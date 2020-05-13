Magellan Healthcare Provides Vital Resources During Mental Health Awareness Month

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), one of the nation’s leaders in behavioral health, today announced resources and programs to educate and support Americans in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during May.
The national discussion on mental health has been magnified by stories of anxiety, stress, substance overdoses and depression related to COVID-19. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness, and that number is expected to rise as a result of the fallout from of the pandemic.
“As our daily lives continue to be influenced and impacted by COVID-19, our country is facing a profound mental health crisis,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “It is imperative that we put a greater focus on the importance of helping those with mental health needs, not just during May, but for the foreseeable future.”
Upcoming Virtual Events
Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty health subsidiary of Magellan Health, is hosting a number of webinars and Twitter chats in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, including:
Don’t miss Magellan’s Stay at Home for MY LIFE Virtual Youth Fest every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET through June 18. Learn more at www.MagellanHealthcare.com/MYLIFE and sign up here. At our next event, on Thursday, May 14, we will celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month with speakers from all over the country.
Join Magellan’s #bhXPERT Twitter chat on Thursday, May 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Greg Dicharry, Magellan’s Youth Empowerment Director, will lead a discussion on youth recovery and wellness. Follow @MagellanHealthcare and use #bhXPERT to participate.
Sign up for a May 20th webinar to learn how to build your resiliency for mental wellness during COVID-19. Visit www.MagellanHealthcare.com/COVID-19.
Join Stamp Out Stigma’s Twitter chat on Thursday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET, with Magellan Complete Care Medical Director Dr. Edie Calamia. Follow @StampOutStigma and use #MHMChat to participate.
Mental Health Support Resources
In addition to working with Stamp Out Stigma, Magellan Healthcare is making a number of resources available to all individuals, especially those who might be feeling stress or anxiety during these unfamiliar times:
Magellan Healthcare is operating a free national 24-hour crisis line for all first responders and healthcare workers who are serving on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic. These critical workers who call the hotline will speak directly to a certified licensed mental health clinician. The toll-free number for critical workers for mental health support is 1-800-327-7451 (TTY 711).
Magellan is providing one of its digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT) apps, RESTORE®, at no cost for individuals experiencing sleep difficulty and insomnia related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The six-session module uses proven cognitive behavioral therapy techniques to teach users new skills, techniques and practices that can improve mood and promote better sleep. Information is available at magellanhealthcare.com/RESTORE.
Visit Magellan Health Insights to learn how to cope with rising levels of stress and anxiety many people are experiencing, along with helpful tips and resources about how to manage anxiety and stress. For example, this resource includes a post about mental illness and how to address it with family and friends.
Go to the Mind Your Mental Health website to learn about specific mental health conditions and how to help yourself and others. Our COVID-19 website has specific tips for emotional health during the pandemic.
About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health, medical specialty treatment and fully integrated managed care. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
