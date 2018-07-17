Company raises funding led by DCM and moves into major markets to

empower senior citizens to take control of their financial futures

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Mason

Finance, a fintech start-up that provides people with the

option to quickly and easily sell their life insurance policy, announced

it is now licensed to perform life insurance settlements in California,

Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. With this

announcement, Mason Finance now operates in Washington DC and 12 states

in the U.S. including: Alabama, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, South

Carolina, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

State licensure to purchase and sell life insurance policies, also known

as life

settlements, is difficult to acquire. There are 290 million life

insurance policies in force in the U.S., about $12 trillion worth (source),

yet very few companies are licensed to buy life insurance policies from

consumers, should they want to sell their policy. In California, for

example, Mason joins fewer than 30 other companies

that are licensed to perform life settlements.

Additionally, the company announced new financial backing, a seed round

led by DCM with participation from Kleiner Perkins, CFSI Financial

Solutions Lab with founding partner JPMorgan Chase, Village Global, Core

Innovation Capital, Abstract, and several angel investors such as Simon

Rothman, eBay Motors founder and former Tesla board member.

Founded in late 2017, Mason Finance was created to provide older

Americans with the option to realize value in their life insurance

policies and alleviate financial pressure for retirees. Mason Finance’s

technology streamlines the life insurance policy selling process, making

it more transparent for consumers, and dramatically reducing the time,

cost, and complexity of selling

a life insurance policy while fully disclosing terms and conditions

for seniors to understand how policy sales work.

“I commend Mason Finance for its innovative and new approach to making

life settlements available to seniors whose life insurance policies are

at risk of lapsing or who need to access the value of their life

insurance policy immediately,” said California Insurance Commissioner,

Dave Jones. “As Insurance Commissioner, my first priority is protecting

consumers while ensuring a vibrant and healthy insurance marketplace.

It's encouraging to see companies, like Mason Finance, developing

innovative products and business models designed to better serve the

needs of Californians.”

According to ThinkAdvisor,

eighty-six percent of Americans don’t realize that they have the option

to sell their life insurance policies to bring in crucial income to

cover their urgent expenses. In fact, seniors over 65 lose $112 billion

annually on policies lapsing or surrendered back to life insurance

companies (source).

This is crucial income that could have been used to support their

retirement and financial planning goals.

“It’s shocking that the vast majority of Americans aren't aware that

their life insurance policy is an asset, much like their homes. When

policyholders default on their payments, they risk losing the policy and

their investment and yet haven’t been told that there is a better

option,” said Felix Steinmeyer, CEO of Mason Finance. “Mason Finance

aims to shed light on options available that can empower seniors and

their families with knowledge and tools that will help them take

control.”

According to the National

Council on Aging, more than 25 million Americans over 60 years old

are economically insecure—living at or below the federal poverty level.

Many will default on their life insurance policy payments in order to

pay medical bills or make mortgage payments, forfeiting the investment

they’ve made in their policy.

The problem of economic insecurity for seniors is predicted to grow.

Every day more than 10,000 baby boomers hit retirement age (Pew)

and sixty-two percent of them expect Social Security to provide more

than half of their income. In reality, Social Security benefits will

only replace about 40% of their income (NHP

Foundation Survey). Additionally, according to the Insured

Retirement Institute, seven in ten Baby Boomers maintain an

emergency fund of $5,000 or less and 17% of Baby Boomers say they will

need to rely on family if their financial resources are exhausted in

retirement.

“We invested in Mason Finance because we see a huge opportunity to help

baby boomers and recent retirees who are not being served well by the

traditional banking and insurance providers today,” said David Chao,

co-founder and general partner DCM. “A critical mass of seniors are now

online, on smartphones and Facebook looking to engage with new financial

products in a fundamentally different way than prior generations. We

believe traditional financial services incumbents are not adopting fast

enough for this generation and we see a lot of opportunity for Mason

Finance as a result.”

Mason Finance offers a free retirement

calculator and life

insurance settlement calculator on their website to help consumers

better understand their options. For more information about Mason

Finance, visit www.masonfinance.com.

About Mason Finance

Mason Finance, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is empowering

senior citizens to take control of their life insurance policies and

financial futures by providing them with the option to quickly and

easily sell their life insurance policy. It offers life settlements and viatical

settlements. To best serve its customers, it also shares proprietary

policy flow in select states with industry partners. The company was

founded in 2017 by Felix Steinmeyer and Charles Mourani, two graduates

of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and has raised funding led

by DCM with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Village Global, Core VC,

Abstract, and several angel investors. Mason Finance is hiring! For jobs

please visit https://jobs.lever.co/masonfinance.

About DCM

DCM is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, Beijing,

and Tokyo with more than $3 billion under management. DCM has invested

in more than 300 early stage technology companies across the United

States and Asia, and provides hands-on operational guidance and a global

network of business and financial resources. DCM has backed industry

leading companies including 51job, 51Talk, 58.com, About.com, BitAuto,

Clearwire, Dangdang, eDreams, Fortinet, Happy Elements, Kakao Talk,

Renren, Sling Media, Tuniu, and Vipshop. DCM has also invested in

exciting, up and coming startups such as Bill.com, Careem, DerbySoft,

DXY, Eaze, FiveStars, FreedomPop, Freee, FuboTV, Kuaishou, Musical.ly,

Sansan, SoFi, SSqian, TanTan, Ucloud, and YouXinpai.

