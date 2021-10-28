MAP Dashboard: Tucson wages lag Western peers despite uptick

Special to the Arizona Daily Star
Despite an increase in 2020, Tucson's median wage still lags most of its peer cities in the West, according to The Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.