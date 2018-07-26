Lowers 2018 Guidance
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for
the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, as summarized below:
Six Months Ended
June 30
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net revenue
$
1,810.9
$
1,419.1
27.6
%
$
3,616.0
$
2,724.8
32.7
%
Net income
$
13.6
$
5.5
146.4
%
$
25.0
$
23.2
7.6
%
Segment profit [1]
$
68.0
$
54.3
25.2
%
$
123.6
$
124.2
-0.5
%
Adjusted net income [1]
$
23.3
$
14.1
65.2
%
$
44.1
$
40.2
9.7
%
Per share results:
Earnings per share
$
0.53
$
0.23
130.4
%
$
0.98
$
0.97
1.0
%
Adjusted earnings per share [1]
$
0.92
$
0.59
55.9
%
$
1.73
$
1.67
3.6
%
[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.
Highlights Include:
Net revenue increased 27.6 percent over the second quarter of 2017 to
$1.8 billion.
Net income increased 146.4 percent over the second quarter of 2017 to
$13.6 million.
Segment profit increased 25.2 percent over the second quarter of 2017
to $68.0 million.
Adjusted net income increased 65.2 percent from the second quarter of
2017 to $23.3 million.
Unrestricted cash and investments were $244.4 million as of June 30,
2018. Approximately $115.8 million of the unrestricted cash and
investments as of June 30, 2018, is related to excess capital and
undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.
On May 24, 2018, the Company’s board of directors approved an
additional $200 million to the current $200 million stock repurchase
plan which will now authorize the Company to purchase up to $400
million. The board also extended the end date for an additional two
years until October 22, 2020.
In May, the Company was named to the annual Fortune 500 list of
America’s largest corporations by revenue for the first time in the
Company’s history.
Net Revenue
Net revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, was $1.8
billion, an increase of 27.6 percent over the same period in 2017. This
increase was mainly driven by net business growth and the annualization
of revenue from the prior year acquisition of Senior Whole Health.
Segment Profit
Segment profit was $68.0 million for the second quarter, compared to
$54.3 million in the prior year quarter.
Healthcare segment profit was $43.9 million, which represents an
increase of 46.2 percent over the second quarter of 2017. The increase
was mainly due to several factors, including: the incremental
contribution of the Senior Whole Health acquisition; $8 million of
favorable out of period development in the current quarter, the
majority of which relates to the first quarter 2018; and net
improvements in our Commercial business; partially off-set by a rate
reduction in Florida and operating losses in Virginia.
Pharmacy management segment profit was $29.9 million, which was a
decrease of 11.7 percent from the second quarter of 2017. This
decrease was primarily driven by a decline in earnings in our
specialty carve-out business resulting from lost formulary management
contracts.
Corporate costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock
compensation expense, totaled $5.8 million, compared to $9.6 million
in the second quarter of 2017. This decrease was largely due to lower
discretionary benefit expenses.
Cash Flow & Balance Sheet
Cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was
$21.1 million versus $3.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2017.
The improved cash flow in the current year is mainly attributable to a
decrease in tax payments and other net favorable working capital changes.
As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments
totaled $244.4 million, which represents a decrease of $16.8 million
from the balance at December 31, 2017. Approximately $115.8 million of
the unrestricted cash and investments at June 30, 2018, is related to
excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.
Restricted cash and investments at June 30, 2018, was $435.0 million
versus the balance at December 31, 2017 of $465.4 million.
On May 24, 2018, the Company’s board of directors approved an additional
$200 million to the current $200 million stock repurchase plan which now
authorizes the Company to purchase up to $400 million. The board also
extended the end date for an additional two years until October 22,
2020. As of July 20, 2018, the total remaining under this increased
authorization was $234.6 million.
Outlook
The Company is lowering its 2018 full year earnings guidance.
“We are updating our guidance ranges to reflect the following: the
impact of lost contracts and delays in closing on pipeline opportunities
in our pharmacy specialty carve-out business; the impact of our
continued cost of care pressure in Virginia; and in New York, the impact
of lower than expected membership growth as well as lower than
anticipated capitation rates, partially offset by improvements in care
management,” said Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan
Health.
