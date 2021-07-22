Matthews™ Hires Former Grubb and Ellis Co-CEO to Lead Phoenix Office Growth

“I’m honored to join a firm that has quickly established itself as a dominant force in the industry,” Osbrink said. “I have known Kyle for many years and had the pleasure of seeing his tremendous achievements and how he works relentlessly to put others in a position to be successful. I’m excited to share the Matthews™ story, enhance support for our brokers and staff, and continue to expand into markets that we have yet to position ourselves in.”

In conjunction with his position at Matthews™, Osbrink will continue to work as the Director of the Center for Real Estate at California State University. This role will support vigorous growth and development for Matthews’ recruiting efforts, as Osbrink expands outreach and opportunities for students preparing to enter the commercial real estate field. Preceding California State University, Osbrink was the Vice President and Regional Manager of Marcus & Millichap’s Orange County operations. Under his management, the Orange County office ranked as a top-ten brokerage within the firm and reached its highest revenue since its opening in 1981. Prior to Marcus & Millichap, Osbrink held several positions at Grubb and Ellis, starting as Sales Manager before quickly rising in the ranks, eventually becoming Co-CEO. Osbrink has also held leadership positions at The Irvine Company, Cushman and Wakefield, and has been a trusted advisor to recognized firms including SRS, the Yellowstone Group, and Newmark Knight Frank.