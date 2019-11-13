Multi-modal approach helps members achieve optimal outcomes
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), offers the Live Vibrantly Diabetes Management program, which improves diabetes outcomes with a holistic approach, leveraging expertise from a specialized multi-disciplinary team and dedicated wellness coaches to manage all aspects of diabetes. The overall goal of the program is to maximize health outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs by improving wellness, diet, and exercise along with optimizing medication use and adherence for patients with diabetes.
The Live Vibrantly Diabetes Management program gives patients access to specialized Medication Therapy Management pharmacists and wellness coaches that are certified in motivational interviewing and trained to promote patient empowerment and independence. This widespread and educational program provides patients with diabetes a comprehensive management plan that is designed to effectively address key improvement opportunities across the continuum of care.
“Diabetes is a chronic disease with devastating health effects and our program helps patients navigate the challenges and improve their healthcare journey,” said Sagar Makanji, vice president, clinical strategy and programs, Magellan Rx Management. “Through the Live Vibrantly Diabetes Management program, we empower patients by giving them the necessary tools and education they need to make informed decisions and positive changes with respect to their own diabetes care and overall health.”
According to the American Diabetes Associations, 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year and with the rise of medications and treatment options, patients and practitioners may have difficulty navigating the many available options. The Live Vibrantly Diabetes Management program has shown clinically-driven results and cost savings among multiple clients across various lines of business. Successful results include:
More than 90 percent of intervened members achieved their medication adherence goals.
Statin utilization more than doubled, a key factor in decreasing cardiac events in those with diabetes.
An average reduction of one percent in A1c, and the number of members reaching their A1c goals more than doubled, demonstrating significant long-term improvement.
The total diabetic cost of care spend decreased by 17 percent in intervened members due to a decrease in inpatient hospitalizations and emergency room visits related to diabetes.
“By collaboratively working with providers, treating the patient holistically and monitoring all aspects of healthcare impacted by diabetes, we are able to help those living with diabetes lead a healthier, more vibrant life,” said Makanji.
About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is a full-service, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that helps our customers and members solve complex pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people, technology, and information they need to make smarter healthcare decisions. As experts in managing specialty spend both on the prescription and medical benefit, we are energized by discovering new and better ways to deliver solutions in today’s complex and rapidly-evolving healthcare environment, leading people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
