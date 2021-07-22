Matthews™ Hires Former Grubb and Ellis Co-CEO to Lead Phoenix Office Growth

Industry Leader, Bob Osbrink Appointed to Matthews ™ Leadership Position
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest-growing real estate firm, announces addition to executive leadership with the strategic appointment of industry veteran, Bob Osbrink, as Executive Vice President and Market Leader for the Matthews™ Phoenix office. Osbrink will provide strategic direction for market penetration, including business development and the hiring and development of the sales force. With over four decades of commercial real estate experience, including previous positions as Vice President of Marcus & Millichap's Orange County Division and Co-CEO of Grubb and Ellis, Osbrink brings industry experience and market knowledge that will be pivotal to Matthews’ continued growth and success.
“I’m honored to join a firm that has quickly established itself as a dominant force in the industry,” Osbrink said. “I have known Kyle for many years and had the pleasure of seeing his tremendous achievements and how he works relentlessly to put others in a position to be successful. I’m excited to share the Matthews™ story, enhance support for our brokers and staff, and continue to expand into markets that we have yet to position ourselves in.”
In conjunction with his position at Matthews™, Osbrink will continue to work as the Director of the Center for Real Estate at California State University. This role will support vigorous growth and development for Matthews’ recruiting efforts, as Osbrink expands outreach and opportunities for students preparing to enter the commercial real estate field. Preceding California State University, Osbrink was the Vice President and Regional Manager of Marcus & Millichap’s Orange County operations. Under his management, the Orange County office ranked as a top-ten brokerage within the firm and reached its highest revenue since its opening in 1981. Prior to Marcus & Millichap, Osbrink held several positions at Grubb and Ellis, starting as Sales Manager before quickly rising in the ranks, eventually becoming Co-CEO. Osbrink has also held leadership positions at The Irvine Company, Cushman and Wakefield, and has been a trusted advisor to recognized firms including SRS, the Yellowstone Group, and Newmark Knight Frank.
Matthews™ Chairman and CEO, Kyle Matthews, is thrilled to welcome a leader with unmatched market expertise and enthusiasm to Matthews™.
“Bob has achieved success at every level. We not only celebrate that success but look to leverage it as we continue to outperform. His experience and leadership skills will materially add to the talent we have in place as we continue our expansion into new markets. In addition, his position with Cal State has been extremely beneficial to us as we introduce Matthews™ to new generations and find candidates that fit our culture and mindset,” Matthews said. “I’m excited for him to lead and work alongside the committed professionals we have and continue to add to the Phoenix office.”
