Marana getting second Dutch Bros.; Frankie's and Lucky Wishbone open on busy Marana corner

Frankie’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies apparently likes to do things quietly.

Like when they quietly opened their second location in September in Marana's Gold Canyon Plaza at 3780 W. Ina Road.

It is the restaurant's second location, coming 16 years after founder and namesake Frank Santos opened the original Frankie's in 2004 at 2574 N. Campbell Ave. Santos, who died last summer after a long battle with cancer, sold the restaurant several years ago and the new owner early this year announced plans to open the Marana location.

Frankie's opened more than two months ahead of its neighbor, Lucky Wishbone, which also announced plans early this year to open its first Marana location right next to an outpost of the national fast-casual pizzeria Mod Pizza. The three restaurants, anchoring the plaza on the corner of North Thornydale and Ina roads, took up the space that had been home for 35 years to Peter Piper Pizza, which moved in 2017 across the street to 4731 W. Ina Road.

Lucky Wishbone opened on Nov. 18.

In other Marana restaurant news: