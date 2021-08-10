Matthews™ Bolsters Technology-Focused Future with Strategic New Hire

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Sean Clancy as Chief Technology Officer. Clancy will join the company’s Scottsdale, Arizona office to execute the firm’s vision of accelerating the evolution of how the commercial real estate industry services clients through technology. Renowned as a CRE software and data architect, Clancy joins the Matthews™ executive team from Berkadia to accelerate technology initiatives, strategies, tools, and resources to improve the investment sales, leasing, and debt origination experience. This strategic hire is one of the several high-level executive additions the firm has announced this quarter.