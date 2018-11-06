Lowers 2018 Earnings Guidance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for

the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, as summarized below:



 


 


 




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30


September 30

(In millions, except per share amounts)



 


 




 






2018


2017


Chg


2018


2017


Chg

Net revenue


$

1,853.5


$

1,419.4


30.6

%


$

5,469.5


$

4,144.2


32.0

%

Net income


$

27.1


$

32.5


-16.4

%


$

52.1


$

55.7


-6.4

%

Segment profit [1]


$

88.3


$

87.7


0.7

%


$

211.9


$

211.9


0.0

%

Adjusted net income [1]


$

36.2


$

40.4


-10.5

%


$

80.2


$

80.6


-0.5

%

Per share results:













Earnings per share


$

1.09


$

1.32


-17.4

%


$

2.06


$

2.30


-10.4

%

Adjusted earnings per share [1]


$

1.45


$

1.64


-11.6

%


$

3.17


$

3.33


-4.8

%













 

[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.





 

Highlights Include:



  • Net revenue increased 31 percent over the third quarter of 2017 to
    $1.9 billion.


  • Net income decreased 16 percent over the third quarter of 2017 to
    $27.1 million.


  • Segment profit was $88.3 million compared to $87.7 million in the
    third quarter of 2017.


  • Adjusted net income decreased 11 percent from the third quarter of
    2017 to $36.2 million.


  • Unrestricted cash and investments were $232.2 million as of September
    30, 2018. Approximately $134.2 million of the unrestricted cash and
    investments at September 30, 2018 related to excess capital and
    undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.


  • The Company is lowering its full year 2018 earnings guidance.

“In light of our recent performance and lowering of guidance, we

acknowledge that our financial results have been below our expectations.

In the short-term, we expect the environment to remain challenging, but

we see significant long-term opportunity in both our Healthcare and

Pharmacy businesses,” said Barry M. Smith, chairman and chief executive

officer of Magellan Health. “We are focused on partnering with our

customers to increase the quality of healthcare for our members while

effectively managing both the cost of care and administrative expenses.”

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $1.9

billion, an increase of 31 percent over the same period in 2017. This

increase was mainly driven by net business growth and the annualization

of revenue from prior year acquisitions.

Segment Profit

Segment profit was $88.3 million for the third quarter, compared to

$87.7 million in the prior year quarter.



  • Healthcare segment profit was $61.7 million, which represents an
    increase of 7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2017.
    Healthcare results for the quarter include net favorable out of period
    adjustments of approximately $22 million, largely driven by favorable
    client settlements. Other material drivers of the quarterly change in
    segment profit included the incremental losses in Virginia and the
    impact of the October 2017 rate reduction in Florida, partially offset
    by the incremental earnings contribution from the Senior Whole Health
    acquisition that closed on October 31, 2017.


  • Pharmacy management segment profit was $33.6 million, which was a
    decrease of 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2017. This
    year over year decrease was primarily driven by a decline in earnings
    in our specialty carve-out business resulting from lost formulary
    management contracts.


  • Corporate costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock
    compensation expense, totaled $7.0 million, compared to $8.5 million
    in the third quarter of 2017. This change was due to costs in the
    prior year quarter related to the Senior Whole Health acquisition.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018,

was $34.0 million versus $112.7 million in the nine months ended

September 30, 2017. This year over year change is primarily related to

the timing of receivable collections from states in the Company’s MCC

businesses.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s unrestricted cash and

investments totaled $232.2 million versus $261.2 million from the

balance at December 31, 2017. Approximately $134.2 million of the

unrestricted cash and investments at September 30, 2018, is related to

excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.

Restricted cash and investments at September 30, 2018, was $380.8

million versus the balance at December 31, 2017 of $465.4 million. This

decrease was primarily due to accounts receivable increases as well as

improved capital efficiency through substituting a letter of credit for

statutory surplus in one of the Company’s MCC markets.

Year to date through October 31, 2018, we repurchased approximately

680,000 shares for $53.2 million. We have approximately $200 million

remaining in our share repurchase authorization program which runs

through October 22, 2020.

Outlook

The Company is lowering its 2018 full year earnings guidance ranges.



 


 


2018 Guidance


Nov 7, 2018


July 27, 2018




Low



 


High





Low



 


High



Net revenue


$

7,300.0


$

7,500.0


$

7,300.0


$

7,500.0

Income before income taxes


$

97.0


$

131.0


$

132.0


$

170.0

Net income


$

68.0


$

88.0


$

93.0


$

117.0

Segment Profit[1]


$

290.0


$

310.0


$

330.0


$

350.0

Adjusted net income[1]


$

107.0


$

123.0


$

132.0


$

152.0









 

Per share results:









Earnings per share[2]


$

2.71


$

3.51


$

3.65


$

4.59

Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]


$

4.26


$

4.90


$

5.18


$

5.96









 

[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.


