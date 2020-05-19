MassMutual Expands $3 Billion Free Life Insurance Program for Frontline Healthcare Workers Battling Pandemic to Five Additional States

MassMutual extends HealthBridge beyond MA and CT to NY, NJ, CA, IL and AZ to support and recognize healthcare workers’ continued bravery in hard hit and home states
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LiveMutual--Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today announced the expansion of MassMutual HealthBridge, which is providing free term life insurance to heroic frontline healthcare workers, to additional states with the highest volume of COVID-19 cases, including New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois. With a large base of MassMutual employees, Arizona also joins the list, adding to the launch states of Massachusetts and Connecticut, where thousands have already applied for HealthBridge.
MassMutual is offering local healthcare workers putting their safety on the line free policies of up to $25,000. The company also recently expanded eligibility to reach additional healthcare workers and volunteers. Active employees and qualifying volunteers of the following facilities and providers across the seven participating states whose jobs may involve occupational exposure to the virus can apply – completely online – for the 3-year term life policies:
licensed hospitals
urgent care centers
emergency medical service providers
nursing homes
assisted living or inpatient hospice and cancer facilities
eligible Federally Qualified Health Centers
temporary COVID treatment facilities
By uploading proof of employment and filling out a short application on the HealthBridge page, qualified healthcare workers can receive this free act of financial protection. Volunteers must be actively volunteering at least 10 hours per month at an eligible provider or facility that is engaged in testing, treating or evaluating COVID-19 cases and, in the course of volunteering, have direct in-person contact with COVID-19 patients, and provide proof of volunteerism.
“We were proud to create HealthBridge as our way of saying thank you to the brave frontline workers who are doing so much to help others at the height of this pandemic,” said Roger Crandall, MassMutual Chairman, President and CEO. “With the expansion of this program, we will ensure that more people in more states qualify for this valuable protection, helping to provide peace of mind as they continue to put the health and well-being of others above their own.”
HealthBridge, totaling $3 billion of insurance coverage, is an extension of MassMutual’s current LifeBridge program, which has been providing free life insurance for nearly two decades to income-eligible families to help children with educational expenses in the event a parent or guardian passes away.
HealthBridge guaranteed-issue policies for eligible applicants would be paid to a trust in the name of their designated beneficiaries in the event of their death. Interested individuals can find more information or apply on the HealthBridge page.
