Lowers 2018 Earnings Guidance
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for
the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, as summarized below:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
Chg
2018
2017
Chg
Net revenue
$
1,853.5
$
1,419.4
30.6
%
$
5,469.5
$
4,144.2
32.0
%
Net income
$
27.1
$
32.5
-16.4
%
$
52.1
$
55.7
-6.4
%
Segment profit [1]
$
88.3
$
87.7
0.7
%
$
211.9
$
211.9
0.0
%
Adjusted net income [1]
$
36.2
$
40.4
-10.5
%
$
80.2
$
80.6
-0.5
%
Per share results:
Earnings per share
$
1.09
$
1.32
-17.4
%
$
2.06
$
2.30
-10.4
%
Adjusted earnings per share [1]
$
1.45
$
1.64
-11.6
%
$
3.17
$
3.33
-4.8
%
[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.
Highlights Include:
Net revenue increased 31 percent over the third quarter of 2017 to
$1.9 billion.
Net income decreased 16 percent over the third quarter of 2017 to
$27.1 million.
Segment profit was $88.3 million compared to $87.7 million in the
third quarter of 2017.
Adjusted net income decreased 11 percent from the third quarter of
2017 to $36.2 million.
Unrestricted cash and investments were $232.2 million as of September
30, 2018. Approximately $134.2 million of the unrestricted cash and
investments at September 30, 2018 related to excess capital and
undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.
The Company is lowering its full year 2018 earnings guidance.
“In light of our recent performance and lowering of guidance, we
acknowledge that our financial results have been below our expectations.
In the short-term, we expect the environment to remain challenging, but
we see significant long-term opportunity in both our Healthcare and
Pharmacy businesses,” said Barry M. Smith, chairman and chief executive
officer of Magellan Health. “We are focused on partnering with our
customers to increase the quality of healthcare for our members while
effectively managing both the cost of care and administrative expenses.”
Net Revenue
Net revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $1.9
billion, an increase of 31 percent over the same period in 2017. This
increase was mainly driven by net business growth and the annualization
of revenue from prior year acquisitions.
Segment Profit
Segment profit was $88.3 million for the third quarter, compared to
$87.7 million in the prior year quarter.
Healthcare segment profit was $61.7 million, which represents an
increase of 7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2017.
Healthcare results for the quarter include net favorable out of period
adjustments of approximately $22 million, largely driven by favorable
client settlements. Other material drivers of the quarterly change in
segment profit included the incremental losses in Virginia and the
impact of the October 2017 rate reduction in Florida, partially offset
by the incremental earnings contribution from the Senior Whole Health
acquisition that closed on October 31, 2017.
Pharmacy management segment profit was $33.6 million, which was a
decrease of 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2017. This
year over year decrease was primarily driven by a decline in earnings
in our specialty carve-out business resulting from lost formulary
management contracts.
Corporate costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock
compensation expense, totaled $7.0 million, compared to $8.5 million
in the third quarter of 2017. This change was due to costs in the
prior year quarter related to the Senior Whole Health acquisition.
Cash Flow & Balance Sheet
Cash flow from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018,
was $34.0 million versus $112.7 million in the nine months ended
September 30, 2017. This year over year change is primarily related to
the timing of receivable collections from states in the Company’s MCC
businesses.
As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s unrestricted cash and
investments totaled $232.2 million versus $261.2 million from the
balance at December 31, 2017. Approximately $134.2 million of the
unrestricted cash and investments at September 30, 2018, is related to
excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.
Restricted cash and investments at September 30, 2018, was $380.8
million versus the balance at December 31, 2017 of $465.4 million. This
decrease was primarily due to accounts receivable increases as well as
improved capital efficiency through substituting a letter of credit for
statutory surplus in one of the Company’s MCC markets.
Year to date through October 31, 2018, we repurchased approximately
680,000 shares for $53.2 million. We have approximately $200 million
remaining in our share repurchase authorization program which runs
through October 22, 2020.
Outlook
The Company is lowering its 2018 full year earnings guidance ranges.
2018 Guidance
Nov 7, 2018
July 27, 2018
Net revenue
$
7,300.0
$
7,500.0
$
7,300.0
$
7,500.0
Income before income taxes
$
97.0
$
131.0
$
132.0
$
170.0
Net income
$
68.0
$
88.0
$
93.0
$
117.0
Segment Profit[1]
$
290.0
$
310.0
$
330.0
$
350.0
Adjusted net income[1]
$
107.0
$
123.0
$
132.0
$
152.0
Per share results:
Earnings per share[2]
$
2.71
$
3.51
$
3.65
$
4.59
Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]
$
4.26
$
4.90
$
5.18
$
5.96
[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.
The reduction in earnings guidance reflects the following:
Utilization pressures in our Healthcare business;
In MCC of Virginia, the unfavorable update to the Company’s expected
risk scores for 2018;
Modestly lower margins in the Pharmacy business as a result of delayed
timing of network rate improvement actions; and,
As result of operating efficiency initiatives, an initial estimate of
severance and other costs that the Company anticipates to recognize in
2018.
