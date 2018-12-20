-Integration provides lenders eDisclosure creation, delivery and

eSignature workflow-

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print

fulfillment technology, today announced its latest integration with

digital mortgage provider Maxwell. The integration will provide a

seamless disclosure management experience, including the generation,

delivery and signature of mortgage disclosures.

Leveraging Docutech’s ConformX dynamic document generation engine and

Solex eSign platforms, lenders using Maxwell’s digital mortgage solution

can provide borrowers with single sign-on access to electronically

receive, review and sign all disclosure documents throughout the loan

lifecycle. The integration reduces loan origination time and costs while

improving data quality. At the same time, lenders can offer their

borrowers the benefit of receiving, reviewing and signing disclosures at

their own pace via any web-connected device.

“Lenders can do their best work when empowered with innovative tools

that make their workflow more efficient while providing an outstanding

customer experience to borrowers,” said Maxwell co-founder and CEO John

Paasonen. “By integrating Docutech’s innovative products into our

platform, we’re continuing to provide a comprehensive, seamless user

experience to lenders and their borrowers directly, removing unnecessary

friction from the mortgage experience.”

Docutech’s ConformX platform ensures that all disclosures are compliant

with federal, state and local regulations. Combined with Maxwell’s

digital lending platform, lenders can make the loan origination process

more efficient, meet all compliance requirements and still provide the

outstanding customer service and innovative products borrowers demand.

“Consumers are embracing and demanding more digital options in all of

their financial needs,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech.

“At the same time, digital tools must enhance the personal element

during the mortgage experience. This integration between Docutech and

Maxwell unites two innovative solutions working to accelerate the

adoption of digital mortgage technology into the mainstream.”

About Maxwell

Maxwell

empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and

successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers

and real estate agents. The platform is used by hundreds of mortgage

lenders, banks and credit unions nationwide to serve their homebuyers

and real estate agent partners every day. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a

member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and The Mortgage

Collaborative. The company is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado.

Connect with Maxwell:

https://www.himaxwell.com

https://www.facebook.com/maxwellHQ

https://twitter.com/ilovemaxwell

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for

mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to

eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the

standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer

service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions

empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan

packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing

laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website

at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

Stephen Sprayberry

For Docutech

678.781.7207

stephen@williammills.com

Sean McCormick

For Docutech

678.781.7210

sean@williammills.com

