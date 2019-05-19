Unique report provides current and forward-looking pharmacy trends
and cost management strategies for 2020 and beyond
of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) today released its second Employer
Market Insights Report, which highlights key areas of pharmacy trend
and spend. The report also provides exclusive drug forecasts and
management strategies to help employers address and solve for challenges
and capture opportunities that exist in the marketplace across both the
pharmacy and medical benefits, while promoting improved health outcomes
for members.
“This year, the FDA’s record-breaking number of approvals for new
molecular entities (NMEs) present new opportunities for patient care but
also bring cost challenges for employers. The report looks forward to
2020 and beyond to assist employers with management strategies across
both the pharmacy and medical benefits,” said Matthew Mertel, general
manager, employer market, Magellan Rx Management.
The report analyzes current and forecasted cost trends through a
comprehensive focus on both traditional and specialty drugs on the
pharmacy benefit. Forecasting data focuses on changes in traditional and
specialty drugs in the near future while identifying the key factors
driving costs and future cost trends. Key highlights from the Employer
Market Insights Report:
The number of specialty drugs and total specialty costs have grown
exponentially — 166 percent and 220 percent, respectively, over the
past 10 years. They are forecasted to increase another 22 percent and
51 percent, respectively, by 2021.
Insights into the cost burden for both plan sponsors and members show
much of the cost burden falls on plan sponsors; however, member
out-of-pocket (OOP) costs are considerably higher for specialty drugs
versus traditional.
Autoimmune in specialty pharmacy and migraine in traditional pharmacy
are the key conditions to watch over the next three to five years. Two
new agents in autoimmune will account for six percent growth in the
category leading autoimmune to account for 15 percent-plus of total
specialty costs. While groundbreaking therapies in migraine will
contribute to traditional growth.
“These insights, combined with critical forecasting data, will have a
meaningful impact on the ability of employers to effectively manage
costs while promoting improved health outcomes for plan members,” said
Karim Prasla, vice president of clinical outcomes, advanced analytics,
and research for Magellan Rx Management. “MRx
Predict, our new advanced analytics solution, can help employers
proactively identify patients at risk of experiencing adverse events,
including non-adherence to medications and misuse of opioid therapies.
Importantly as well, it forecasts drug-cost drivers for customers so
they can better plan for future drug expenditures and identify top
therapeutic conditions and drugs.”
About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan
Rx Management, a division of Magellan
Health, Inc., is a full-service, next-generation pharmacy benefit
manager (PBM) that helps our customers and members solve complex
pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people, technology, and
information they need to make smarter healthcare decisions. As experts
in managing specialty spend both on the prescription and medical
benefit, we are energized by discovering new and better ways to deliver
solutions in today’s complex and rapidly-evolving healthcare
environment, leading people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.
About Magellan Health: Magellan
Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the
fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special
populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of
healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health
through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal
relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life.
Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care
organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and
governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more
information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