The Company now estimates net income for the full year 2018 to be in the
range of $68 million to $88 million, adjusted net income in the range of
$107 million to $123 million, EPS in the range of $2.71 to $3.51 and
adjusted EPS in the range of $4.26 to $4.90. The full year segment
profit guidance is expected to be in the range of $290 million to $310
million. The Company is maintaining its revenue range of $7.3 billion to
$7.5 billion.
“After transforming our business and achieving strong top line growth
over the past few years, we have significant earnings power in our
current portfolio as we work to increase our margins to industry
competitive levels,” said Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer of
Magellan Health.
Earnings Conference Call
Management will discuss the Company’s third quarter results on a
conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.
Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 and
use passcode “3rd Quarter 2018” approximately 10 minutes
before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available
live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of
the call through December 7, 2018. This replay may be accessed by
dialing 1-866-501-2962 (Domestic) or 1-203-369-1830 (International). A
replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above
for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.
Basis of Presentation
In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures
that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s
performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP
measures.
Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care,
cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses,
and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes
segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other
parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as
well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded
in relation to acquisitions.
Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain
adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to
exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted
stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent
consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as
well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.
Included in the tables issued with this press release are the
reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP
measures.
About Magellan Health: Magellan
Health, Inc., a Fortune
500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most
complex areas of health, including special populations, complete
pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan
supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,
while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are
necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers
include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,
labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party
administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably
designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public
in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Fair
Disclosure Regulation. This release contains forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which involve a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. All statements,
other than statements of historical information provided herein, may be
deemed to be forward-looking statements including, without limitation,
statements regarding 2018 guidance for net revenue, income before income
taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net
income, adjusted earnings per share, an initial estimate of severance
and other costs that we anticipate to recognize in 2018, growth
opportunities, business environment, long term opportunities and
strategy. These statements are based on management’s analysis, judgment,
belief and expectation only as of the date hereof, and are subject to
uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without limiting the
foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,”
“may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual
results could differ materially due to, among other things, the possible
election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the healthcare
services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by
the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization of
healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher costs
or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the
impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts;
termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact of new or
amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries; litigation;
competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business
conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements
include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk
Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed during 2018. Readers are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise
after the date of this release. Segment profit, adjusted net income, and
adjusted EPS information referred to herein may be considered a non-GAAP
financial measure. Further information regarding these measures,
including the reasons management considers this information useful to
investors, are included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on
Form 10-K and on subsequent Form 10-Qs.
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2018
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
398,732
$
234,264
Accounts receivable, net
660,775
820,748
Short-term investments
310,578
374,669
Pharmaceutical inventory
40,945
44,035
Other current assets
72,323
102,829
Total Current Assets
1,483,353
1,576,545
Property and equipment, net
158,638
154,826
Long-term investments
17,287
4,090
Deferred income taxes
813
1,071
Other long-term assets
22,567
51,391
Goodwill
1,006,288
1,015,076
Other intangible assets, net
268,288
245,516
Total Assets
$
2,957,234
$
3,048,515
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
74,300
$
73,144
Accrued liabilities
193,635
209,012
Short-term contingent consideration
6,892
7,131
Medical claims payable
327,625
402,497
Other medical liabilities
177,002
162,009
Current debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations
112,849
64,778
Total Current Liabilities
892,303
918,571
Long-term debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations
740,888
733,969
Deferred income taxes
12,298
12,802
Tax contingencies
14,226
14,326
Long-term contingent consideration
1,925
2,137
Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities
19,100
34,959
Total Liabilities
1,680,740
1,716,764
Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock
530
535
Additional paid-in capital
1,274,811
1,324,176
Retained earnings
1,399,495
1,447,416
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(380
)
(373
)
Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost
