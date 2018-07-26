Lowers 2018 Guidance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for

the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, as summarized below:



 

 


 

 






Three Months Ended
June 30





Six Months Ended
June 30

(In millions, except per share amounts)




 


 





 


 






2018





2017





Chg






2018





2017





Chg



Net revenue



$

1,810.9


$

1,419.1


27.6

%



$

3,616.0


$

2,724.8


32.7

%

Net income



$

13.6


$

5.5


146.4

%



$

25.0


$

23.2


7.6

%

Segment profit [1]



$

68.0


$

54.3


25.2

%



$

123.6


$

124.2


-0.5

%

Adjusted net income [1]



$

23.3


$

14.1


65.2

%



$

44.1


$

40.2


9.7

%

Per share results:















Earnings per share



$

0.53


$

0.23


130.4

%



$

0.98


$

0.97


1.0

%

Adjusted earnings per share [1]



$

0.92


$

0.59


55.9

%



$

1.73


$

1.67


3.6

%















 


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

Highlights Include:



  • Net revenue increased 27.6 percent over the second quarter of 2017 to
    $1.8 billion.


  • Net income increased 146.4 percent over the second quarter of 2017 to
    $13.6 million.


  • Segment profit increased 25.2 percent over the second quarter of 2017
    to $68.0 million.


  • Adjusted net income increased 65.2 percent from the second quarter of
    2017 to $23.3 million.


  • Unrestricted cash and investments were $244.4 million as of June 30,
    2018. Approximately $115.8 million of the unrestricted cash and
    investments as of June 30, 2018, is related to excess capital and
    undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.


  • On May 24, 2018, the Company’s board of directors approved an
    additional $200 million to the current $200 million stock repurchase
    plan which will now authorize the Company to purchase up to $400
    million. The board also extended the end date for an additional two
    years until October 22, 2020.


  • In May, the Company was named to the annual Fortune 500 list of
    America’s largest corporations by revenue for the first time in the
    Company’s history.

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, was $1.8

billion, an increase of 27.6 percent over the same period in 2017. This

increase was mainly driven by net business growth and the annualization

of revenue from the prior year acquisition of Senior Whole Health.

Segment Profit

Segment profit was $68.0 million for the second quarter, compared to

$54.3 million in the prior year quarter.



  • Healthcare segment profit was $43.9 million, which represents an
    increase of 46.2 percent over the second quarter of 2017. The increase
    was mainly due to several factors, including: the incremental
    contribution of the Senior Whole Health acquisition; $8 million of
    favorable out of period development in the current quarter, the
    majority of which relates to the first quarter 2018; and net
    improvements in our Commercial business; partially off-set by a rate
    reduction in Florida and operating losses in Virginia.


  • Pharmacy management segment profit was $29.9 million, which was a
    decrease of 11.7 percent from the second quarter of 2017. This
    decrease was primarily driven by a decline in earnings in our
    specialty carve-out business resulting from lost formulary management
    contracts.


  • Corporate costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock
    compensation expense, totaled $5.8 million, compared to $9.6 million
    in the second quarter of 2017. This decrease was largely due to lower
    discretionary benefit expenses.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was

$21.1 million versus $3.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2017.

The improved cash flow in the current year is mainly attributable to a

decrease in tax payments and other net favorable working capital changes.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments

totaled $244.4 million, which represents a decrease of $16.8 million

from the balance at December 31, 2017. Approximately $115.8 million of

the unrestricted cash and investments at June 30, 2018, is related to

excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.

Restricted cash and investments at June 30, 2018, was $435.0 million

versus the balance at December 31, 2017 of $465.4 million.

On May 24, 2018, the Company’s board of directors approved an additional

$200 million to the current $200 million stock repurchase plan which now

authorizes the Company to purchase up to $400 million. The board also

extended the end date for an additional two years until October 22,

2020. As of July 20, 2018, the total remaining under this increased

authorization was $234.6 million.

Outlook

The Company is lowering its 2018 full year earnings guidance.

“We are updating our guidance ranges to reflect the following: the

impact of lost contracts and delays in closing on pipeline opportunities

in our pharmacy specialty carve-out business; the impact of our

continued cost of care pressure in Virginia; and in New York, the impact

of lower than expected membership growth as well as lower than

anticipated capitation rates, partially offset by improvements in care

management,” said Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan

Health.

The Company now anticipates segment profit in the range of $330 million

to $350 million. In addition, the Company expects revenue in the range

of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion, net income in the range of $93 million

to $117 million, adjusted net income in the range of $132 million to

$152 million, EPS in the range of $3.65 to $4.59 and adjusted EPS in the

range of $5.18 to $5.96.

