1.22 billion.


  • Net income from continuing operations decreased by $53.6 million from the second quarter of 2020 to a net loss of $6.5 million.


  • Segment profit decreased 43.3% percent from the second quarter of 2020 to $32.3 million.


  • Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share were $3.0 million and $0.11 for the quarter as compared to the prior year quarter adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share of $21.3 million and $0.84, respectively.


  • The Company continues to expect the merger with Centene Corporation (“Centene”) to close during the second half of 2021.

“I am pleased with our organization’s focus during the second quarter of 2021 as we continue to execute against Magellan’s Focus Forward priorities: honoring our commitments, delivering on operational transformation initiatives, strengthening our capabilities through innovation and building a robust growth engine across our businesses,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health.

“During the second quarter of 2021, we remained focused on building a more collaborative and integrated ecosystem of care that leverages our years of experience and customer relationships to provide members with a unique combination of digital tools complemented by high-touch clinical solutions. We recognize in these unprecedented times the growing need for solutions that can bridge behavioral and physical health to close care gaps and produce better outcomes for the members of our health plan, employer and public sector customers.”

“We remain enthusiastic about the Centene transaction and are encouraged by the progress made in our integration planning efforts, which should allow us to chart a successful path for Magellan within Centene’s Health Care Enterprises division following the transaction’s close,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health.

Net Revenue

Net revenue from continuing operations was $1.22 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.0% compared to second quarter of 2020 primarily due to growth in the Healthcare segment, partially offset by a modest decline in the Pharmacy Management segment as a result of the January 1, 2021 exit of Medicare Part D as a plan sponsor.

Segment Profit

Segment profit from continuing operations was $32.3 million for second quarter of 2021, compared to $57.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.



  • Healthcare segment profit was $29.6 million, representing a decrease of $31.2 million from 2020. This year-over-year decrease was most attributable to utilization patterns returning to pre-pandemic levels and an increase in corporate investments.


  • Pharmacy Management segment profit was $13.2 million, and largely in line with 2020 results. Growth in specialty and government coupled with the exit from Medicare Part D, were offset by an increase in corporate investments.


  • Corporate segment costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $10.5 million, as compared to $17.1 million in 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by the reduction of stranded corporate overhead expenses associated with discontinued operations in the prior year quarter.

Other Items

The Company recorded a charge of $5.1 million during the second quarter of 2021 primarily related to the impairment of an investment in a healthcare company that is carried at cost. In the second quarter of 2020 the company recognized a charge of $8.3 million primarily associated with non-cash lease termination and abandonment costs for planned reductions to the Company’s real estate footprint and severance related to the transformation operational initiatives.

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.8 million, as compared to income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $36.4 million during the second quarter of 2020. This decrease is due to the sale of Magellan Complete Care business (“MCC Business”) to Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina”) effective December 31, 2020. The activity recorded in the second quarter of 2021 reflects changes to accounting estimates associated with this divestiture which were partially offset by post-closing transaction related costs .

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow used in operating activities from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $142.7 million, as compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This year over year change is largely due to unfavorable changes in working capital and increased tax payments.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments totaled $915.8 million, as compared to $1,148.8 million at December 31, 2020. This decrease is largely due to voluntary term loan repayments of $100 million in March, tax payments of approximately $75 million which mainly relate to the gain from the sale of the MCC business and unfavorable changes in working capital. Approximately $26.0 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at June 30, 2021 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of continuing operations.

Earnings Conference Call

Due to the pending transaction with Centene, the Company is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its second quarter 2021 earnings release and does not expect to do so in future quarters. Please direct any questions regarding this earnings release to Magellan’s Investor Relations or Media contacts.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care, cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses, and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and the settlement of a legal matter, but excludes segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain adjustments made for acquisitions to exclude non‑cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles, special charges, and any impact related to the sale of MCC.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures.

