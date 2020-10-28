 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magellan Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Magellan Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Updated

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as summarized below:


Three Months Ended



 



 



Nine Months Ended



Sept 30



 



 



Sept 30


(In millions, except per share amounts)


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Continuing Operations


2020



 



2019



 



Chg



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



Chg


Net revenue


$



1,170.1



 



$



1,158.5



1.0



%



$



3,392.6



$



3,431.8



-1.1



%


Net (loss) income


$



(17.3



)



$



4.1



NM



 



$



28.7



$



3.1



NM



 


Segment profit [1]


$



34.1



 



$



45.6



-25.3



%



$



132.7



$



129.9



2.1



%


Adjusted net income [1]


$



2.1



 



$



9.8



-78.1



%



$



29.4



$



20.2



45.6



%


Earnings (loss) per share


$



(0.68



)



$



0.17



NM



 



$



1.14



$



0.13



NM



 


Adjusted earnings per share [1]


$



0.08



 



$



0.40



-80.0



%



$



1.16



$



0.83



39.8



%


 
[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
NM = "not meaningful"

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:



  • Net revenue from continuing operations was $1.170 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to growth in the Pharmacy Management segment, partially offset by a decline in the Healthcare segment.


  • Net loss from continuing operations was $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $4.1 for the third quarter of 2019, due primarily to non-cash special charges as the Company reduces its real estate footprint.


  • The Company is re-affirming its 2020 continuing operations guidance ranges for revenue, segment profit, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, and updating its guidance ranges for GAAP net income and earnings per share to reflect higher year-to-date and anticipated fourth quarter special charges.


  • On September 3, 2020, the Company appointed David Bourdon as chief financial officer.


  • On September 9, 2020, the Company announced a strategic relationship with Livongo, whereby Livongo’s digital self-care solutions are being added to Magellan Health’s product suite. The Company and Livongo have also agreed to collaborate on new product innovations for behavioral health.


  • On October 27, 2020, the Company completed a strategic investment in Kaden Health, a technology-enabled healthcare company with a proprietary telemedicine platform for virtual behavioral care.


  • On October 27, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized an extension of its $400 million stock repurchase program through November 15, 2021. As of September 30, 2020, the remaining capacity under the repurchase program was $186 million.

“I am encouraged by the significant progress we continue to make in our journey to re-imagine Magellan Health, and I am pleased we remain on track to deliver on our commitments for 2020. Our success is, in no small part, based on the efforts of our dedicated Magellan associates who have responded to the needs of our members and clients during the pandemic,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health.

“As a leading independent payer services company, we offer disruptive, comprehensive and integrated complex care services and insights. Magellan is committed to remaining a key partner in lowering total healthcare costs, while driving higher quality care for members. We are developing new solutions to build on years of insight and experience that will enable payers to manage high cost areas through integrated physical and mental healthcare. Our new relationships with Livongo and Kaden demonstrate we are executing on our strategy to innovate our solutions so that we can accelerate growth in the future,” continued Fasola.

Net Revenue

Net revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020, was $1.170 billion, representing a 1.0 percent increase from the third quarter of 2019. This increase was largely attributable to growth in the Pharmacy Management segment offset by net contract losses within the Healthcare segment.

Segment Profit

Segment profit from continuing operations was $34.1 million for the third quarter, compared to $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.



  • Healthcare segment profit was $21.2 million, representing a decrease of $5.0 million from the third quarter of 2019. This year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by net contract losses, as well as minimum medical loss ratio (MLR) thresholds in certain contracts.


  • Pharmacy Management segment profit was $31.4 million, representing a decrease of $4.0 million from the third quarter of 2019. This year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by previously disclosed contract losses and start-up costs associated with the Medi-Cal contract, partially off-set by strong results from specialty pharmacy operations, as well as favorable customer settlements.


  • Corporate segment costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $18.6 million, as compared to $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Other Items

The Company recorded a special charge of $16.6 million during the third quarter of 2020 primarily associated with non-cash lease termination and abandonment costs for planned reductions to the Company’s real estate footprint.

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the third quarter of 2020 was $28.9 million, as compared to $17.2 million during the third quarter of 2019. This improvement was primarily driven by lower utilization trends due to COVID-19.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow provided by operations from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $54.1 million, as compared to $119.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The year over year change is primarily attributable to timing of accounts receivable and other working capital changes.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments totaled $120.9 million, as compared to $161.5 million at June 30, 2020. Approximately $30 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at September 30, 2020 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of continuing operations. In addition, the Company had approximately $165 million of excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of discontinued operations at September 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repaid $80 million of debt, leaving $400 million of undrawn capacity on the Company’s revolving credit facility at September 30, 2020.

