Magellan Rx Management Announces Pilot with Digital Health Company, Wellth

“Wellth is a unique solution, which leverages the proven science of behavioral economics to drive habit formation and behavior change in people with chronic conditions. It is about more than medication adherence, it’s about transforming the way individuals manage their conditions,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Health. “We are excited to be working with Wellth and are eagerly anticipating the results of our pilot program, particularly for individuals with both behavioral health and medical conditions.”

The pilot will aim to improve member outcomes and promote health equity by using digital technology and artificial intelligence to help members build lasting healthy habits through a personalized experience. Members will receive daily financial incentives for verifying adherence to prescribed care plans through daily check-ins, like taking a picture of their medication(s) – which are immediately processed by Wellth’s AI technology for verification, with pertinent insights relayed directly to care teams. Members get a fun, easy and motivating experience along with instant gratification of keeping their endowed rewards, which they redeem at milestone intervals throughout the duration of their program.