MCC Business Reflected as Discontinued Operations

Due to the sale of the MCC Business to Molina, the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented reflect the MCC Business as discontinued operations.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Important proposed merger-related and other risk factors that may cause such differences include: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Centene; (ii) the transaction closing conditions may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all, including due to the failure to obtain regulatory approvals; (iii) the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger may disrupt the Company’s business operations (including the threatened or actual loss of employees, customers or suppliers); and (iv) the Company could experience financial or other setbacks if the transaction encounters unanticipated problems. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the effectiveness of business continuity plans during, and the risks associated with, the COVID-19 pandemic; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s members; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; costs to maintain or upgrade our information technology and other business systems and the effectiveness and security of such systems; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, and/or our failure to comply with related regulations; delays, higher costs or inability to obtain and/or implement new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
 
December 31, 2020June 30, 2021
(unaudited)
ASSETS
 
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



1,144,450



 



$



678,507



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



743,502



 



 



826,997



 


Short-term investments


 



140,847



 



 



325,581



 


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



43,334



 



 



38,789



 


Other current assets


 



84,264



 



 



145,156



 


Total Current Assets


 



2,156,397



 



 



2,015,030



 


Property and equipment, net


 



136,739



 



 



141,628



 


Long-term investments


 



2,612



 



 



2,985



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,842



 



 



-



 


Other long-term assets


 



108,797



 



 



120,046



 


Goodwill


 



873,779



 



 



873,830



 


Other intangible assets, net


 



79,689



 



 



64,410



 


Total Assets


$



3,359,855



 



$



3,217,929



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



137,380



 



$



132,298



 


Accrued liabilities


 



354,906



 



 



208,322



 


Medical claims payable


 



111,851



 



 



147,555



 


Other medical liabilities


 



126,921



 



 



138,279



 


Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



6,521



 



 



3,176



 


Total Current Liabilities


 



737,579



 



 



629,630



 


Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



631,855



 



 



521,518



 


Deferred income taxes


 



7,102



 



 



17,634



 


Tax contingencies


 



11,002



 



 



12,734



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



69,283



 



 



78,918



 


Total Liabilities


 



1,456,821



 



 



1,260,434



 


Redeemable non-controlling interest


 



33,062



 



 



33,674



 


Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock


 



555



 



 



559



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



1,477,219



 



 



1,503,718



 


Retained earnings


 



1,857,130



 



 



1,884,291



 


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


 



(205



)



 



(20



)


Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost


 



(1,464,727



)



 



(1,464,727



)


Total Stockholders’ Equity


 



1,869,972



 



 



1,923,821



 


Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity


$



3,359,855



 



$



3,217,929



 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
June 30,June 30,


 



2020



 



 



 



 



2021



 



 



 



2020



 



 



 



 



2021



 


Net revenue:
Managed care and other


$



548,711



 



$



676,041



 



$



1,101,879



 



$



1,302,117



 


PBM


 



551,364



 



 



544,727



 



 



1,120,575



 



 



1,080,300



 


Total net revenue


 



1,100,075



 



 



1,220,768



 



 



2,222,454



 



 



2,382,417



 


 
Costs, expenses and other income:
Cost of care


 



321,831



 



 



430,735



 



 



670,939



 



 



809,926



 


Cost of goods sold


 



528,067



 



 



520,514



 



 



1,061,308



 



 



1,012,884



 


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)


 



199,756



 



 



243,573



 



 



403,997



 



 



474,594



 


Legal matter settlement


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(9,000



)


Depreciation and amortization


 



23,888



 



 



22,525



 



 



47,246



 



 



43,942



 


Interest expense


 



7,995



 



 



6,234



 



 



16,953



 



 



12,660



 


Interest and other income


 



(551



)



 



(208



)



 



(1,770



)



 



(549



)


Special charges and other


 



8,309



 



 



5,054



 



 



8,309



 



 



6,205



 


Total costs, expenses and other income


 



1,089,295



 



 



1,228,427



 



 



2,206,982



 



 



2,350,662



 


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


 



10,780



 



 



(7,659



)



 



15,472



 



 



31,755



 


(Benefit) provision for income taxes


 



(36,328



)



 



(1,196



)



 



(30,566



)



 



9,709



 


Net income (loss) from continuing operations


 



47,108



 



 



(6,463



)



 



46,038



 



 



22,046



 


Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


 



36,397



 



 



5,797



 



 



55,717



 



 



5,115



 


Net income (loss)


$



83,505



 



$



(666



)



$



101,755



 



$



27,161



 


 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic


 



25,054



 



 



26,162



 



 



24,891



 



 



26,056



 


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted


 



25,278



 



 



26,162



 



 



