Magellan Healthcare Provides Vital Resources for Adults and Youth During Mental Health Month 

“Now more than ever, people of all generations are facing a mental health crisis in this country due to impacts of the pandemic,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “With more than a year passing since the first COVID-19 case was announced in the U.S., we’re still dealing with the fallout in so many aspects of our lives. For Mental Health Month in May and throughout the year, Magellan is committed to increasing awareness about mental health and providing helpful resources that support our families and communities.”