The Company now anticipates segment profit in the range of $330 million
to $350 million. In addition, the Company expects revenue in the range
of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion, net income in the range of $93 million
to $117 million, adjusted net income in the range of $132 million to
$152 million, EPS in the range of $3.65 to $4.59 and adjusted EPS in the
range of $5.18 to $5.96.
“Compared to the first half of 2018, we expect the segment profit to
sequentially increase for the remainder of the year due to the following
three factors: earnings seasonality in both our healthcare and pharmacy
businesses, margin expansion due to initiatives in our healthcare
segment, and new business and same store growth,” said Rubin. “While we
expect these items to have a favorable impact in the third quarter, we
anticipate a greater impact in the fourth quarter.”
“I am confident in our strategy and optimistic about our continued
growth trajectory,” said Barry M. Smith, chairman and chief executive
officer of Magellan Health. “2018 will continue to be a year of focused
execution for Magellan, and our strategy remains unchanged.”
2018 Guidance
July 27, 2018
April 26, 2018
Net revenue
$
7,300.0
$
7,500.0
$
7,500.0
$
7,800.0
Income before income taxes
$
132.0
$
170.0
$
165.0
$
203.0
Net income
$
93.0
$
117.0
$
113.0
$
137.0
Segment Profit[1]
$
330.0
$
350.0
$
365.0
$
385.0
Adjusted net income[1]
$
132.0
$
152.0
$
151.0
$
171.0
Per share results:
Earnings per share[2]
$
3.65
$
4.59
$
4.41
$
5.35
Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]
$
5.18
$
5.96
$
5.90
$
6.68
[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.
Earnings Conference Call
Management will discuss the Company’s second quarter results on a
conference call scheduled for Friday, July 27, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.
Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 and
use passcode “2nd Quarter 2018” approximately 10 minutes
before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available
live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of
the call through August 26, 2018. This replay may be accessed by dialing
1-866-501-5116 (Domestic) or 1-203-369-1840 (International). A replay of
the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days,
beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.
Basis of Presentation
In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures
that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s
performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP
measures.
Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care,
cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses,
and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes
segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other
parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as
well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded
in relation to acquisitions.
Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain
adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to
exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted
stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent
consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as
well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.
Included in the tables issued with this press release are the
reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP
measures.
About Magellan Health: Magellan
Health, Inc., a Fortune
500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most
complex areas of health, including special populations, complete
pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan
supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,
while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are
necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers
include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,
labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party
administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably
designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public
in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Fair
Disclosure Regulation. This release contains forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which involve a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. All statements,
other than statements of historical information provided herein, may be
deemed to be forward-looking statements including, without limitation,
statements regarding 2018 guidance for net revenue, income before income
taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net
income, adjusted earnings per share, growth opportunities and strategy.
These statements are based on management’s analysis, judgment, belief
and expectation only as of the date hereof, and are subject to
uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without limiting the
foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,”
“may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual
results could differ materially due to, among other things, the possible
election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the healthcare
services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by
the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization of
healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher costs
or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the
impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts;
termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact of new or
amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries; litigation;
competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business
conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements
include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk
Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed during 2018. Readers are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise
after the date of this release. Segment profit, adjusted net income, and
adjusted EPS information referred to herein may be considered a non-GAAP
financial measure. Further information regarding these measures,
including the reasons management considers this information useful to
investors, are included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on
Form 10-K and on subsequent Form 10-Qs.
