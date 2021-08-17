Magellan Healthcare Launches eMbolden Resilience Program

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com .

About Finding Mastery: High-performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais and his team designed a program that gives people the tools to reveal and engineer themselves to be their very best every day. The skills they teach are grounded in the science and art of high-performance psychology. They hired and trained Olympians who have excelled at training their minds to perform in the arena to be “mindset coaches.” Over the past eight years, their processes have been taught through in-person events, seminars, and an online course. Finding Mastery’s content and services have been used by many notable Fortune 500 companies committed to investing in the wellbeing and performance of their employees. Dr. Gervais’ Finding Mastery podcast serves as a powerful engine for content development in psychology of human thriving and averages of hundreds of thousands of downloads per month. Finding Mastery’s vision is a world where people are flourishing by living in the present moment.