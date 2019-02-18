Ninth annual report features a comprehensive view of medical pharmacy

trends in claims data, including all major lines of business

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Rx Management, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) division of

Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) released its ninth annual Medical

Pharmacy Trend ReportTM. The benchmark report is the

industry’s premier detailed resource that offers data for analyzing

medical benefit drug claims as well as current medical benefit drug

management strategies.

Trends Highlight the Need for More Effective Management Strategies

Commercial per-member-per-month (PMPM) medical drug spend increased 18

percent to $29.97, above the 14 percent average annual trend over the

last five years. Similarly, Medicare PMPM saw its largest increase of 12

percent to $52.19, far exceeding the average annual trend of five

percent, due to increases in PMPM spend and utilization of

immuno-oncology agents and other new entrants to the market.

“The data shows that the trend over the last five years for Medical

Pharmacy drugs was 68 percent, representing the largest growth over the

last nine years, reinforcing the need for effective management

strategies in medications billed through the medical benefit,” said

Kristen Reimers, RPh, senior vice president, specialty clinical

solutions. “Offering a global view of today’s most significant medical

pharmacy trends, the report provides valuable insights that can help

identify effective strategies and inform smarter decisions for

controlling rising spend and managing the medical pharmacy benefit.”

Site of service continues to be a concern, with drugs administered in

the hospital outpatient setting continuing to cost 2-3 times more than

physician offices and home infusion sites of service. Sixty-eight

percent of payers are now using a site of service program.

Forecasting Significant Medical Benefit Categories

The report illustrates that over the last 12 months there were

significant changes to many provider-administered therapeutic categories

covered on the medical benefit. Novel oncology therapies and

immunotherapy treatments continued to drive the highest spend.

Antihemophilic factor is the category with the highest annual trend

increase at 62 percent in Commercial and 185 percent in Medicare. Other

categories such as enzyme replacement drugs, autoimmune agents for

gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, and new agents in the asthma category

also contributed to the $4 PMPM increase in medical benefit spend.

According to the report, oncology had the highest PMPM spend across all

lines of business (LOB), with Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin remaining

in the top five drugs for Commercial plans along with Opdivo in the top

10. By 2022, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies (CAR-T) for

oncology immunotherapy treatment are projected to have an increase in

PMPM spend of 581 percent.

Programmed-cell death (PD)-1 inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) had an

impactful increase in utilization with at least a 200 percent increase

in PMPM spend in each LOB, vaulting Keytruda into the top 15 drugs.

Opdivo (nivolumab), another PD-1, lost market share to Keytruda but

still accounted for 56 percent of commercial oncology checkpoint

inhibitors.

First Look at Medicaid Medical Pharmacy Analysis

Looking at Medicaid medical pharmacy spending for the first time, the

data revealed that PMPM allowed amounts are lower with an average of

$8.29, vs. $29.97 in commercial and $52.19 in Medicare, and average

annual trend consistent with Medicare at five percent. The annual cost

per patient in Medicaid is higher than Medicare, indicating that

proportional to their respective populations, Medicaid may have higher

incidences of rare, higher-cost disease states.

Notably, 14 percent of Medicaid patients and 21 percent of Medicare

patients are driving nearly all medical pharmacy spend; 91 percent and

95 percent, respectively.

Review of Biosimilar Reimbursement Strategies

In a large swing from previous years, more than half of payers (51

percent) required members to step through a biosimilar before utilizing

its reference product; of those payers who do not have one in place, 41

percent were not planning to implement a step at all. Looking ahead, 64

percent of payers indicated that the pricing of biosimilars was most

impactful on their reimbursement decisions with the anticipation that

three of the top spend oncology agents could have biosimilars on the

market in 2019.

To learn more about the latest medical pharmacy trends and key

management strategies, register here

for our webinar on Thursday, March 14 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Magellan Rx Management is a full-service, next-generation

pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that helps our customers and members

solve complex pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people,

technology, and information they need to make smarter healthcare

decisions. As experts in managing specialty spend both on the

prescription and medical benefit, we are energized by discovering new

and better ways to deliver solutions in today’s complex and

rapidly-evolving healthcare environment, leading people to live

healthier, more vibrant lives. Magellan

Rx Management is a division of Magellan

Health, Inc.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

