SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Rx Management, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) division of

Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced the launch of a medical

pharmacy solution targeting oncology therapeutic biosimilars. In

preparation for the expected 2019 market entry of oncology biosimilars,

the solution aims to educate customers, members and providers through

the implementation of individualized strategies that consider clinical,

financial and regulatory factors. This will ultimately result in

maintaining or expanding member access to clinically-effective

treatments, while having the added benefit of delivering significant

drug spend savings for participating customers.

As a leader in managing medical benefit oncology drug spend, Magellan Rx

has focused on advancing biosimilar utilization since 2015, empowering

customers to turn biosimilar availability into cost savings while

maintaining clinical quality. Building on the success of the Company’s recently

announced medical pharmacy program focused on biosimilar versions of

a high-cost autoimmune therapy, the expanded medical pharmacy solution

is designed specifically for oncology biosimilars and involves three key

components:



  • Proactive Management: Assessing and developing clinical
    protocols while educating and communicating with network oncologists


  • Medical Pharmacy Execution: Leveraging Magellan Rx’s innovative
    oncology medical management expertise by incorporating biosimilars
    into key utilization management programs such as medical prior
    authorization and provider reimbursement/fee schedule management


  • Expert Opinion: Continuously working to gain insights from our
    oncology advisory board and Expert Clinical Network of key opinion
    leaders

“Magellan Rx is preparing our health plan customers for the upcoming

entrance of biosimilars to the oncology category and helping them take

advantage of cost savings, while ensuring clinical efficacy and safety,

as quickly as possible after the launch of these products,” said Kristen

Reimers, RPh, senior vice president, specialty clinical solutions. “Our

oncology biosimilar initiative takes a multi-pronged approach, including

the establishment of plan-specific goals, robust provider education and

outreach, and partnership with our customers with the goal to maximize

potential savings, minimize disruption, and improve outcomes for

patients.”

Keeping Pace with the Pipeline

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reported that biological

products are the fastest-growing class of therapeutics.1

Entrance of oncology therapeutic biosimilars marks an increase in

competition that will have an impact on the landscape in this category.

According to the 2018

Magellan Rx Medical Pharmacy Trend Report, oncology agents make up

34 percent of the total medical pharmacy spend for commercial plans.2

The three oncology brands with expected biosimilar availability in 2019

make up $9 billion in U.S. drug sales, and almost $50 million in annual

drug spend per one million covered commercial lives.2

Magellan Rx is projecting savings to be $5-$8 million per one million

covered lives, but there is potential for even greater savings based on

Magellan Rx’s past successes with biosimilars. The opportunity is even

more compelling for the Medicare population, where spend for the same

three drugs is almost double at over $90 million per one million covered

lives.2

For more on forecast and trends in the oncology category, watch

our video here.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan

Rx Management, a division of Magellan

Health, Inc., is a full-service, next-generation pharmacy benefit

manager (PBM) that helps our customers and members solve complex

pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people, technology, and

information they need to make smarter healthcare decisions. As experts

in managing specialty spend both on the prescription and medical

benefit, we are energized by discovering new and better ways to deliver

solutions in today’s complex and rapidly-evolving healthcare

environment, leading people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the

fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special

populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of

healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health

through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal

relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life.

Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care

organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and

governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more

information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

