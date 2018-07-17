Company raises funding led by DCM and moves into major markets to
empower senior citizens to take control of their financial futures
SAN FRANCISCO--
Finance, a fintech start-up that provides people with the
option to quickly and easily sell their life insurance policy, announced
it is now licensed to perform life insurance settlements in California,
Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. With this
announcement, Mason Finance now operates in Washington DC and 12 states
in the U.S. including: Alabama, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, South
Carolina, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
State licensure to purchase and sell life insurance policies, also known
as life
settlements, is difficult to acquire. There are 290 million life
insurance policies in force in the U.S., about $12 trillion worth (source),
yet very few companies are licensed to buy life insurance policies from
consumers, should they want to sell their policy. In California, for
example, Mason joins fewer than 30 other companies
that are licensed to perform life settlements.
Additionally, the company announced new financial backing, a seed round
led by DCM with participation from Kleiner Perkins, CFSI Financial
Solutions Lab with founding partner JPMorgan Chase, Village Global, Core
Innovation Capital, Abstract, and several angel investors such as Simon
Rothman, eBay Motors founder and former Tesla board member.
Founded in late 2017, Mason Finance was created to provide older
Americans with the option to realize value in their life insurance
policies and alleviate financial pressure for retirees. Mason Finance’s
technology streamlines the life insurance policy selling process, making
it more transparent for consumers, and dramatically reducing the time,
cost, and complexity of selling
a life insurance policy while fully disclosing terms and conditions
for seniors to understand how policy sales work.
“I commend Mason Finance for its innovative and new approach to making
life settlements available to seniors whose life insurance policies are
at risk of lapsing or who need to access the value of their life
insurance policy immediately,” said California Insurance Commissioner,
Dave Jones. “As Insurance Commissioner, my first priority is protecting
consumers while ensuring a vibrant and healthy insurance marketplace.
It's encouraging to see companies, like Mason Finance, developing
innovative products and business models designed to better serve the
needs of Californians.”
According to ThinkAdvisor,
eighty-six percent of Americans don’t realize that they have the option
to sell their life insurance policies to bring in crucial income to
cover their urgent expenses. In fact, seniors over 65 lose $112 billion
annually on policies lapsing or surrendered back to life insurance
companies (source).
This is crucial income that could have been used to support their
retirement and financial planning goals.
“It’s shocking that the vast majority of Americans aren't aware that
their life insurance policy is an asset, much like their homes. When
policyholders default on their payments, they risk losing the policy and
their investment and yet haven’t been told that there is a better
option,” said Felix Steinmeyer, CEO of Mason Finance. “Mason Finance
aims to shed light on options available that can empower seniors and
their families with knowledge and tools that will help them take
control.”
According to the National
Council on Aging, more than 25 million Americans over 60 years old
are economically insecure—living at or below the federal poverty level.
Many will default on their life insurance policy payments in order to
pay medical bills or make mortgage payments, forfeiting the investment
they’ve made in their policy.
The problem of economic insecurity for seniors is predicted to grow.
Every day more than 10,000 baby boomers hit retirement age (Pew)
and sixty-two percent of them expect Social Security to provide more
than half of their income. In reality, Social Security benefits will
only replace about 40% of their income (NHP
Foundation Survey). Additionally, according to the Insured
Retirement Institute, seven in ten Baby Boomers maintain an
emergency fund of $5,000 or less and 17% of Baby Boomers say they will
need to rely on family if their financial resources are exhausted in
retirement.
“We invested in Mason Finance because we see a huge opportunity to help
baby boomers and recent retirees who are not being served well by the
traditional banking and insurance providers today,” said David Chao,
co-founder and general partner DCM. “A critical mass of seniors are now
online, on smartphones and Facebook looking to engage with new financial
products in a fundamentally different way than prior generations. We
believe traditional financial services incumbents are not adopting fast
enough for this generation and we see a lot of opportunity for Mason
Finance as a result.”
Mason Finance offers a free retirement
calculator and life
insurance settlement calculator on their website to help consumers
better understand their options. For more information about Mason
Finance, visit www.masonfinance.com.
About Mason Finance
Mason Finance, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is empowering
senior citizens to take control of their life insurance policies and
financial futures by providing them with the option to quickly and
easily sell their life insurance policy. It offers life settlements and viatical
settlements. To best serve its customers, it also shares proprietary
policy flow in select states with industry partners. The company was
founded in 2017 by Felix Steinmeyer and Charles Mourani, two graduates
of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and has raised funding led
by DCM with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Village Global, Core VC,
Abstract, and several angel investors. Mason Finance is hiring! For jobs
please visit https://jobs.lever.co/masonfinance.
About DCM
DCM is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, Beijing,
and Tokyo with more than $3 billion under management. DCM has invested
in more than 300 early stage technology companies across the United
States and Asia, and provides hands-on operational guidance and a global
network of business and financial resources. DCM has backed industry
Clearwire, Dangdang, eDreams, Fortinet, Happy Elements, Kakao Talk,
Renren, Sling Media, Tuniu, and Vipshop. DCM has also invested in
exciting, up and coming startups such as Bill.com, Careem, DerbySoft,
DXY, Eaze, FiveStars, FreedomPop, Freee, FuboTV, Kuaishou, Musical.ly,
Sansan, SoFi, SSqian, TanTan, Ucloud, and YouXinpai.