(1,397,962
)
(1,440,003
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
1,276,494
1,331,751
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
2,957,234
$
3,048,515
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Net revenue:
Managed care and other
$ 834,358
$ 1,235,787
$ 2,385,397
$ 3,670,890
PBM
585,048
617,719
1,758,771
1,798,616
Total net revenue
1,419,406
1,853,506
4,144,168
5,469,506
Costs and expenses:
Cost of care
569,306
938,031
1,634,624
2,802,506
Cost of goods sold
543,682
571,145
1,648,670
1,689,229
Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)
227,372
265,471
680,230
793,700
Depreciation and amortization
28,189
33,047
82,896
97,302
Interest expense
7,663
8,990
16,711
26,034
Interest and other income
(1,781)
(4,139)
(3,801)
(9,978)
Total costs and expenses
1,374,431
1,812,545
4,059,330
5,398,793
Income before income taxes
44,975
40,961
84,838
70,713
Provision for income taxes
11,739
13,816
29,206
18,565
Net income
33,236
27,145
55,632
52,148
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
785
-
(66)
-
Net income attributable to Magellan
$ 32,451
$ 27,145
$ 55,698
$ 52,148
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic
23,282
24,433
23,135
24,451
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted
24,563
24,928
24,241
25,316
Net income attributable to Magellan per common share — basic
$ 1.39
$ 1.11
$ 2.41
$ 2.13
Net income attributable to Magellan per common share — diluted
$ 1.32
$ 1.09
$ 2.30
$ 2.06
Net income
$ 33,236
$ 27,145
$ 55,632
$ 52,148
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities (3)
26
194
27
7
Comprehensive income
33,262
27,339
55,659
52,155
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest
785
-
(66)
-
Comprehensive income attributable to Magellan
$ 32,477
$ 27,339
$ 55,725
$ 52,155
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2017
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
55,632
$
52,148
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
82,896
97,302
Non-cash interest expense
3,120
919
Non-cash stock compensation expense
31,834
27,405
Non-cash income tax (benefit) provision
(2,160
)
1,814
Non-cash amortization on investments
3,052
1,404
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net
(13,539
)
(160,904
)
Pharmaceutical inventory
9,609
(3,090
)
Other assets
(15,481
)
(60,008
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(70,006
)
(13,781
)
Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities
25,578
73,667
Contingent consideration
(631
)
451
Tax contingencies
158
100
Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities
2,408
16,497
Other
210
93
Net cash provided by operating activities
112,680
34,017
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(42,703
)
(51,244
)
Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired
(3,200
)
(402
)
Purchases of investments
(341,280
)
(453,007
)
Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments
320,045
400,683
Net cash used in investing activities
(67,138
)
(103,970
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of debt
949,239
-
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(15,457
)
(41,039
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
28,328
22,587
Payments on debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations
(798,359
)
(75,043
)
Payments on contingent consideration
(1,032
)
-
Other
(8,005
)
(1,020
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
154,714
(94,515
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
200,256
(164,468
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
304,508
398,732
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
504,764
$
234,264
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Managed care and other revenue
$
769,451
$
1,176,439
$
2,190,097
$
3,488,928
Cost of care
(569,306
)
(938,031
)
(1,634,624
)
(2,802,506
)
Direct service costs and other
(143,550
)
(179,022
)
(428,432
)
(543,258
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
2,623
2,165
8,388
7,857
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)
(834
)
148
(631
)
451
Less: non-controlling interest segment profit (loss) (2)
789
-
(56
)
-
Healthcare segment profit
57,595
61,699
134,854
151,472
Managed care and other revenue
65,131
59,500
195,970
182,410
PBM revenue
618,178
665,734
1,856,856
1,940,726
Cost of goods sold
(575,327
)
(618,463
)
(1,742,610
)
(1,827,327
)
Direct service costs and other
(74,976
)
(74,491
)
(225,782
)
(221,018
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
5,680
1,359
17,094
4,252
Pharmacy Management segment profit
38,686
33,639
101,528
79,043
Managed care and other revenue
(224
)
(152
)
(670
)
(448
)
PBM revenue
(33,130
)
(48,015
)
(98,085
)
(142,110
)
Cost of goods sold
31,645
47,318
93,940
138,098
Direct service costs and other
(8,846
)
(11,958
)
(26,016
)
(29,424
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
2,020
5,796
6,352
15,296
Less: non-controlling interest segment profit (loss) (2)
(1
)
-
(3
)
-
Corporate and Elimination
(8,534
)
(7,011
)
(24,476
)
(18,588
)
Managed care and other revenue
834,358
1,235,787
2,385,397
3,670,890
PBM revenue
585,048
617,719
1,758,771
1,798,616
Cost of care
(569,306
)
(938,031
)
(1,634,624
)
(2,802,506
)
Cost of goods sold
(543,682
)
(571,145
)
(1,648,670
)
(1,689,229
)
Direct service costs and other
(227,372
)
(265,471
)
(680,230
)
(793,700
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
10,323
9,320
31,834
27,405
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)
(834
)
148
(631
)
451
Less: non-controlling interest segment profit (loss) (2)
788
-
(59
)
-
Consolidated segment profit
$
87,747
$
88,327
$
211,906
$
211,927
Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:
Income before income taxes
$
44,975
$
40,961
$
84,838
$
70,713
Stock compensation expense
10,323
9,320
31,834
27,405
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(834
)
148
(631
)
451
Non-controlling interest segment (profit) loss
(788
)
-
59
-
Depreciation and amortization
28,189
33,047
82,896
97,302
Interest expense
7,663
8,990
16,711
26,034
Interest and other income
(1,781
)
(4,139
)
(3,801
)
(9,978
)
Segment profit
$
87,747
$
88,327
$
211,906
$
211,927
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Net income attributable to Magellan
$
32,451
$
27,145
$
55,698
$
52,148
Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Stock compensation expense
4,960
-
14,718
530
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(834
)
148
(631
)
451
Amortization of acquired intangibles
8,424
12,079
25,189
36,676
Tax impact
(4,605
)
(3,220
)
(14,372
)
(9,577
)
Adjusted net income
$
40,396
$
36,152
$
80,602
$
80,228
Net income per common share attributable to Magellan —diluted
$
1.32
$
1.09
$
2.30
$
2.06
Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Stock compensation expense
0.20
-
0.61
0.02
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(0.03
)
0.01
(0.03
)
0.02
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.34
0.48
1.04
1.45
Tax impact
(0.19
)
(0.13
)
(0.59
)
(0.38
)
Adjusted earnings per share
$
1.64
$
1.45
$
3.33
$
3.17
