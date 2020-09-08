Mary Kay Inc. COVID-19 Support Efforts Target Disproportionately Effected Native American Populations Through the Indian Health Service Network

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this year, in an effort to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and support frontline workers, Mary Kay Inc. announced it would donate nearly $10 million in monetary and distribution support in the communities where it operates around the globe. As the world continues to battle the virus, Mary Kay has expanded that commitment to over $10 million while also broadening its partnerships with support organizations and targeting those populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
One such population is the Navajo Nation, which is experiencing some of the most COVID-19 cases per capita in the United States. Stretching 25,000 square miles of land across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, approximately 244,000 people call Navajo Nation home. The community has an infection rate higher than most communities and nearly 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Big, sweeping efforts to help fight this virus are important—and impactful—but we also must focus in on our most vulnerable communities,” said David Holl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. “The countless stories of families affected in our country’s great Native American population are devastating. It’s our hope that organizations continue to support the Indian Health Service so frontline workers can safely stop the spread and provide care for those already affected by the virus.”
Mary Kay has donated nearly 75,000 units of hand sanitizer to the Indian Health Service (IHS), an operating division within the US Department of Health and Human Services. IHS is responsible for providing direct medical and public health services to members of federally recognized Native American tribes and Alaska Native people. The network is the principal federal health care provider and health advocate for Indian people, providing a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who belong to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states. The donated hand sanitizer units were used to stock 26 hospitals, 59 health centers, and 32 health stations within the nationwide IHS network.
The company also supplied hand sanitizer units to the Gallup Indian Medical Center (GIMC) to help support their efforts to create home hygiene care kits and promote health through educational materials. The GIMC Community Response team is standardizing the distribution of health promotion and hygiene materials at patient access points such as drive-through testing sites. Health promotion will be provided via in-person conversations with medical professionals and distribution of written information available in English and Navajo.
"The Indian Health Service, along with our tribal and urban Indian organization partners, are delivering crucial services under extraordinary circumstances," said IHS Director Rear Adm. Michael D. Weahkee. "Hand sanitizer is an important resource for stopping the spread of COVID-19. We are grateful for this donation and for all the donations that we are receiving from different sources. They make a real difference in our ability to better serve our communities and fulfill the IHS mission of raising the physical, mental, social and spiritual health of American Indians and Alaska Natives during this pandemic."
About Mary Kay
One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.
About the Indian Health Service
The IHS, an agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who belong to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states. Follow the agency via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications
972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.