Strategic Investment in Kaden Health

On October 27, 2020, the Company made a strategic minority equity investment in Kaden Health, a technology-enabled healthcare company with a proprietary telemedicine platform for virtual behavioral care. The Company is partnering with Kaden to deploy its virtual medication assisted treatment (vMAT) platform in certain markets, and will collaborate with Kaden to develop other use cases for virtual behavioral care including capabilities to support Magellan Connect, the Company’s newly-developed collaborative care model.

Outlook

As summarized in the table below, the Company is re-affirming its 2020 continuing operations guidance ranges for revenue, segment profit, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, and updating its continuing operations guidance ranges for GAAP income before income taxes, net income and earnings per share to reflect higher year-to-date and anticipated fourth quarter special accounting charges.

2020 Guidance for Continuing Operations


As of Oct. 29, 2020



 



As of July 29, 2020


(In millions, except per share results)


Low



 



High



 



Low



 



High


Net revenue


$



4,400.0



 



$



4,600.0



 



$



4,400.0



 



$



4,600.0



 


Income before income taxes


$



(42.0



)



$



(22.0



)



$



(22.0



)



$



(2.0



)


Net income


$



1.0



 



$



13.0



 



$



15.0



 



$



27.0



 


Segment Profit[1]


$



145.0



 



$



165.0



 



$



145.0



 



$



165.0



 


Adjusted net income[1]


$



16.0



 



$



28.0



 



$



16.0



 



$



28.0



 


 
Diluted per share results:
Earnings per share[2]


$



0.04



 



$



0.51



 



$



0.59



 



$



1.06



 


Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]


$



0.63



 



$



1.10



 



$



0.63



 



$



1.10



 


 
[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
[2] 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share repurchases and option exercises through the close of business October 23, 2020, but excludes the impact of any potential future activity.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 269-7756 (Domestic) and (201) 689-7817 (International) using conference ID code 13710919. A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through November 29, 2020. This replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (International) using the same conference ID code. The conference call will also be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care, cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses, and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles, special charges, and any impact related to the sale of MCC.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures.

Magellan Complete Care Business Reflected as Discontinued Operations

As previously announced, on April 30, 2020, the Company and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (Molina) entered into a Stock and Asset Purchase Agreement in which the Company has agreed to sell its Magellan Complete Care (MCC) business to Molina. Therefore, the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented reflect the MCC business as discontinued operations. In addition, the Company’s 2020 guidance reflects its continuing operations, thereby excluding the MCC business from guidance for the full fiscal year 2020.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made in connection with this release, include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to 2020 guidance for net revenue, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, segment profit, adjusted net income, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share; growth and margin opportunities and initiatives; business environment, long term opportunities and strategy; transformation, process improvement and innovation initiatives; new product offerings, digital tools and advanced analytics capabilities; our expectations regarding the benefits to the Company of the transaction to sell the Magellan Complete Care business (the “transaction”), the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals for the transaction and to satisfy other closing conditions, the anticipated timing of the closing of the transaction, the benefits to the Company of the commercial agreements entered into in connection with the transaction, the ability of the Company to use the proceeds of the transaction to fund future growth initiatives or otherwise create value for the Company, the ability of the Company to offset stranded overhead costs associated with the transaction, the ability of the Company to strategically focus on enhancing its behavioral and specialty health business, as well as the continued growth of its pharmacy business, and the ability of the Company to achieve our strategic and growth goals. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the effectiveness of business continuity plans during, and the risks associated with, the COVID-19 pandemic; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s members; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; costs to maintain or upgrade our information technology and other business systems and the effectiveness and security of such systems; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, and/or our failure to comply with related regulations; delays, higher costs or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 
December 31, 2019September 30, 2020
ASSETS
 
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



115,752



 



$



152,050



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



680,569



 



 



769,159



 


Short-term investments


 



98,797



 



 



92,686



 


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



44,962



 



 



37,637



 


Other current assets


 



69,687



 



 



95,666



 


Current portion of assets held for sale


 



663,276



 



 



1,144,032



 


Total Current Assets


 



1,673,043



 



 



2,291,230



 


Property and equipment, net


 



131,712



 



 



131,869



 


Long-term investments


 



2,864



 



 



5,623



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,840



 



 



25,823



 


Other long-term assets


 



58,905



 



 



67,692



 


Goodwill


 



806,421



 



 



806,421



 


Other intangible assets, net


 



81,675



 



 



52,362



 


Assets held for sale, less current portion


 



335,713



 



 



-



 


Total Assets


$



3,092,173



 



$



3,381,020



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



83,790



 



$



122,020



 


Accrued liabilities


 



191,854



 



 



235,152



 


Medical claims payable


 



128,114



 



 



119,922



 


Other medical liabilities


 



92,915



 



 



123,205



 


Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



3,491



 



