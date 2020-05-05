Magellan Health to Participate at BofA Securities Health Care Conference

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health, and Jonathan Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 BofA Securities Health Care Conference on May 13, 2020, through a virtual webcast.
The fireside chat will begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The audio only presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the fireside chat will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Company’s investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
(MGLN-GEN)
Contacts
Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923
Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1910
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.