Magellan Healthcare Offers Ecosystem of Services for Suicide Prevention

“At Magellan, we care deeply about addressing the public health crisis of suicide through awareness, empowerment and action,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., chief medical officer, Magellan Health. “For suicide to be a ‘never event’, the entire care ecosystem must be engaged—the individual who is suffering, providers caring for the individual, the network of family and friends, and the entire community, including those with lived experience. This starts with tackling stigma through health literacy and bringing forward a holistic approach, not a point solution.”

According to the most recent full-year CDC data from 2019, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall, claiming over 47,500 U.S. lives; the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 10-34; and the fourth leading cause of death for individuals aged 35-44.1 Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to suicidal ideation in the U.S., which has more than doubled, with younger adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers and unpaid adult caregivers experiencing disproportionately worse effects.1