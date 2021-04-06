Matrix and TRISTAR Announce Strategic Partnership

“We believe the strategic business partnership with Matrix will allow us to showcase our national workers’ compensation expertise to an expanding market,” TRISTAR CEO Tom Veale stated, adding, “We could not be happier in finding Matrix and Reliance Standard as partners that share a common culture with our firm, dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients while also providing secure, long term careers for our employees.”

The partnership is slated to take effect June 1, 2021, with Matrix Risk Management Solutions staff and leadership being retained by TRISTAR.

About Matrix Absence Management