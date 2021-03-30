Magellan Healthcare Provides Support and Resources During Autism Awareness Month

According to estimates from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, about 1 in 54 children in the U.S. has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).1 In trying to better understand and manage ASD, this already complex disorder is further complicated when other mental health conditions or developmental disabilities are present.2 Legislation, services and provider quality vary across the country with very few standards, leaving caregivers to navigate the maze of care options on their own.