Unique report provides current and forward-looking pharmacy trends

and cost management strategies for 2020 and beyond

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Rx Management, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) division

of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) today released its second Employer

Market Insights Report, which highlights key areas of pharmacy trend

and spend. The report also provides exclusive drug forecasts and

management strategies to help employers address and solve for challenges

and capture opportunities that exist in the marketplace across both the

pharmacy and medical benefits, while promoting improved health outcomes

for members.

“This year, the FDA’s record-breaking number of approvals for new

molecular entities (NMEs) present new opportunities for patient care but

also bring cost challenges for employers. The report looks forward to

2020 and beyond to assist employers with management strategies across

both the pharmacy and medical benefits,” said Matthew Mertel, general

manager, employer market, Magellan Rx Management.

The report analyzes current and forecasted cost trends through a

comprehensive focus on both traditional and specialty drugs on the

pharmacy benefit. Forecasting data focuses on changes in traditional and

specialty drugs in the near future while identifying the key factors

driving costs and future cost trends. Key highlights from the Employer

Market Insights Report:



  • The number of specialty drugs and total specialty costs have grown
    exponentially — 166 percent and 220 percent, respectively, over the
    past 10 years. They are forecasted to increase another 22 percent and
    51 percent, respectively, by 2021.


  • Insights into the cost burden for both plan sponsors and members show
    much of the cost burden falls on plan sponsors; however, member
    out-of-pocket (OOP) costs are considerably higher for specialty drugs
    versus traditional.


  • Autoimmune in specialty pharmacy and migraine in traditional pharmacy
    are the key conditions to watch over the next three to five years. Two
    new agents in autoimmune will account for six percent growth in the
    category leading autoimmune to account for 15 percent-plus of total
    specialty costs. While groundbreaking therapies in migraine will
    contribute to traditional growth.

“These insights, combined with critical forecasting data, will have a

meaningful impact on the ability of employers to effectively manage

costs while promoting improved health outcomes for plan members,” said

Karim Prasla, vice president of clinical outcomes, advanced analytics,

and research for Magellan Rx Management. “MRx

Predict, our new advanced analytics solution, can help employers

proactively identify patients at risk of experiencing adverse events,

including non-adherence to medications and misuse of opioid therapies.

Importantly as well, it forecasts drug-cost drivers for customers so

they can better plan for future drug expenditures and identify top

therapeutic conditions and drugs.”

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan

Rx Management, a division of Magellan

Health, Inc., is a full-service, next-generation pharmacy benefit

manager (PBM) that helps our customers and members solve complex

pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people, technology, and

information they need to make smarter healthcare decisions. As experts

in managing specialty spend both on the prescription and medical

benefit, we are energized by discovering new and better ways to deliver

solutions in today’s complex and rapidly-evolving healthcare

environment, leading people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the

fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special

populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of

healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health

through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal

relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life.

Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care

organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and

governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more

information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Contacts

Media: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1923

Investors: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1910

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles