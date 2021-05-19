Magellan Rx Management’s Medical Pharmacy Trend Report Unlocks the Latest Trends and Emerging Strategies to Manage Rising Medical Benefit Specialty Drug Spend

Through 11 years of market evolution and claims data trends, the Report highlights how total medical benefit costs and per-member-per-month (PMPM) trends have continued to rise. Since the first edition of the Report, commercial PMPM has nearly doubled. Market dynamics have evolved significantly, including the introduction and growth of biosimilars, and the science has advanced faster than ever with new mechanisms of action, novel therapies for orphan diseases, targeted oncology therapeutics, and the introduction of gene therapy. These innovations have helped countless patients, while also presenting new complexities for managed care organizations and clinicians. These challenges are why it is critical for payers to be increasingly focused on managing drug spend on the medical benefit.