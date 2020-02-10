Marriott Phoenix Airport Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Full Transformation of Guest Rooms, Meeting and Public Spaces, Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Establish Hotel as Most Updated Accommodations with Central Phoenix Location
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia Sussex, one of the largest Marriott franchisees in the country, continues its aggressive renovation program to at least 10 of its Marriott owned and operated properties. Today, Marriott Phoenix Airport announces the completion of its multi-million-dollar renovation and introduces new guest rooms, meeting and public spaces, restaurant, bar, Concierge Lounge and pool area.
Known for its proximity to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the vibrant downtown Phoenix scene and Major League Baseball’s spring training venues, the hotel has played host to NBA All Star Terry Porter, number one NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton, MLB Announcer Harold Reynolds, several college athletic teams, and scouts from various MLB teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, and the Cincinnati Reds.
The hotel’s style inspiration behind the top-to-bottom renovation is the Greek myth of the phoenix bird that regenerates itself, featuring raw elements, rich desert tones and energetic geometric patterns that take guests on a sophisticated journey. This reflects the new Marriott Hotel design standards that focus on sophisticated architectural aesthetic, thoughtful design and visual dimension that includes simple, yet strong, focal points.
The renovations at Marriott Phoenix Airport included:
Lobby & Meeting Spaces
In line with the hotel’s updated design inspiration, the lobby and all meeting and public spaces at Marriott Phoenix Airport have all been completely redesigned and upgraded to meet the modern needs of today’s travelers.
Upon entering the hotel’s spacious lobby, guests are greeted at the front desk kiosks by team members who embrace The Valley of the Sun’s warmth and hospitality and seamlessly handle their check in.
The hotel’s more than 24,000 square feet of versatile meeting spaces comprise 15 event rooms, which can be broken into ten breakout rooms, with the largest space accommodating up to 750 guests. All of the meeting rooms have been updated with new amenities and decor, including carpeting, lighting, sound systems and air walls, as well as newly automated digital signage system featuring the “events of the day.”
Public Spaces
Upon arrival, guests will immediately notice the hotel’s refreshed Greatroom located on the lobby level. Marriott’s signature Greatroom is a hub of activity for lounging, dining, meeting and connecting. The Greatroom offers an ideal space for private events, impromptu gatherings after the day’s work is done and quiet nooks for more intimate conversations. Additionally, the hotel’s newly-designed bar and lobby serve as flexible gathering spaces to accommodate corporate travelers, as well as the many social events hosted at the property.
The hotel’s pool, a central amenity of any desert hotel oasis, has also been redesigned, complete with cabanas and outstanding food and beverage service. And, guests can find all of their daily amenities at the gift shop in the lobby.
The newly upgraded Fitness Center has more than doubled in size with 14 cardio machines, a stationary weight machine, stretching areas with mats and free weights. Each of the all-new Matrix Fitness machines is equipped with its own TV for guests to view their favorite program while also tracking their workouts on their favorite apps.
Red Rim Bistro & The Lobby Lounge
As part of the complete transformation of the Marriott Phoenix Airport, all on-site dining establishments underwent full renovations that impacted the design and menus. The hotel’s signature restaurant Red Rim Bistro expanded its restaurant area with more natural lighting and the addition of “The Library” area for conversation and watching television. Red Rim Bistro is open from 6:00 am to 10:00 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner along with room service delivering between 6:00 am – 11:00 p.m. daily. Reservations can be made by calling 602.273.7373, extension 6026.
Enjoy a robust selection of award-winning wines and fresh, handcrafted cocktails at the hotel’s newly renovated Lobby Lounge, which has been redesigned to provide an even more relaxing atmosphere to allow guests to unwind after a long day of work with colleagues or congregate after sightseeing the beautiful landmarks of Arizona. As part of the recent renovation, the Lobby Lounge has added communal tables and expanded its drink menus. The Lobby Bar is open from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Reservations can be made by calling 602.273.7373, extension 6025.
