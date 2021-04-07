Magellan Rx Management and Trapelo Health to Offer Precision Oncology Platform for Next-Generation Care

The role of actionable molecular tests is growing significantly in the selection of advanced cancer therapies. The provision of high-quality cancer care requires the appropriate identification of patients to be tested while ensuring the correct tests are ordered for those patients. Accurate interpretation of the test results, based on current medical evidence is crucial. Clinical data is being published at such an unprecedented pace that providers and payers need access to a shared, unbiased decision-support technology.

The Trapelo decision-support platform ensures comprehensive, personalized testing for every cancer patient every time while allowing payers autonomy regarding contracted lab selection. Using Trapelo, oncologists will be able to order the appropriate molecular tests and receive results faster through a simplified and automated prior authorization process. Treatment selection is also streamlined by identifying relevant treatments based on molecular test results, evidence-based guidelines and clinical trials. Trapelo's patent-pending technology incorporates health plan policy and eliminates unnecessary medical redocumentation to speed approvals for both cancer genomic testing and drug therapy selection.