[2] 2018 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share
repurchases and option exercises through the
close of
business October 31, 2018, but excludes the impact of any
potential future activity.



 

The reduction in earnings guidance reflects the following:



  • Utilization pressures in our Healthcare business;


  • In MCC of Virginia, the unfavorable update to the Company’s expected
    risk scores for 2018;


  • Modestly lower margins in the Pharmacy business as a result of delayed
    timing of network rate improvement actions; and,


  • As result of operating efficiency initiatives, an initial estimate of
    severance and other costs that the Company anticipates to recognize in
    2018.

The Company now estimates net income for the full year 2018 to be in the

range of $68 million to $88 million, adjusted net income in the range of

$107 million to $123 million, EPS in the range of $2.71 to $3.51 and

adjusted EPS in the range of $4.26 to $4.90. The full year segment

profit guidance is expected to be in the range of $290 million to $310

million. The Company is maintaining its revenue range of $7.3 billion to

$7.5 billion.

“After transforming our business and achieving strong top line growth

over the past few years, we have significant earnings power in our

current portfolio as we work to increase our margins to industry

competitive levels,” said Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer of

Magellan Health.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will discuss the Company’s third quarter results on a

conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.

Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 and

use passcode “3rd Quarter 2018” approximately 10 minutes

before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available

live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of

the call through December 7, 2018. This replay may be accessed by

dialing 1-866-501-2962 (Domestic) or 1-203-369-1830 (International). A

replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above

for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures

that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s

performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP

measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care,

cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses,

and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes

segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other

parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as

well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded

in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain

adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to

exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted

stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent

consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as

well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the

reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP

measures.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably

designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public

in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Fair

Disclosure Regulation. This release contains forward-looking statements

within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which involve a number of risks and

uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. All statements,

other than statements of historical information provided herein, may be

deemed to be forward-looking statements including, without limitation,

statements regarding 2018 guidance for net revenue, income before income

taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net

income, adjusted earnings per share, an initial estimate of severance

and other costs that we anticipate to recognize in 2018, growth

opportunities, business environment, long term opportunities and

strategy. These statements are based on management’s analysis, judgment,

belief and expectation only as of the date hereof, and are subject to

uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without limiting the

foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,”

“may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual

results could differ materially due to, among other things, the possible

election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the healthcare

services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by

the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization of

healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher costs

or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the

impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts;

termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact of new or

amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries; litigation;

competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business

conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements

include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk

Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent

Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed during 2018. Readers are cautioned

not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The

Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these

forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise

after the date of this release. Segment profit, adjusted net income, and

adjusted EPS information referred to herein may be considered a non-GAAP

financial measure. Further information regarding these measures,

including the reasons management considers this information useful to

investors, are included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on

Form 10-K and on subsequent Form 10-Qs.


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)


 


 

 




 

 

 

 



December 31, 2017



September 30, 2018






(unaudited)

ASSETS











 

Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents


$

398,732




$

234,264


Accounts receivable, net



660,775





820,748


Short-term investments



310,578





374,669


Pharmaceutical inventory



40,945





44,035


Other current assets


 

72,323

 



 

102,829

 

Total Current Assets



1,483,353





1,576,545


Property and equipment, net



158,638





154,826


Long-term investments



17,287





4,090


Deferred income taxes



813





1,071


Other long-term assets



22,567





51,391


Goodwill



1,006,288





1,015,076


Other intangible assets, net


 

268,288

 



 

245,516

 

Total Assets


$

2,957,234

 



$

3,048,515

 






 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











 

Current Liabilities:






Accounts payable


$

74,300




$

73,144


Accrued liabilities



193,635





209,012


Short-term contingent consideration



6,892





7,131


Medical claims payable



327,625





402,497


Other medical liabilities



177,002





162,009


Current debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations


 

112,849

 



 

64,778

 

Total Current Liabilities



892,303





918,571


Long-term debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations



740,888





733,969


Deferred income taxes



12,298





12,802


Tax contingencies



14,226





14,326


Long-term contingent consideration



1,925





2,137


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 

19,100

 



 

34,959

 

Total Liabilities


 

1,680,740

 



 

1,716,764

 






 

