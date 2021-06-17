Magellan Healthcare Hosts Webinars in Support of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in July

Studies show that among people with any mental illness in 2015, 22% of Asian people and 31% of African American and Hispanic people received treatment, compared to 48% of White people.1 Diverse ethnic/racial group members’ access to treatment is impacted by a lack of insurance or underinsurance, mental illness stigma, a lack of diversity and cultural competence among mental healthcare providers, language barriers and distrust in the healthcare system.

“Magellan is sensitive to the unique struggles of BIPOC groups that can impact mental health,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “We care deeply about doing our part to increase access to mental/behavioral health services for BIPOC groups through awareness campaigns in July and throughout the year, and network expansion initiatives to increase the availability of providers with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.”