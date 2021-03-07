Manifest and Troon Announce Strategic Partnership

As part of the agreement, Manifest will design, curate and manage a variety of trips for members of Troon-managed clubs including adventure, wine/culinary, cultural, and romantic destinations. Manifest will also act as a white label private aviation contact for members of Troon-managed clubs who wish to travel via private aircraft – whether it be to other Troon destinations, for business or other leisure purposes. Members of Troon-managed clubs who choose to become a Manifest member will have their first annual dues ($2,500) applied to their first Manifest trip and will receive 25% off annual dues for the remaining two years.

“We are delighted to launch this partnership with Manifest to provide bucket list lifestyle trips and excursions to members and customers of Troon-managed clubs,” said Brett Brooks, Troon’s Director of Global Partnerships. “Manifest’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and custom travel opportunities to members and customers aligns perfectly with the Troon experience.”