25,074



 



 



26,576



 


 
Net income (loss) per common share — basic
Continuing operations


$



1.88



 



$



(0.25



)



$



1.85



 



$



0.85



 


Discontinued operations


 



1.45



 



 



0.22



 



 



2.24



 



 



0.20



 


Consolidated operations


$



3.33



 



$



(0.03



)



$



4.09



 



$



1.05



 


Net income (loss) per common share — diluted
Continuing operations


$



1.86



 



$



(0.25



)



$



1.84



 



$



0.83



 


Discontinued operations


 



1.44



 



 



0.22



 



 



2.22



 



 



0.19



 


Consolidated operations


$



3.30



 



$



(0.03



)



$



4.06



 



$



1.02



 


 
Net income (loss)


$



83,505



 



$



(666



)



$



101,755



 



$



27,161



 


Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities (2)


 



659



 



 



175



 



 



458



 



 



185



 


Comprehensive income (loss)


$



84,164



 



$



(491



)



$



102,213



 



$



27,346



 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $6,592 and $6,353 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively, and $12,389 and $13,410 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
 
(2) Net of income tax provision of $219 and $65 for the three months ended June 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively, and $152 and $69 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
Six Months Ended
June 30,


 



2020



 



 



2021



 


Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income


$



101,755



 



$



27,161



 


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



57,951



 



 



43,942



 


Special charges and other


 



8,309



 



 



6,205



 


Gain on sale of MCC


 



-



 



 



(8,000



)


Non-cash interest expense


 



941



 



 



710



 


Non-cash stock compensation expense


 



13,015



 



 



13,410



 


Non-cash income tax (benefit) provision


 



(29,443



)



 



12,699



 


Non-cash accretion on investments


 



907



 



 



1,603



 


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net


 



(24,535



)



 



(75,506



)


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



8,268



 



 



4,545



 


Other assets


 



(38,322



)



 



(78,329



)


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


 



62,970



 



 



(151,549



)


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities


 



10,510



 



 



47,062



 


Tax contingencies


 



1,343



 



 



1,339



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



(2,537



)



 



9,635



 


Other


 



(289



)



 



2,388



 


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


 



170,843



 



 



(142,685



)


Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations


 



178,326



 



 



-



 


Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations


 



(7,483



)



 



(142,685



)


 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures


 



(38,305



)



 



(35,105



)


Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired


 



(369



)



 



(2,372



)


Purchases of investments


 



(417,688



)



 



(680,347



)


Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments


 



288,137



 



 



493,711



 


Net cash used in investing activities


 



(168,225



)



 



(224,113



)


Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations


 



(156,800



)



 



-



 


Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations


 



(11,425



)



 



(224,113



)


 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit


 



80,000



 



 



-



 


Proceeds from exercise of stock options


 



29,825



 



 



14,271



 


Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



(40,264



)



 



(112,238



)


Other


 



(1,136



)



 



(1,178



)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


 



68,425



 



 



(99,145



)


Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations


 



4,850



 



 



-



 


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations


 



63,575



 



 



(99,145



)


 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations


 



44,667



 



 



(465,943



)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


 



115,752



 



 



1,144,450



 


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$



160,419



 



$



678,507



 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONTINUING OPERATIONS RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



June 30,



 



June 30,



 



2020



 



 



 



 



2021



 



 



 



2020



 



 



 



 



2021



 


Healthcare
Managed care and other revenue


$



481,021



 



$



585,139



 



$



969,927



 



$



1,118,149



 


Cost of care


 



(321,831



)



 



(430,735



)



 



(670,939



)



 



(809,926



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(100,450



)



 



(126,741



)



 



(206,386



)



 



(241,734



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



2,102



 



 



1,935



 



 



3,863



 



 



4,454



 


Healthcare segment profit


 



60,842



 



 



29,598



 



 



96,465



 



 



70,943



 


 
Pharmacy Management
Managed care and other revenue


 



67,867



 



 



91,046



 



 



132,302



 



 



184,273



 


PBM revenue


 



556,195



 



 



548,335



 



 



1,129,973



 



 



1,087,307



 


Cost of goods sold


 



(532,685



)



 



(523,933



)



 



(1,070,259



)



 



(1,019,526



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(80,082



)



 



(104,556



)



