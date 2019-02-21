SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today acknowledged that Starboard Value

LP (“Starboard”) has provided notice of its intent to nominate six

candidates to stand for election to the Board of Directors at the

Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Starboard stated that it

expects that five of the Company's nine current Board members will be

standing for election at the Annual Meeting, and if that remains the

case, Starboard has indicated that it would withdraw one of its six

director candidates. The date of the 2019 Annual Meeting has not yet

been announced. Magellan shareholders are not required to take any

action at this time.

The Company issued the following statement:

We value the views of our shareholders, and following Starboard’s recent

investment, members of Magellan Health’s Board and management team began

a dialogue with Starboard to understand their perspectives. In these

conversations, we have made clear our commitment to serving the best

interests of the Company and our stakeholders.

We take the composition of our Board seriously. As we have evolved and

diversified Magellan’s business to create a company with two platforms

in healthcare and pharmacy management, we have added new directors with

relevant skills and experience to support the changes in our strategic

direction. Five new independent directors have been added to the Board

in the past five years, representing more than half of the Board’s nine

members. Two of these directors joined just last year and are among the

directors up for election.

As expressed to Starboard, we continue to be open to new directors who

bring experience that is additive to the business and to reaching an

agreement that serves the best interests of all Magellan Health

shareholders.

The Magellan Board and management team have been, and remain committed

to, acting in the best interest of the Company and all Magellan

shareholders, and the Board and its Nominating/Corporate Governance

Committee will review and consider Starboard’s proposed director

candidates.

The Company will present the Board’s recommendation with respect to the

election of directors in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be

filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to all

shareholders eligible to vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing

the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special

populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of

healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health

through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal

relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life.

Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care

organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and

governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more

information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933, as

amended, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of

which are out of our control. All statements, other than statements of

historical information provided herein, may be deemed to be

forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements

regarding the outcome of ongoing discussions with Starboard and the

future composition of the Company’s Board of Directors. These statements

are based on management’s analysis, judgment, belief and expectation

only as of the date hereof, and are subject to uncertainty and changes

in circumstances. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,”

“anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,”

“intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify

forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially due

to, among other things, the possible election of certain of the

Company’s customers to manage the healthcare services of their members

directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers

and/or providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the

Company’s risk members; delays, higher costs or inability to implement

new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the

contracting model for Medicaid contracts; termination or non-renewal of

customer contracts; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations;

governmental inquiries; litigation; competition; operational issues;

healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors

that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited

to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within

the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,

2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on

March 1, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form

10-Q filed during 2018. Readers are cautioned not to place undue

reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no

obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to

reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this

release.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company intends to file a proxy statement on Schedule 14A and other

relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of

proxies for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2019 Annual

Meeting”). SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE COMPANY’S 2019

PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND

ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE

BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain

a free electronic copy of the 2019 proxy statement, any amendments or

supplements to the proxy statement and other documents that the Company

files with the SEC from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov

or the Company’s website at www.magellanhealth.com

as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are

electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.

Certain Information Regarding Participants in Solicitation

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be

deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from its

shareholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the 2019

Annual Meeting. Information regarding the names of the Company's

directors, nominees and executive officers and their respective

interests in the Company will be set forth in the Company’s definitive

proxy statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting and accompanying

solicitation materials and in Form 3s and Form 4s filed by the Company's

directors and executive officers after the date of the definitive proxy

statement.

(MGLN-GEN)

Contacts

Media Contact:

Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1923

Jeff Kauth, Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher,

(212) 355-4449

Investor Contact:

Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1910