 



4,308



 


Current portion of liabilities held for sale


 



409,983



 



 



496,272



 


Total Current Liabilities


 



910,147



 



 



1,100,879



 


Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



679,125



 



 



637,093



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,971



 



 



-



 


Tax contingencies


 



9,453



 



 



11,724



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



56,393



 



 



52,172



 


Liabilities held for sale, less current portion


 



37,301



 



 



-



 


Total Liabilities


 



1,694,390



 



 



1,801,868



 


 
Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock


 



543



 



 



553



 


Additional paid-in capital


1,386,616



1,455,009


Retained earnings


 



1,475,207



 



 



1,588,196



 


Accumulated other comprehensive income


 



144



 



 



121



 


Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost


 



(1,464,727



)



 



(1,464,727



)


Total Stockholders’ Equity


 



1,397,783



 



 



1,579,152



 


Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity


$



3,092,173



 



$



3,381,020



 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



 



September 30,



2019



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



 



2020


Net revenue:
Managed care and other


$



591,229



 



$



568,688



 



$



1,766,391



 



$



1,670,567



 


PBM


 



567,314



 



 



601,429



 



 



1,665,447



 



 



1,722,004



 


Total net revenue


 



1,158,543



 



 



1,170,117



 



 



3,431,838



 



 



3,392,571



 


 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of care


 



397,697



 



 



364,438



 



 



1,175,705



 



 



1,035,377



 


Cost of goods sold


 



523,973



 



 



560,269



 



 



1,551,368



 



 



1,621,577



 


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)


 



195,844



 



 



216,770



 



 



594,051



 



 



620,767



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



28,890



 



 



24,730



 



 



82,498



 



 



71,976



 


Interest expense


 



8,935



 



 



7,286



 



 



27,042



 



 



24,239



 


Interest and other income


 



(1,699



)



 



(349



)



 



(5,279



)



 



(2,119



)


Special charges


 



-



 



 



16,599



 



 



-



 



 



24,908



 


Total costs and expenses


 



1,153,640



 



 



1,189,743



 



 



3,425,385



 



 



3,396,725



 


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


 



4,903



 



 



(19,626



)



 



6,453



 



 



(4,154



)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes


 



782



 



 



(2,330



)



 



3,308



 



 



(32,896



)


Net income (loss) from continuing operations


 



4,121



 



 



(17,296



)



 



3,145



 



 



28,742



 


Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


 



17,153



 



 



28,943



 



 



32,173



 



 



84,660



 


Net Income


$



21,274



 



$



11,647



 



$



35,318



 



$



113,402



 


 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic


 



24,426



 



 



25,448



 



 



24,159



 



 



25,078



 


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted


 



24,708



 



 



25,448



 



 



24,447



 



 



25,317



 


 
Net income (loss) per common share — basic
Continuing operations


$



0.17



 



$



(0.68



)



$



0.13



 



$



1.15



 


Discontinued operations


 



0.70



 



 



1.14



 



 



1.33



 



 



3.37



 


Consolidated operations


$



0.87



 



$



0.46



 



$



1.46



 



$



4.52



 


Net income (loss) per common share — diluted
Continuing operations


$



0.17



 



$



(0.68



)



$



0.13



 



$



1.14



 


Discontinued operations


 



0.69



 



 



1.14



 



 



1.31



 



 



3.34



 


Consolidated operations


$



0.86



 



$



0.46



 



$



1.44



 



$



4.48



 


 
Net income


$



21,274



 



$



11,647



 



$



35,318



 



$



113,402



 


Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities (2)


 



(98



)



 



(481



)



 



641



 



 



(23



)


Comprehensive income


$



21,176



 



$



11,166



 



$



35,959



 



$



113,379



 


 

(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $4,604 and $5,442 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $19,211 and $17,831 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
 
(2) Net of income tax (benefit) provision of ($31) and ($160) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $201 and ($8) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 


Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2019



 



 



2020


Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income


$



35,318



 



$



113,402



 


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



98,355



 



 



88,061



 


Special charges


 



-



 



 



24,908



 


Non-cash interest expense


 



1,069



 



 



1,297



 


Non-cash stock compensation expense


 



19,832



 



 



18,854



 


Non-cash income tax provision (benefit)


 



4,567



 



 



(26,537



)


Non-cash (amortization) accretion on investments


 



(509



)



 



2,371



 


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net


 



(54,261



)



 



(78,682



)


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



(7,555



)



 



7,325



 


Other assets


 



(35,714



)



 



(66,612



)


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


 



83,976



 



 



110,710



 


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities


 



11,997



 



 



47,478



 


Contingent consideration


 



(3,754



)



 



-



 


Tax contingencies


 



(251



)



 



1,914



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



(9,566



)



 



(11,572



)


