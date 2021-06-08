Magellan Rx Management Oncology Biosimilar Solution Delivers $40M+ in Annualized Savings for Early Adopter Health Plans

“We knew we wanted to collaborate with a medical pharmacy expert,” said Carly Rodriguez, pharmacy director at Moda Health, a health plan that implemented the program with success. “We were looking for a partner that would do more than save our plan on rising specialty costs, but that would continue to support our members with Moda’s signature quality of care. In partnering with Magellan Rx, we know we have the right experts on our side and we anticipate expanding the program to additional biosimilar agents, as clinically appropriate.”