“Compared to the first half of 2018, we expect the segment profit to

sequentially increase for the remainder of the year due to the following

three factors: earnings seasonality in both our healthcare and pharmacy

businesses, margin expansion due to initiatives in our healthcare

segment, and new business and same store growth,” said Rubin. “While we

expect these items to have a favorable impact in the third quarter, we

anticipate a greater impact in the fourth quarter.”

“I am confident in our strategy and optimistic about our continued

growth trajectory,” said Barry M. Smith, chairman and chief executive

officer of Magellan Health. “2018 will continue to be a year of focused

execution for Magellan, and our strategy remains unchanged.”



 

 


 

 


2018 Guidance



July 27, 2018



April 26, 2018





Low



 


High






Low



 


High



Net revenue



$

7,300.0


$

7,500.0



$

7,500.0


$

7,800.0

Income before income taxes



$

132.0


$

170.0



$

165.0


$

203.0

Net income



$

93.0


$

117.0



$

113.0


$

137.0

Segment Profit[1]



$

330.0


$

350.0



$

365.0


$

385.0

Adjusted net income[1]



$

132.0


$

152.0



$

151.0


$

171.0











 

Per share results:











Earnings per share[2]



$

3.65


$

4.59



$

4.41


$

5.35

Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]



$

5.18


$

5.96



$

5.90


$

6.68











 


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.


[2] 2018 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share
repurchases and option exercises through the close of business
July 20, 2018, but excludes the impact of any potential future
activity.



 

Earnings Conference Call

Management will discuss the Company’s second quarter results on a

conference call scheduled for Friday, July 27, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.

Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 and

use passcode “2nd Quarter 2018” approximately 10 minutes

before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available

live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of

the call through August 26, 2018. This replay may be accessed by dialing

1-866-501-5116 (Domestic) or 1-203-369-1840 (International). A replay of

the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days,

beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures

that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s

performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP

measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care,

cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses,

and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes

segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other

parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as

well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded

in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain

adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to

exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted

stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent

consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as

well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the

reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP

measures.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably

designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public

in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Fair

Disclosure Regulation. This release contains forward-looking statements

within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which involve a number of risks and

uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. All statements,

other than statements of historical information provided herein, may be

deemed to be forward-looking statements including, without limitation,

statements regarding 2018 guidance for net revenue, income before income

taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net

income, adjusted earnings per share, growth opportunities and strategy.

These statements are based on management’s analysis, judgment, belief

and expectation only as of the date hereof, and are subject to

uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without limiting the

foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,”

“may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual

results could differ materially due to, among other things, the possible

election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the healthcare

services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by

the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization of

healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher costs

or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the

impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts;

termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact of new or

amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries; litigation;

competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business

conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements

include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk

Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent

Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed during 2018. Readers are cautioned

not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The

Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these

forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise

after the date of this release. Segment profit, adjusted net income, and

adjusted EPS information referred to herein may be considered a non-GAAP

financial measure. Further information regarding these measures,

including the reasons management considers this information useful to

investors, are included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on

Form 10-K and on subsequent Form 10-Qs.



 

 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)







 




 

 

 

 




December 31, 2017



June 30, 2018







(unaudited)

ASSETS













 

Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents



$

398,732




$

246,109


Accounts receivable, net




660,775





839,773


Short-term investments




310,578





412,770


Pharmaceutical inventory




40,945





50,333


Other current assets



 

72,323

 



 

119,164

 

Total Current Assets




1,483,353





1,668,149


Property and equipment, net




158,638





160,702


Long-term investments




17,287





20,478


Deferred income taxes




813





1,554


Other long-term assets




22,567





30,909


Goodwill




1,006,288





1,014,321


Other intangible assets, net



 

268,288

 



 

243,646

 

Total Assets



$

2,957,234

 



$

3,139,759

 







 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













 

Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable



$

74,300




$

76,458


Accrued liabilities




193,635





268,258


Short-term contingent consideration




6,892





7,062


Medical claims payable




327,625





397,550


Other medical liabilities




177,002





183,222


Current debt and capital lease obligations



 

112,849

 



 

90,546

 

Total Current Liabilities




892,303





1,023,096


Long-term debt and capital lease obligations




740,888





734,503


Deferred income taxes




12,298





10,928


Tax contingencies




14,226





15,058


Long-term contingent consideration




1,925





2,058


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities



 

19,100

 



 

35,346

 

Total Liabilities



 

1,680,740

 



 

1,820,989

 







 

Stockholders’ Equity:







Ordinary common stock




530





535


Additional paid-in capital




1,274,811





1,311,316


Retained earnings




1,399,495





1,420,271


Accumulated other comprehensive loss




(380

)




(567

)

Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost



 

(1,397,962

)



 

(1,412,785

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity



 

1,276,494

 



 

1,318,770

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



$

2,957,234

 



$

3,139,759

 











 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 














 





