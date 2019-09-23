Recognized for Tax Law in 2020 and Trust and Estates in 2019
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boyer Bohn P.C. is pleased to announce that founding member, Max K. Boyer, was named Best Lawyers 2020 Tax Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Scottsdale. The recognition was bestowed upon Boyer as a result of surveys conducted among leading lawyers about the professional abilities of colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Boyer was recognized in 2019 as the Best Lawyers Trusts and Estates Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Scottsdale. Only one lawyer is recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.
Boyer has consistently received the highest ratings for outstanding quality and service from both his clients and his peers. He has been recognized since 2007 by Best Lawyers in the areas of Tax Law and Trusts and Estates, has been recognized as a Super Lawyer® since 2014 and is an AV® Preeminent 5.0 out of 5 peer review rated attorney in Martindale Hubbell. Boyer is designated with the High Ethical Standing seal.
Boyer received his law degree, graduating cum laude from University of Seattle and received his LL.M., a Master’s degree in Tax Law, from the University of Florida. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
About Boyer Bohn P.C.
Founded in 1998, Boyer Bohn P.C. is a boutique law firm focusing on Estate Planning, Probate and Trust and Business and Tax services. The firm serves ultra-high-net worth individuals and families, helping them to manage and preserve their wealth and protect the long-term interests of their companies.
About Best Lawyers in America
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For almost 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe. Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer-review and is a result of a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process which elicits meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.
Contacts
Boyer Bohn P.C.
Amanda Gagnon, Office Manager
(480) 505-3480