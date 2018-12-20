-Integration provides lenders eDisclosure creation, delivery and
eSignature workflow-
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print
fulfillment technology, today announced its latest integration with
digital mortgage provider Maxwell. The integration will provide a
seamless disclosure management experience, including the generation,
delivery and signature of mortgage disclosures.
Leveraging Docutech’s ConformX dynamic document generation engine and
Solex eSign platforms, lenders using Maxwell’s digital mortgage solution
can provide borrowers with single sign-on access to electronically
receive, review and sign all disclosure documents throughout the loan
lifecycle. The integration reduces loan origination time and costs while
improving data quality. At the same time, lenders can offer their
borrowers the benefit of receiving, reviewing and signing disclosures at
their own pace via any web-connected device.
“Lenders can do their best work when empowered with innovative tools
that make their workflow more efficient while providing an outstanding
customer experience to borrowers,” said Maxwell co-founder and CEO John
Paasonen. “By integrating Docutech’s innovative products into our
platform, we’re continuing to provide a comprehensive, seamless user
experience to lenders and their borrowers directly, removing unnecessary
friction from the mortgage experience.”
Docutech’s ConformX platform ensures that all disclosures are compliant
with federal, state and local regulations. Combined with Maxwell’s
digital lending platform, lenders can make the loan origination process
more efficient, meet all compliance requirements and still provide the
outstanding customer service and innovative products borrowers demand.
“Consumers are embracing and demanding more digital options in all of
their financial needs,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech.
“At the same time, digital tools must enhance the personal element
during the mortgage experience. This integration between Docutech and
Maxwell unites two innovative solutions working to accelerate the
adoption of digital mortgage technology into the mainstream.”
About Maxwell
empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and
successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers
and real estate agents. The platform is used by hundreds of mortgage
lenders, banks and credit unions nationwide to serve their homebuyers
and real estate agent partners every day. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a
member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and The Mortgage
Collaborative. The company is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado.
Connect with Maxwell:
About Docutech
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for
mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to
eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the
standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer
service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions
empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan
packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing
laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website
or follow them on social media at LinkedIn
or Twitter @Docutech.