Stockholders’ Equity:






Ordinary common stock



530





535


Additional paid-in capital



1,274,811





1,324,176


Retained earnings



1,399,495





1,447,416


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(380

)




(373

)

Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost


 

(1,397,962

)



 

(1,440,003

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity


 

1,276,494

 



 

1,331,751

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity


$

2,957,234

 



$

3,048,515

 






 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


 



 


 



 












 











 



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2017


2018


2017


2018

Net revenue:











Managed care and other


$ 834,358



$ 1,235,787


$ 2,385,397



$ 3,670,890

PBM


585,048



617,719


1,758,771



1,798,616

Total net revenue


1,419,406



1,853,506


4,144,168



5,469,506











 

Costs and expenses:











Cost of care


569,306



938,031


1,634,624



2,802,506

Cost of goods sold


543,682



571,145


1,648,670



1,689,229

Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)


227,372



265,471


680,230



793,700

Depreciation and amortization


28,189



33,047


82,896



97,302

Interest expense


7,663



8,990


16,711



26,034

Interest and other income


(1,781)



(4,139)


(3,801)



(9,978)

Total costs and expenses


1,374,431



1,812,545


4,059,330



5,398,793

Income before income taxes


44,975



40,961


84,838



70,713

Provision for income taxes


11,739



13,816


29,206



18,565

Net income


33,236



27,145


55,632



52,148

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest


785



-


(66)



-

Net income attributable to Magellan


$ 32,451



$ 27,145


$ 55,698



$ 52,148











 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic


23,282



24,433


23,135



24,451

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted


24,563



24,928


24,241



25,316











 

Net income attributable to Magellan per common share — basic


$ 1.39



$ 1.11


$ 2.41



$ 2.13

Net income attributable to Magellan per common share — diluted


$ 1.32



$ 1.09


$ 2.30



$ 2.06











 

Net income


$ 33,236



$ 27,145


$ 55,632



$ 52,148

Other comprehensive income:











Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities (3)


26



194


27



7

Comprehensive income


33,262



27,339


55,659



52,155

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest


785



-


(66)



-

Comprehensive income attributable to Magellan


$ 32,477



$ 27,339


$ 55,725



$ 52,155











 











 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $10,323 and $9,320 for
the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively,
and $31,834
and $27,405 for the nine months ended September
30, 2017 and 2018, respectively.













 


(2) Includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of
$(834) and $148 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and
2018,
respectively, and $(631) and $451 for the nine months
ended September 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively.













 


(3) Net of income tax provision of $16 and $61 for the three
months ended September 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and $18
and $3 for the nine
months ended September 30, 2017 and 2018,
respectively.



 



 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)






 






 



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2017



2018

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income


$

55,632




$

52,148


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:






Depreciation and amortization



82,896





97,302


Non-cash interest expense



3,120





919


Non-cash stock compensation expense



31,834





27,405


Non-cash income tax (benefit) provision



(2,160

)




1,814


Non-cash amortization on investments



3,052





1,404


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
of businesses:






Accounts receivable, net



(13,539

)




(160,904

)

Pharmaceutical inventory



9,609





(3,090

)

Other assets



(15,481

)




(60,008

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(70,006

)




(13,781

)

Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities



25,578





73,667


Contingent consideration



(631

)




451


Tax contingencies



158





100


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities



2,408





16,497


Other


 

210

 



 

93

 

Net cash provided by operating activities


 

112,680

 



 

34,017

 






 

Cash flows from investing activities:






Capital expenditures



(42,703

)




(51,244

)

Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired



(3,200

)




(402

)

Purchases of investments



(341,280

)




(453,007

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments


 

320,045

 



 

400,683

 

Net cash used in investing activities


 

(67,138

)



 

(103,970

)






 

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from issuance of debt



949,239





-


Payments to acquire treasury stock



(15,457

)




(41,039

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



28,328





22,587


Payments on debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations



(798,359

)




(75,043

)

Payments on contingent consideration



(1,032

)




-


Other


 

(8,005

)



 

(1,020

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


 

154,714

 



 

(94,515

)






 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



200,256





(164,468

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


 

304,508

 



 

398,732

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

504,764

 



$

234,264

 






 



 


 

 


 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)











 











 



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2017



2018


2017



2018


Healthcare













Managed care and other revenue


$

769,451




$

1,176,439



$

2,190,097




$

3,488,928


Cost of care



(569,306

)




(938,031

)



(1,634,624

)




(2,802,506

)

Direct service costs and other



(143,550

)




(179,022

)



