Magellan Rx Management and Health Partners Plans Achieve 5 Stars for the Medicare Star Ratings Measure: Statin Use in Persons with Diabetes

The SUPD program was launched in the Health Partners Medicare population to improve the quality of care for diabetic patients. The primary goal was to initiate and increase statin utilization for primary prevention of cardiovascular events in members 40–75 years of age with diabetes. MRx and HPP finished 2019 with 91 percent of individuals with diabetes on statin therapy, earning 5 stars in this measure for the 2021 Star Ratings (based on the 2019 measurement year), released by CMS.

“Health Partners Plans is deeply committed to meeting the needs of our members and we are incredibly proud of our performance for SUPD,” said HPP President and Chief Executive Officer Denise Napier. “We look forward to continuing our 5-Star performance and know our programs will help improve our members’ overall health outcomes.”