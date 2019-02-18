Ninth annual report features a comprehensive view of medical pharmacy
trends in claims data, including all major lines of business
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Rx Management, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) division of
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) released its ninth annual Medical
Pharmacy Trend ReportTM. The benchmark report is the
industry’s premier detailed resource that offers data for analyzing
medical benefit drug claims as well as current medical benefit drug
management strategies.
Trends Highlight the Need for More Effective Management Strategies
Commercial per-member-per-month (PMPM) medical drug spend increased 18
percent to $29.97, above the 14 percent average annual trend over the
last five years. Similarly, Medicare PMPM saw its largest increase of 12
percent to $52.19, far exceeding the average annual trend of five
percent, due to increases in PMPM spend and utilization of
immuno-oncology agents and other new entrants to the market.
“The data shows that the trend over the last five years for Medical
Pharmacy drugs was 68 percent, representing the largest growth over the
last nine years, reinforcing the need for effective management
strategies in medications billed through the medical benefit,” said
Kristen Reimers, RPh, senior vice president, specialty clinical
solutions. “Offering a global view of today’s most significant medical
pharmacy trends, the report provides valuable insights that can help
identify effective strategies and inform smarter decisions for
controlling rising spend and managing the medical pharmacy benefit.”
Site of service continues to be a concern, with drugs administered in
the hospital outpatient setting continuing to cost 2-3 times more than
physician offices and home infusion sites of service. Sixty-eight
percent of payers are now using a site of service program.
Forecasting Significant Medical Benefit Categories
The report illustrates that over the last 12 months there were
significant changes to many provider-administered therapeutic categories
covered on the medical benefit. Novel oncology therapies and
immunotherapy treatments continued to drive the highest spend.
Antihemophilic factor is the category with the highest annual trend
increase at 62 percent in Commercial and 185 percent in Medicare. Other
categories such as enzyme replacement drugs, autoimmune agents for
gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, and new agents in the asthma category
also contributed to the $4 PMPM increase in medical benefit spend.
According to the report, oncology had the highest PMPM spend across all
lines of business (LOB), with Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin remaining
in the top five drugs for Commercial plans along with Opdivo in the top
10. By 2022, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies (CAR-T) for
oncology immunotherapy treatment are projected to have an increase in
PMPM spend of 581 percent.
Programmed-cell death (PD)-1 inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) had an
impactful increase in utilization with at least a 200 percent increase
in PMPM spend in each LOB, vaulting Keytruda into the top 15 drugs.
Opdivo (nivolumab), another PD-1, lost market share to Keytruda but
still accounted for 56 percent of commercial oncology checkpoint
inhibitors.
First Look at Medicaid Medical Pharmacy Analysis
Looking at Medicaid medical pharmacy spending for the first time, the
data revealed that PMPM allowed amounts are lower with an average of
$8.29, vs. $29.97 in commercial and $52.19 in Medicare, and average
annual trend consistent with Medicare at five percent. The annual cost
per patient in Medicaid is higher than Medicare, indicating that
proportional to their respective populations, Medicaid may have higher
incidences of rare, higher-cost disease states.
Notably, 14 percent of Medicaid patients and 21 percent of Medicare
patients are driving nearly all medical pharmacy spend; 91 percent and
95 percent, respectively.
Review of Biosimilar Reimbursement Strategies
In a large swing from previous years, more than half of payers (51
percent) required members to step through a biosimilar before utilizing
its reference product; of those payers who do not have one in place, 41
percent were not planning to implement a step at all. Looking ahead, 64
percent of payers indicated that the pricing of biosimilars was most
impactful on their reimbursement decisions with the anticipation that
three of the top spend oncology agents could have biosimilars on the
market in 2019.