(428,432

)




(543,258

)

Stock compensation expense (1)



2,623





2,165




8,388





7,857


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)



(834

)




148




(631

)




451


Less: non-controlling interest segment profit (loss) (2)


 

789

 



 

-

 


 

(56

)



 

-

 

Healthcare segment profit



57,595





61,699




134,854





151,472












 


Pharmacy Management













Managed care and other revenue



65,131





59,500




195,970





182,410


PBM revenue



618,178





665,734




1,856,856





1,940,726


Cost of goods sold



(575,327

)




(618,463

)



(1,742,610

)




(1,827,327

)

Direct service costs and other



(74,976

)




(74,491

)



(225,782

)




(221,018

)

Stock compensation expense (1)


 

5,680

 



 

1,359

 


 

17,094

 



 

4,252

 

Pharmacy Management segment profit



38,686





33,639




101,528





79,043












 


Corporate and Elimination (3)













Managed care and other revenue



(224

)




(152

)



(670

)




(448

)

PBM revenue



(33,130

)




(48,015

)



(98,085

)




(142,110

)

Cost of goods sold



31,645





47,318




93,940





138,098


Direct service costs and other



(8,846

)




(11,958

)



(26,016

)




(29,424

)

Stock compensation expense (1)



2,020





5,796




6,352





15,296


Less: non-controlling interest segment profit (loss) (2)


 

(1

)



 

-

 


 

(3

)



 

-

 

Corporate and Elimination



(8,534

)




(7,011

)



(24,476

)




(18,588

)











 


Consolidated













Managed care and other revenue



834,358





1,235,787




2,385,397





3,670,890


PBM revenue



585,048





617,719




1,758,771





1,798,616


Cost of care



(569,306

)




(938,031

)



(1,634,624

)




(2,802,506

)

Cost of goods sold



(543,682

)




(571,145

)



(1,648,670

)




(1,689,229

)

Direct service costs and other



(227,372

)




(265,471

)



(680,230

)




(793,700

)

Stock compensation expense (1)



10,323





9,320




31,834





27,405


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)



(834

)




148




(631

)




451


Less: non-controlling interest segment profit (loss) (2)


 

788

 



 

-

 


 

(59

)



 

-

 

Consolidated segment profit


$

87,747

 



$

88,327

 


$

211,906

 



$

211,927

 











 











 

Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:











Income before income taxes


$

44,975




$

40,961



$

84,838




$

70,713


Stock compensation expense



10,323





9,320




31,834





27,405


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration



(834

)




148




(631

)




451


Non-controlling interest segment (profit) loss



(788

)




-




59





-


Depreciation and amortization



28,189





33,047




82,896





97,302


Interest expense



7,663





8,990




16,711





26,034


Interest and other income


 

(1,781

)



 

(4,139

)


 

(3,801

)



 

(9,978

)

Segment profit


$

87,747

 



$

88,327

 


$

211,906

 



$

211,927

 











 











 


(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of
contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and
impairment of
intangible assets are included in direct
service costs and other operating expenses; however, these amounts
are excluded from the computation of segment profit.













 


(2) The non-controlling portion of AlphaCare's segment profit
(loss) is excluded from the computation of segment profit.













 


(3) Healthcare subcontracts with Pharmacy Management to provide
pharmacy benefits management services for certain of Healthcare’s
customers.
In addition, Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy
benefits management for the Company’s employees covered under its
medical plan. As
such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct
service costs and other related to these arrangements are
eliminated.



 



 


 

 


 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)











 











 



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2017



2018


2017



2018











 

Net income attributable to Magellan


$

32,451




$

27,145



$

55,698




$

52,148


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013











Stock compensation expense



4,960





-




14,718





530


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration



(834

)




148




(631

)




451


Amortization of acquired intangibles



8,424





12,079




25,189





36,676


Tax impact


 

(4,605

)



 

(3,220

)


 

(14,372

)



 

(9,577

)

Adjusted net income


$

40,396

 



$

36,152

 


$

80,602

 



$

80,228

 











 











 

Net income per common share attributable to Magellan —diluted


$

1.32




$

1.09



$

2.30




$

2.06


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013











Stock compensation expense



0.20





-




0.61





0.02


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration



(0.03

)




0.01




(0.03

)




0.02


Amortization of acquired intangibles



0.34





0.48




1.04





1.45


Tax impact


 

(0.19

)



 

(0.13

)


 

(0.59

)



 

(0.38

)

Adjusted earnings per share


$

1.64

 



$

1.45

 


$

3.33

 



$

3.17

 











 