Three Months Ended
June 30,





Six Months Ended
June 30,




2017



2018



2017



2018













 

Net revenue:













Managed care and other



$

821,699




$

1,215,340




$

1,551,039




$

2,435,103


PBM



 

597,440

 



 

595,583

 



 

1,173,723

 



 

1,180,897

 

Total net revenue



 

1,419,139

 



 

1,810,923

 



 

2,724,762

 



 

3,616,000

 













 

Costs and expenses:













Cost of care




583,264





935,814





1,065,318





1,864,475


Cost of goods sold




562,355





558,419





1,104,988





1,118,084


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)




231,372





259,152





452,858





528,229


Depreciation and amortization




27,731





33,848





54,707





64,255


Interest expense




4,900





8,678





9,048





17,044


Interest and other income



 

(1,071

)



 

(3,363

)



 

(2,020

)



 

(5,839

)

Total costs and expenses



 

1,408,551

 



 

1,792,548

 



 

2,684,899

 



 

3,586,248

 

Income before income taxes




10,588





18,375





39,863





29,752


Provision for income taxes



 

5,661

 



 

4,824

 



 

17,467

 



 

4,749

 

Net income




4,927





13,551





22,396





25,003


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



 

(573

)



 

-

 



 

(851

)



 

-

 

Net income attributable to Magellan



$

5,500

 



$

13,551

 



$

23,247

 



$

25,003

 













 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic




23,108





24,569





23,060





24,460


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted




24,038





25,407





24,037





25,510














 

Net income attributable to Magellan per common share — basic



$

0.24




$

0.55




$

1.01




$

1.02


Net income attributable to Magellan per common share — diluted



$

0.23




$

0.53




$

0.97




$

0.98














 

Net income



$

4,927




$

13,551




$

22,396




$

25,003


Other comprehensive income:













Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (3)



 

22

 



 

132

 



 

1

 



 

(187

)

Comprehensive income




4,949





13,683





22,397





24,816


Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



 

(573

)



 

-

 



 

(851

)



 

-

 

Comprehensive income attributable to Magellan



$

5,522

 



$

13,683

 



$

23,248

 



$

24,816

 





















 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $11,371 and $10,439 for
the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and
$21,511 and $18,085 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018,
respectively.

 

(2) Includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of
$252 and $70 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018,
respectively, and $203 and $303 for the six months ended June 30,
2017 and 2018, respectively.

 

(3) Net of income tax provision (benefit) of $14 and $42 for the
three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and $2 and
$(59) for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


 

 


 

 








 




Six Months Ended
June 30,




2017



2018

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income



$

22,396




$

25,003


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:







Depreciation and amortization




54,707





64,255


Non-cash interest expense




578





614


Non-cash stock compensation expense




21,511





18,085


Non-cash income tax benefit




(1,520

)




(100

)

Non-cash amortization on investments




2,094





1,171


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
of businesses:







Accounts receivable, net




(21,859

)




(179,350

)

Pharmaceutical inventory




(1,188

)




(9,388

)

Other assets




(21,974

)




(57,398

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities




(59,372

)




50,322


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities




5,978





89,932


Contingent consideration




203





303


Tax contingencies




764





721


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities




1,882





16,884


Other



 

(364

)



 

69

 

Net cash provided by operating activities



 

3,836

 



 

21,123

 







 

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures




(26,797

)




(37,132

)

Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired




(3,200

)




-


Purchase of investments




(238,814

)




(334,250

)

Maturity of investments



 

233,143

 



 

227,446

 

Net cash used in investing activities



 

(35,668

)



 

(143,936

)







 

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of debt




200,000





-


Payments to acquire treasury stock




(5,000

)




(14,323

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options




5,946





21,476


Payments on debt and capital lease obligations




(190,978

)




(33,912

)

Other



 

(1,311

)



 

(3,051

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



 

8,657

 



 

(29,810

)







 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents




(23,175

)




(152,623

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 

304,508

 



 

398,732

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

281,333

 



$

246,109

 











 



 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)













 













 




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2017



2018



2017



2018


Healthcare















Managed care and other revenue



$

755,270




$

1,154,888




$

1,420,646




$

2,312,489


Cost of care




(583,264

)




(935,814

)




(1,065,318

)




(1,864,475

)

Direct service costs and other




(145,914

)




(177,990

)




(284,882

)




(364,236

)

Stock compensation expense (1)




3,106





2,742





5,765





5,692


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)




252





70





203





303


Less: non-controlling interest segment loss (2)



 

(568

)



 

-

 



 

(845

)



 

-

 

Healthcare segment profit




30,018





43,896





77,259





89,773














 


Pharmacy Management















Managed care and other revenue




66,659





60,603





130,839





122,910


PBM revenue




631,932





642,794





1,238,678





1,274,992


Cost of goods sold




(595,446

)