Other


 



919



 



 



(965



)


Net cash provided by operating activities


 



144,423



 



 



231,952



 


Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations


 



25,079



 



 



177,800



 


Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations


 



119,344



 



 



54,152



 


 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures


 



(44,234



)



 



(56,006



)


Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired


 



(320



)



 



(2,066



)


Purchases of investments


 



(391,062



)



 



(661,004



)


Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments


 



434,493



 



 



500,660



 


Net cash used in investing activities


 



(1,123



)



 



(218,416



)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations


 



46,196



 



 



(164,836



)


Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations


 



(47,319



)



 



(53,580



)


 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit


 



-



 



 



80,000



 


Payments to acquire treasury stock


 



(4,124



)



 



-



 


Proceeds from exercise of stock options


 



20,653



 



 



48,284



 


Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



(50,950



)



 



(126,110



)


Payments on contingent consideration


 



(6,247



)



 



-



 


Other


 



1,763



 



 



902



 


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


 



(38,905



)



 



3,076



 


Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations


 



-



 



 



(32,650



)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations


 



(38,905



)



 



35,726



 


 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


 



33,120



 



 



36,298



 


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


 



86,923



 



 



115,752



 


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$



120,043



 



$



152,050



 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONTINUING OPERATIONS RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



 



September 30,



2019



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



 



2020


Healthcare
Managed care and other revenue


$



521,379



 



$



489,451



 



$



1,574,314



 



$



1,459,378



 


Cost of care


 



(397,697



)



 



(364,438



)



 



(1,175,705



)



 



(1,035,377



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(99,416



)



 



(104,610



)



 



(297,840



)



 



(310,996



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,995



 



 



833



 



 



5,775



 



 



4,696



 


Healthcare segment profit


 



26,261



 



 



21,236



 



 



106,544



 



 



117,701



 


 
Pharmacy Management
Managed care and other revenue


 



69,968



 



 



79,382



 



 



192,511



 



 



211,684



 


PBM revenue


 



572,086



 



 



606,546



 



 



1,678,661



 



 



1,736,519



 


Cost of goods sold


 



(528,500



)



 



(565,121



)



 



(1,563,910



)



 



(1,635,380



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(79,842



)



 



(91,012



)



 



(238,253



)



 



(252,960



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,669



 



 



1,615



 



 



5,465



 



 



5,661



 


Pharmacy Management segment profit


 



35,381



 



 



31,410



 



 



74,474



 



 



65,524



 


 
Corporate and Elimination (2)
Managed care and other revenue


 



(118



)



 



(145



)



 



(434



)



 



(495



)


PBM revenue


 



(4,772



)



 



(5,117



)



 



(13,214



)



 



(14,515



)


Cost of goods sold


 



4,527



 



 



4,852



 



 



12,542



 



 



13,803



 


Direct service costs and other


 



(16,586



)



 



(21,148



)



 



(57,958



)



 



(56,811



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



940



 



 



2,994



 



 



7,971



 



 



7,474



 


Corporate and Elimination


 



(16,009



)



 



(18,564



)



 



(51,093



)



 



(50,544



)


 
Consolidated
Managed care and other revenue


 



591,229



 



 



568,688



 



 



1,766,391



 



 



1,670,567



 


PBM revenue


 



567,314



 



 



601,429



 



 



1,665,447



 



 



1,722,004



 


Cost of care


 



(397,697



)



 



(364,438



)



 



(1,175,705



)



 



(1,035,377



)


Cost of goods sold


 



(523,973



)



 



(560,269



)



 



(1,551,368



)



 



(1,621,577



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(195,844



)



 



(216,770



)



 



(594,051



)



 



(620,767



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



4,604



 



 



5,442



 



 



19,211



 



 



17,831



 


Segment profit from continuing operations


$



45,633



 



$



34,082



 



$



129,925



 



$



132,681



 


 
 
Reconciliation of income from continuing before income taxes (GAAP) to segment profit (non-GAAP):
Income from continuing operations before income taxes


$



4,903



 



$



(19,626



)



$



6,453



 



$



(4,154



)


Stock compensation expense


 



4,604



 



 



5,442



 



 



19,211



 



 



17,831



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



28,890



 



 



24,730



 



 



82,498



 



 



71,976



 


Interest expense


 



8,935



 



 



7,286



 



 



27,042



 



 



24,239



 


Interest and other income


 



(1,699



)



 



(349



)



 



(5,279



)



 



(2,119



)


Special charges


 



-



 



 



16,599



 



 



-



 



 



24,908



 


Segment profit from continuing operations


$



45,633



 



$



34,082



 



$



129,925



 



$



132,681



 


 

Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Darren Lehrich, lehrichd@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1814

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The best way to protect the data on your laptop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News