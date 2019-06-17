SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Rx Management, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) division of

Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), has launched an innovative solution to

control spend for high-cost infusible drugs, while promoting high

quality care for members. Payers are often faced with challenges like

limited vial size options and availability that can lead to excessive

spend in categories such as oncology and autoimmune conditions. The

Magellan Rx drug wastage program leverages prior authorization and

dosing protocols, in collaboration with providers, to identify

clinically-appropriate opportunities to reduce waste.

Since the drug wastage program launched in early 2018, participating

health plans have saved over $46 million and savings continue to grow.

This reduction in waste is also critical to improving the efficiency of

healthcare throughout the United States and is a key component to

providing high quality care.

Effective Strategies to Combat Expensive Drug Wastage

When a portion of a medication is unused and discarded due to vial size

limitations, payers are billed for product that wasn’t actually

administered to the patient. Depending on the drug, this can equate to

tens of thousands of dollars wasted per patient over the course of

treatment. Drug wastage is an established problem, especially in

oncology where research has estimated that nearly $3 billion is wasted

annually in cancer medicines that are discarded.1 High-cost

medications used to treat autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid

arthritis can also contribute to substantial drug wastage. Given the top

five Commercial medical benefit drugs by spend fall within the oncology,

oncology support, or autoimmune categories2, there is an

opportunity to leverage drug wastage strategies to combat rising drug

spend.

“It is imperative for payers and patients to be aware of these market

dynamics and medical benefit drug spend and trend—which, historically,

has gone unmanaged—in order to implement timely strategies that will

mitigate escalating drug costs,” said Steve Cutts, senior vice president

and general manager, specialty. “At Magellan Rx, we equip our customers

with the knowledge to make better decisions and provide

clinically-appropriate interventions for their members directed at

reducing drug waste, resulting in significant dollars saved for the plan

as well as downstream reductions in member cost share.”

Clinical pharmacists at Magellan Rx teamed up with expert key opinion

leaders and health plan customers to develop and implement a program

that identifies opportunities to reduce drug wastage, targeting

high-cost medications. Once identified, providers are given the option

to prescribe a clinically-equivalent dose that would minimize the amount

of drug waste. Provider validation has been excellent to date, with

nearly 50 percent of providers agreeing to the use of more efficient

vials.

For over 14 years, Magellan Rx has delivered cost-effective and

leading-edge strategies for medical benefit drug management, offering

flexible solutions that can also operate outside of the traditional

payer-PBM relationship. Health plans can plug in to the extensive

clinical expertise and experience at Magellan Rx by delegating specialty

and medical drug management services while retaining a separate PBM.

Through innovative, targeted initiatives like the drug wastage program,

combined with other clinical solutions such as utilization management,

site of service, and biosimilar

management, Magellan Rx helps customers reduce their drug spend for

highly complex and costly medical benefit drugs while promoting high

quality care for their members.

“We are focused on reducing cost of care while maintaining a high

quality of care for our members,” said Scott McClelland, vice president

of commercial and specialty pharmacy programs at Florida Blue. “That’s

why we collaborate with Magellan Rx to find solutions, like the drug

waste prevention program, that help curb rising specialty spend on the

medical benefit. The success of this partnership has helped us save

money for our members while ensuring they get the care they need.”

For more on trends in medical drug management, get the latest updates

from the Magellan

Rx Report Spring 2019 Edition.

1. Harris, Gardiner. “Waste in Cancer Drugs Costs $3 Billion a Year, a

Study Says.” The New York Times 1 Mar. 2016. Web. 16 April 2019.

2. 2018 Magellan Rx Management Medical Pharmacy Trend ReportTM,

©2019.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan

Rx Management, a division of Magellan

Health, Inc., is a full-service, next-generation pharmacy benefit

manager (PBM) that helps our customers and members solve complex

pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people, technology, and

information they need to make smarter healthcare decisions. As experts

in managing specialty spend both on the prescription and medical

benefit, we are energized by discovering new and better ways to deliver

solutions in today’s complex and rapidly-evolving healthcare

environment, leading people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

