Magellan Healthcare and Invo Healthcare Announce Value-Based Care Collaboration Focused on Improved Autism Outcomes

Andrew Post, project lead for Invo Healthcare, adds, “Through this partnership, we are building upon the extensive work we have done with the Clemson University Center for Behavior Analysis, collaborating with key stakeholders who share our commitment to driving the best possible outcomes for children with autism and their families. The needs of each child we serve are unique. Families receiving ABA through this partnership can expect an enhanced clinical staffing model that supports greater continuity of care from their trusted providers and increased access to achievement data that maximizes the impact of services towards meeting their family’s goals.”