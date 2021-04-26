ManageWare Secures Strategic Funding

Arnold Silvestri, President of ManageWare, said that “this initial round of funding will help propel ManageWare’s presence in the workers compensation industry. We are extremely proud of our innovative bill review platform; existing platforms are invested in traditional bill review processes, and simply haven’t kept up with the rapidly changing needs of the work comp market. We’re excited to offer a bill review solution for the 21st century.”

In addition to Silvestri, ManageWare’s other key executives include its CEO and Founder, Chris Tran, an industry executive highly regarded for his expertise in workers compensation operations and processes.

"We're incredibly excited to have facilitated this investment for ManageWare that will assist them on their journey to become the preeminent leader in bill review," said Jon Boumstein, Managing Partner of CCTech. "Their fresh perspective on the way bill review integrates with managed care providers will revolutionize the bill review industry."