ManageWare Adds Two New Leadership Roles in Continued Expansion Efforts

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ManageWare, a premier software solutions company in the workers' compensation medical management industry, is proud to announce the addition of two key executive leadership positions to the organization.

Brian Rudiger joins ManageWare as Vice President of Business Development and will be responsible for onboarding new business as well as expanding existing client relationships. Rudiger previously served as National Sales Director at Mitchell International. “Brian has extensive knowledge in bill review and other aspects of workers comp, making him a natural fit for ManageWare and our clients. His management experience in workers compensation cost containment spans over twenty years, and he will surely be a great asset to our organization,” said Arnold Silvestri, President of ManageWare.