ManageWare Secures Strategic Funding

ManageWare Secures Strategic Funding

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#billreview--ManageWare, a premier software solutions company in the workers compensation medical management industry, has closed its initial round of strategic funding. The new investment comes from private strategic investors with experience in the healthcare marketplace. The transaction was brokered by consulting firm Cool Cat Technologies (CCTech).

The initial investment will support the company's national expansion, business development, compliance, and provider connectivity initiatives.

ManageWare’s flagship offering, ReviewWare, is a proprietary web-based bill review platform that is fully integrated with all related processes and stakeholders in the medical management continuum, including utilization review, PPO networks, specialty networks, as well as treating providers

Arnold Silvestri, President of ManageWare, said that “this initial round of funding will help propel ManageWare’s presence in the workers compensation industry. We are extremely proud of our innovative bill review platform; existing platforms are invested in traditional bill review processes, and simply haven’t kept up with the rapidly changing needs of the work comp market. We’re excited to offer a bill review solution for the 21st century.”

In addition to Silvestri, ManageWare’s other key executives include its CEO and Founder, Chris Tran, an industry executive highly regarded for his expertise in workers compensation operations and processes.

"We're incredibly excited to have facilitated this investment for ManageWare that will assist them on their journey to become the preeminent leader in bill review," said Jon Boumstein, Managing Partner of CCTech. "Their fresh perspective on the way bill review integrates with managed care providers will revolutionize the bill review industry."

About ManageWare

ManageWare is a premier software solutions company with a particular emphasis in the workers' compensation medical management industry. The company's core focus is to provide a fully integrated Bill Review, Utilization Review and provider portal software solution on a single proprietary technology platform.

To learn more about ManageWare, visit managewaresolutions.com.

Contacts

Arnold Silvestri, President

ManageWare, LLC

P: 925.788.5478

asilvestri@managewaresolutions.com

