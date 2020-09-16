Mangata Networks Selected by 5G Open Innovation Lab to Help Drive Early Adoption and Innovation of 5G Technology

Mangata Networks to Provide Affordable High Capacity 5G Over Satellite Global Solutions
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mangata Networks announced today that it has been selected as a member of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions, focused on helping start-ups utilize 5G to develop new capabilities, use cases and market categories. Mangata Networks will work closely with the Lab’s founding partners including Intel, T-Mobile and other partners to further develop its 5G over satellite network solution. MangataEdgeTM will be a bit more than a satellite terminal integrating microEdge cloud computing with 5G radio access networking capability.
Brian Holz, CEO of Mangata Networks said “the 5G Open Innovation Lab is a fantastic opportunity for our team. We look forward to working with TMobile, Intel and their partners to further develop and define our core terrestrial networking product, ensuring seamless integration into 5G networks at affordable costs. MangataEdgeTM will allow operators to bring the cloud directly to businesses, communities and individuals, enabling them to effectively do their bit.”
Unique to the Lab’s approach is its focus on unifying an independent ecosystem by bringing together technology, financial and community partners and forward-thinking customers from industries such as media and entertainment, transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and retail.
Integrating satellite over 5G in a seamless, cost-effective manner enables information exchange and service delivery by communities and individuals not well connected today. The 5G Open Innovation Lab will give Mangata Networks access to leading edge technology, partnerships, resources, and environment to ensure their 5G product is a success.
“The 5G OI Lab is an extraordinary opportunity for developers to work directly with technology and business leaders to design and bring to life their vision and dreams for new 5G applications,” said Jim Brisimitzis, managing partner of the 5G OI Lab. “This is not just any startup program. We are building a true partner ecosystem that will bring knowledge, resources and capital together to change the world in profound ways.”
About the 5G Open Innovation Lab
The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions working together to fuel the development of new 5G capabilities and market categories that will transform the way we work, live and play both now and in the future. The Lab provides developers at all stages unparalleled access to open platforms, enterprises and markets needed to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G. To learn more about the Lab and its portfolio of companies, please visit https://www.5GOILab.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @5GOILab.
About Mangata Networks
Mangata Networks, a joint venture with Intellectual Ventures Invention Science Fund, is a satellite enabled telecommunications company seeking to transform human potential into action. Our solution: creating a seamless global network to support businesses, communities, and individuals to do their bit. Our single core network allows rapid scaling of data connectivity across geographies. With a global footprint, our technology can be mobilized by businesses to reach their highest potential anywhere at an affordable price. To learn more about Mangata Networks, please visit https://www.mangatanetworks.com/.