 



(161,948



)



 



(209,152



)


Legal matter settlement


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



9,000



 


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,939



 



 



2,346



 



 



4,046



 



 



5,042



 


Pharmacy Management segment profit


 



13,234



 



 



13,238



 



 



34,114



 



 



56,944



 


 
Corporate and Elimination (2)
Managed care and other revenue


 



(177



)



 



(144



)



 



(350



)



 



(305



)


PBM revenue


 



(4,831



)



 



(3,608



)



 



(9,398



)



 



(7,007



)


Cost of goods sold


 



4,618



 



 



3,419



 



 



8,951



 



 



6,642



 


Direct service costs and other


 



(19,224



)



 



(12,276



)



 



(35,663



)



 



(23,708



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



2,551



 



 



2,072



 



 



4,480



 



 



3,914



 


Corporate and Elimination


 



(17,063



)



 



(10,537



)



 



(31,980



)



 



(20,464



)


 
Consolidated
Managed care and other revenue


 



548,711



 



 



676,041



 



 



1,101,879



 



 



1,302,117



 


PBM revenue


 



551,364



 



 



544,727



 



 



1,120,575



 



 



1,080,300



 


Cost of care


 



(321,831



)



 



(430,735



)



 



(670,939



)



 



(809,926



)


Cost of goods sold


 



(528,067



)



 



(520,514



)



 



(1,061,308



)



 



(1,012,884



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(199,756



)



 



(243,573



)



 



(403,997



)



 



(474,594



)


Legal matter settlement


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 



 



9,000



 


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



6,592



 



 



6,353



 



 



12,389



 



 



13,410



 


Segment profit from continuing operations


$



57,013



 



$



32,299



 



$



98,599



 



$



107,423



 


 
 
Reconciliation of income from continuing operations before income taxes (GAAP) to segment profit (non-GAAP):
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


$



10,780



 



$



(7,659



)



$



15,472



 



$



31,755



 


Stock compensation expense


 



6,592



 



 



6,353



 



 



12,389



 



 



13,410



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



23,888



 



 



22,525



 



 



47,246



 



 



43,942



 


Interest expense


 



7,995



 



 



6,234



 



 



16,953



 



 



12,660



 


Interest and other income


 



(551



)



 



(208



)



 



(1,770



)



 



(549



)


Special charges and other


 



8,309



 



 



5,054



 



 



8,309



 



 



6,205



 


Segment profit from continuing operations


$



57,013



 



$



32,299



 



$



98,599



 



$



107,423



 


(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded from the computation of segment profit.
 
(2) Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy benefits management for certain Healthcare customers, and the Company’s employees covered under its medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



June 30,



 



June 30,



 



2020



 



 



 



 



2021



 



 



 



2020



 



 



 



 



2021



 


 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations


$



47,108



 



$



(6,463



)



$



46,038



 



$



22,046



 


Adjustments
Stock compensation expense


 



-



 



 



249



 



 



-



 



 



495



 


Amortization of acquired intangibles


 



9,573



 



 



7,587



 



 



19,259



 



 



15,646



 


Special charges and other


 



8,309



 



 



5,054



 



 



8,309



 



 



6,205



 


Tax impact


 



(4,808



)



 



(3,396



)



 



(7,413



)



 



(5,888



)


Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture


 



(38,907



)



 



-



 



 



(38,907



)



 



-



 


Adjusted net income from continuing operations


$



21,275



 



$



3,031



 



$



27,286



 



$



38,504



 


 
 
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Magellan —Diluted


$



1.86



 



$



(0.25



)



$



1.84



 



$



0.83



 


Adjustments
Stock compensation expense


 



-



 



 



0.01



 



 



-



 



 



0.02



 


Amortization of acquired intangibles


 



0.38



 



 



0.29



 



 



0.77



 



 



0.59



 


Special charges and other


 



0.33



 



 



0.19



 



 



0.33



 



 



0.23



 


Tax impact


 



(0.19



)



 



(0.13



)



 



(0.30



)



 



(0.22



)


Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture


 



(1.54



)



 



-



 



 



(1.55



)



 



-



 


Adjusted earnings per share


$



0.84



 



$



0.11



 



$



1.09



 



$



1.45



 


Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Darren Lehrich, lehrichd@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1814

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News