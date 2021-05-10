ManageWare Adds Two New Leadership Roles in Continued Expansion Efforts

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ManageWare, a premier software solutions company in the workers' compensation medical management industry, is proud to announce the addition of two key executive leadership positions to the organization.
Brian Rudiger joins ManageWare as Vice President of Business Development and will be responsible for onboarding new business as well as expanding existing client relationships. Rudiger previously served as National Sales Director at Mitchell International. “Brian has extensive knowledge in bill review and other aspects of workers comp, making him a natural fit for ManageWare and our clients. His management experience in workers compensation cost containment spans over twenty years, and he will surely be a great asset to our organization,” said Arnold Silvestri, President of ManageWare.
Additionally, Leann Lewis has been brought onboard to serve as the company’s Director of Compliance, managing the development and maintenance of the national jurisdictions as it relates to the automation of fee schedule rules nationally. Prior to joining ManageWare, Ms. Lewis held multiple leadership positions at Coventry, most recently as Manager of Service Operations. Her extensive experience and expertise in workers compensation fee schedules and regulations uniquely positions her to streamline the expansion of ManageWare’s jurisdictions.
“Leann is certainly a subject matter expert when it comes to medical bill review rules and regulations,” said Chris Tran, CEO of ManageWare. “Her expert-level understanding of the workers comp managed care industry is exactly what we need as ManageWare expands nationally. I’m very excited to have both of these talented individuals on our team as contributors to the growth of ManageWare.”
About ManageWare
ManageWare is a premier software solutions company with a particular emphasis in the workers' compensation medical management industry. The company's core focus is to provide a fully integrated Bill Review, Utilization Review and provider portal software solution on a single proprietary technology platform.
To learn more about ManageWare, visit managewaresolutions.com.
Contacts
Arnold Silvestri, President
ManageWare, LLC
P: 925.788.5478