(603,951

)




(1,167,283

)




(1,208,864

)

Direct service costs and other




(74,953

)




(70,941

)




(150,806

)




(146,527

)

Stock compensation expense (1)



 

5,684

 



 

1,408

 



 

11,414

 



 

2,893

 

Pharmacy Management segment profit




33,876





29,913





62,842





45,404














 


Corporate and Elimination (3)















Managed care and other revenue




(230

)




(151

)




(446

)




(296

)

PBM revenue




(34,492

)




(47,211

)




(64,955

)




(94,095

)

Cost of goods sold




33,091





45,532





62,295





90,780


Direct service costs and other




(10,505

)




(10,221

)




(17,170

)




(17,466

)

Stock compensation expense (1)




2,581





6,289





4,332





9,500


Less: non-controlling interest segment loss (2)



 

(1

)



 

-

 



 

(2

)



 

-

 

Corporate and Elimination




(9,554

)




(5,762

)




(15,942

)




(11,577

)













 


Consolidated















Managed care and other revenue




821,699





1,215,340





1,551,039





2,435,103


PBM revenue




597,440





595,583





1,173,723





1,180,897


Cost of care




(583,264

)




(935,814

)




(1,065,318

)




(1,864,475

)

Cost of goods sold




(562,355

)




(558,419

)




(1,104,988

)




(1,118,084

)

Direct service costs and other




(231,372

)




(259,152

)




(452,858

)




(528,229

)

Stock compensation expense (1)




11,371





10,439





21,511





18,085


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)




252





70





203





303


Less: non-controlling interest segment loss (2)



 

(569

)



 

-

 



 

(847

)



 

-

 

Consolidated segment profit



$

54,340

 



$

68,047

 



$

124,159

 



$

123,600

 













 













 

Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:













Income before income taxes



$

10,588




$

18,375




$

39,863




$

29,752


Stock compensation expense




11,371





10,439





21,511





18,085


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




252





70





203





303


Non-controlling interest segment loss




569





-





847





-


Depreciation and amortization




27,731





33,848





54,707





64,255


Interest expense




4,900





8,678





9,048





17,044


Interest and other income



 

(1,071

)



 

(3,363

)



 

(2,020

)



 

(5,839

)

Segment profit



$

54,340

 



$

68,047

 



$

124,159

 



$

123,600

 













 


 

(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of
contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and
impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs
and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded
from the computation of segment profit.

 

(2) The non-controlling portion of AlphaCare's segment loss is
excluded from the computation of segment profit.

 


(3) Healthcare subcontracts with Pharmacy Management to provide
pharmacy benefits management services for certain of Healthcare’s
customers. In addition, Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy
benefits management for the Company’s employees covered under its
medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct
service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

 



 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)













 













 




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2017



2018



2017



2018













 

Net income attributable to Magellan



$

5,500




$

13,551




$

23,247




$

25,003


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013













Stock compensation expense relating to acquisitions




4,906





268





9,758





530


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




252





70





203





303


Amortization of acquired intangibles




8,315





12,726





16,766





24,597


Tax impact



 

(4,888

)



 

(3,344

)



 

(9,767

)



 

(6,357

)

Adjusted net income



$

14,085

 



$

23,271

 



$

40,207

 



$

44,076

 













 













 

Net income per common share attributable to Magellan —diluted



$

0.23




$

0.53




$

0.97




$

0.98


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013













Stock compensation expense relating to acquisitions




0.20





0.01





0.40





0.02


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




0.01





-





0.01





0.01


Amortization of acquired intangibles




0.35





0.51





0.70





0.97


Tax impact



 

(0.20

)



 

(0.13

)



 

(0.41

)



 

(0.25

)

Adjusted earnings per share



$

0.59

 



$

0.92

 



$

1.67

 



$

1.73

 













 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

(In millions, except per share amounts)

 

 


 

 

 

April 26, 2018

 

 

July 27, 2018





Low

 

 

High



Low

 

 

High

 

Net revenue




$

7,500.0

 

 

$

7,800.0



$

7,300.0

 

 

$

7,500.0

Income before income taxes





165.0




203.0




132.0




170.0

Net income





113.0




137.0




93.0




117.0

Segment profit (1)





365.0




385.0




330.0




350.0

Adjusted net income (1)





151.0




171.0




132.0




152.0

Per share results:














Earnings per share (2)





4.41




5.35




3.65




4.59

Adjusted earnings per share (1)(2)





5.90




6.68




5.18




5.96














 

Contacts

Magellan Health, Inc.

Media Contact:

Lilly Ackley,

860-507-1923

ackleyl@magellanhealth.com

or

Investor

Contact:

Joe Bogdan, 860-507-1910

jbogdan@magellanhealth.com

Read full story here
