SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today acknowledged that Starboard Value
LP (“Starboard”) has provided notice of its intent to nominate six
candidates to stand for election to the Board of Directors at the
Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Starboard stated that it
expects that five of the Company's nine current Board members will be
standing for election at the Annual Meeting, and if that remains the
case, Starboard has indicated that it would withdraw one of its six
director candidates. The date of the 2019 Annual Meeting has not yet
been announced. Magellan shareholders are not required to take any
action at this time.
The Company issued the following statement:
We value the views of our shareholders, and following Starboard’s recent
investment, members of Magellan Health’s Board and management team began
a dialogue with Starboard to understand their perspectives. In these
conversations, we have made clear our commitment to serving the best
interests of the Company and our stakeholders.
We take the composition of our Board seriously. As we have evolved and
diversified Magellan’s business to create a company with two platforms
in healthcare and pharmacy management, we have added new directors with
relevant skills and experience to support the changes in our strategic
direction. Five new independent directors have been added to the Board
in the past five years, representing more than half of the Board’s nine
members. Two of these directors joined just last year and are among the
directors up for election.
As expressed to Starboard, we continue to be open to new directors who
bring experience that is additive to the business and to reaching an
agreement that serves the best interests of all Magellan Health
shareholders.
The Magellan Board and management team have been, and remain committed
to, acting in the best interest of the Company and all Magellan
shareholders, and the Board and its Nominating/Corporate Governance
Committee will review and consider Starboard’s proposed director
candidates.
The Company will present the Board’s recommendation with respect to the
election of directors in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to all
shareholders eligible to vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting.