Guest Rooms
All 346 guest rooms, including two presidential suites, have been renovated to reflect the new design philosophy using wood, and earthy tones that Valley of the Sun is known for, coupled with a modern and upscale twist reflecting Marriott's modern aesthetic. With a base of warm, modern textures, the new guest room color palette reflects the Valley of Sun’s Sonoran Desert and the Salt River Valley.
Many guest rooms with balconies overlook the serenity of the South Mountain Range. The Concierge Level boasts scenic Mountain Views, as well as Parlor Suites that are perfect for small functions, meetings or for overnight stays and can be configured to include up to two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and sofa bed. With more than 750 square feet of living space, two-bedrooms, and three-baths, the two Parlor Suites are the largest sleeping rooms in the hotel. The rooms adjoining the Parlor Suite have a king-sized bed with beautiful views of South Mountain. The luxury furnishings include a spacious Parlor with a 55-inch flat screen television, an eight-seat dining table, a fold out sofa and kitchenette.
Each luxurious guest room is designed for optimal rest and productivity with architectural framing, contrasting finishes and wall cladding, upscale bathroom fixtures, and thoughtful solutions to enhance a guest’s stay, such as:
Convenient wall outlets, lamp outlets and nightstands outfitted with USB ports for multiple electronic devices
Luxurious bedding with cotton-rich linens and fluffy pillows
High-speed Wi-Fi and a large desk with comfortable chair and plug-in panels
50-inch flat-panel TVs with premium cable and movie channels to keep guests well-entertained. Enseo In-Room Entertainment also brings the content guests want directly to the guest room TV, including Netflix®, HBO GO®, YouTube®, Pandora®, and Crackle®
Strategically placed mirrors, including back-lit vanity mirror and full-length mirrors
The Concierge Lounge, located on the 12th floor, offers exclusive access to personalized business and Concierge services, all-day dining options and evening cocktails. It is an exclusive area for Marriott elite guests.
For more information about Phoenix Airport Marriott, please call 602.273.7373 or visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxap-marriott-phoenix-airport/.
About Phoenix Airport Marriott
In 2020, the 346-room Phoenix Airport Marriott completed a multi-million dollar renovation. The hotel features 24,000 square feet of meeting space, superb catering, on-site event planners, and choice accommodations for guests. Located just five minutes from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, guests can hop on the hotel’s complimentary shuttle to and from the airport and hotel. The hotel is ideally located near Arizona State University, Old Towne Scottsdale, and is surrounded by well-known golf courses, including TPC Scottsdale and Papago Golf Course, home to ASU’s Golf Team. Nearby attractions include Chase Field, Phoenix Zoo, Sun Devil Stadium, Talking Stick Arena, Talking Stick Fields, Home of Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies Spring Training, Phoenix Convention Center and State Farm Stadium. For hotel reservations, visit www.marriott.com/phxap or call 800-721-7033 or 602-273-7373. The hotel is located at 1101 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85008.
About Columbia Sussex:
Columbia Sussex is a private hotel company based in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1972 and is owned by the Yung family and headed by William J. Yung III, president. Columbia Sussex owns and operates hotels across the United States, from California to Alaska, Texas to Massachusetts and New Jersey. The company currently operates 49 hotels under five different brands including Marriott Hotels, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Double Tree and Hyatt Regency. Full service hotels and resorts such as The Boulders Resort Golf & Spa in Carefree, Arizona, Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes in Tempe, Arizona, Le Merigot JW Marriott in Santa Monica, California, Westin Atlanta Airport and Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center collectively illustrate the breadth and depth of Columbia Sussex’s management expertise.
Columbia Sussex is one of the largest Marriott franchisees in the country and has been aggressively implementing a renovation program to various Marriott properties, including Renaissance Dallas Addison, Dallas Marriott Las Colinas, Melville Marriott, Indianapolis Marriott North and Tampa Marriott Westshore, Marriott Albany, Orlando Airport Marriott Lakeside, Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa, Savannah Marriott, and Phoenix Airport Marriott. For more information, visit www.columbiasussex.com.
About Marriott Hotels:
With over 570+ hotels and resorts in over 60 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas and anticipate travelers’ needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevates style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott International’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.