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
December 31, 2017
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
398,732
$
246,109
Accounts receivable, net
660,775
839,773
Short-term investments
310,578
412,770
Pharmaceutical inventory
40,945
50,333
Other current assets
72,323
119,164
Total Current Assets
1,483,353
1,668,149
Property and equipment, net
158,638
160,702
Long-term investments
17,287
20,478
Deferred income taxes
813
1,554
Other long-term assets
22,567
30,909
Goodwill
1,006,288
1,014,321
Other intangible assets, net
268,288
243,646
Total Assets
$
2,957,234
$
3,139,759
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
74,300
$
76,458
Accrued liabilities
193,635
268,258
Short-term contingent consideration
6,892
7,062
Medical claims payable
327,625
397,550
Other medical liabilities
177,002
183,222
Current debt and capital lease obligations
112,849
90,546
Total Current Liabilities
892,303
1,023,096
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations
740,888
734,503
Deferred income taxes
12,298
10,928
Tax contingencies
14,226
15,058
Long-term contingent consideration
1,925
2,058
Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities
19,100
35,346
Total Liabilities
1,680,740
1,820,989
Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock
530
535
Additional paid-in capital
1,274,811
1,311,316
Retained earnings
1,399,495
1,420,271
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(380
)
(567
)
Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost
(1,397,962
)
(1,412,785
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
1,276,494
1,318,770
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
2,957,234
$
3,139,759
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Net revenue:
Managed care and other
$
821,699
$
1,215,340
$
1,551,039
$
2,435,103
PBM
597,440
595,583
1,173,723
1,180,897
Total net revenue
1,419,139
1,810,923
2,724,762
3,616,000
Costs and expenses:
Cost of care
583,264
935,814
1,065,318
1,864,475
Cost of goods sold
562,355
558,419
1,104,988
1,118,084
Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)
231,372
259,152
452,858
528,229
Depreciation and amortization
27,731
33,848
54,707
64,255
Interest expense
4,900
8,678
9,048
17,044
Interest and other income
(1,071
)
(3,363
)
(2,020
)
(5,839
)
Total costs and expenses
1,408,551
1,792,548
2,684,899
3,586,248
Income before income taxes
10,588
18,375
39,863
29,752
Provision for income taxes
5,661
4,824
17,467
4,749
Net income
4,927
13,551
22,396
25,003
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(573
)
-
(851
)
-
Net income attributable to Magellan
$
5,500
$
13,551
$
23,247
$
25,003
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic
23,108
24,569
23,060
24,460
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted
24,038
25,407
24,037
25,510
Net income attributable to Magellan per common share — basic
$
0.24
$
0.55
$
1.01
$
1.02
Net income attributable to Magellan per common share — diluted
$
0.23
$
0.53
$
0.97
$
0.98
Net income
$
4,927
$
13,551
$
22,396
$
25,003
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (3)
22
132
1
(187
)
Comprehensive income
4,949
13,683
22,397
24,816
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(573
)
-
(851
)
-
Comprehensive income attributable to Magellan
$
5,522
$
13,683
$
23,248
$
24,816
(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $11,371 and $10,439 for
the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and
$21,511 and $18,085 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
(2) Includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of
$252 and $70 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018,
respectively, and $203 and $303 for the six months ended June 30,
2017 and 2018, respectively.
(3) Net of income tax provision (benefit) of $14 and $42 for the
three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and $2 and
$(59) for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively.
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2017
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
22,396
$
25,003
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
54,707
64,255
Non-cash interest expense
578
614
Non-cash stock compensation expense
21,511
18,085
Non-cash income tax benefit
(1,520
)
(100
)
Non-cash amortization on investments
2,094
1,171
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net
(21,859
)
(179,350
)
Pharmaceutical inventory
(1,188
)
(9,388
)
Other assets
(21,974
)
(57,398
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(59,372
)
50,322
Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities
5,978
89,932
Contingent consideration
203
303
Tax contingencies
764
721
Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities
1,882
16,884
Other
(364
)
69
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,836
21,123
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(26,797
)
(37,132
)
Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired
(3,200
)
-
Purchase of investments
(238,814
)
(334,250
)
Maturity of investments
233,143
227,446
Net cash used in investing activities
(35,668
)
(143,936
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of debt
200,000
-
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(5,000
)
(14,323
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
5,946
21,476
Payments on debt and capital lease obligations
(190,978
)
(33,912
)
Other
(1,311
)
(3,051
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
8,657
(29,810
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(23,175
)
(152,623
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
304,508
398,732
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
281,333
$
246,109
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Managed care and other revenue
$
755,270
$
1,154,888
$
1,420,646
$
2,312,489
Cost of care
(583,264
)
(935,814
)
(1,065,318
)
(1,864,475
)
Direct service costs and other
(145,914
)
(177,990
)
(284,882
)
(364,236
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
3,106
2,742
5,765
5,692
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)
252
70
203
303
Less: non-controlling interest segment loss (2)
(568
)
-
(845
)
-
Healthcare segment profit
30,018
43,896
77,259
89,773
Managed care and other revenue
66,659
60,603
130,839
122,910
PBM revenue
631,932
642,794
1,238,678
1,274,992
Cost of goods sold
(595,446
)
(603,951
)
(1,167,283
)
(1,208,864
)
Direct service costs and other
(74,953
)
(70,941
)
(150,806
)
(146,527
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
5,684
1,408
11,414
2,893
Pharmacy Management segment profit
33,876
29,913
62,842
45,404
Managed care and other revenue
(230
)
(151
)
(446
)
(296
)
PBM revenue
(34,492
)
(47,211
)
(64,955
)
(94,095
)
Cost of goods sold
33,091
45,532
62,295
90,780
Direct service costs and other
(10,505
)
(10,221
)
(17,170
)
(17,466
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
2,581
6,289
4,332
9,500
Less: non-controlling interest segment loss (2)
(1
)
-
(2
)
-
Corporate and Elimination
(9,554
)
(5,762
)
(15,942
)
(11,577
)
Managed care and other revenue
821,699
1,215,340
1,551,039
2,435,103
PBM revenue
597,440
595,583
1,173,723
1,180,897
Cost of care
(583,264
)
(935,814
)
(1,065,318
)
(1,864,475
)
Cost of goods sold
(562,355
)
(558,419
)
(1,104,988
)
(1,118,084
)
Direct service costs and other
(231,372
)
(259,152
)
(452,858
)
(528,229
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
11,371
10,439
21,511
18,085
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)
252
70
203
303
Less: non-controlling interest segment loss (2)
(569
)
-
(847
)
-
Consolidated segment profit
$
54,340
$
68,047
$
124,159
$
123,600
Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:
Income before income taxes
$
10,588
$
18,375
$
39,863
$
29,752
Stock compensation expense
11,371
10,439
21,511
18,085
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
252
70
203
303
Non-controlling interest segment loss
569
-
847
-
Depreciation and amortization
27,731
33,848
54,707
64,255
Interest expense
4,900
8,678
9,048
17,044
Interest and other income
(1,071
)
(3,363
)
(2,020
)
(5,839
)
Segment profit
$
54,340
$
68,047
$
124,159
$
123,600
(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of
contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and
impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs
and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded
from the computation of segment profit.
(2) The non-controlling portion of AlphaCare's segment loss is
excluded from the computation of segment profit.
(3) Healthcare subcontracts with Pharmacy Management to provide
pharmacy benefits management services for certain of Healthcare’s
customers. In addition, Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy
benefits management for the Company’s employees covered under its
medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct
service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Net income attributable to Magellan
$
5,500
$
13,551
$
23,247
$
25,003
Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Stock compensation expense relating to acquisitions
4,906
268
9,758
530
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
252
70
203
303
Amortization of acquired intangibles
8,315
12,726
16,766
24,597
Tax impact
(4,888
)
(3,344
)
(9,767
)
(6,357
)
Adjusted net income
$
14,085
$
23,271
$
40,207
$
44,076
Net income per common share attributable to Magellan —diluted
$
0.23
$
0.53
$
0.97
$
0.98
Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Stock compensation expense relating to acquisitions
0.20
0.01
0.40
0.02
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
0.01
-
0.01
0.01
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.35
0.51
0.70
0.97
Tax impact
(0.20
)
(0.13
)
(0.41
)
(0.25
)
Adjusted earnings per share
$
0.59
$
0.92
$
1.67
$
1.73
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share amounts)
April 26, 2018
July 27, 2018
Low
High
Low
High
Net revenue
$
7,500.0
$
7,800.0
$
7,300.0
$
7,500.0
Income before income taxes
165.0
203.0
132.0
170.0
Net income
113.0
137.0
93.0
117.0
Segment profit (1)
365.0
385.0
330.0
350.0
Adjusted net income (1)
151.0
171.0
132.0
152.0
Per share results:
Earnings per share (2)
4.41
5.35
3.65
4.59
Adjusted earnings per share (1)(2)
5.90
6.68
5.18
5.96
