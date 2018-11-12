The nation’s sixth-largest hotel owner-operator and the leading national

real estate development and investment firm finance 5,958-guestroom

Marriott and Hilton select service and extended stay hotel portfolio.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A joint venture of MCR

and Building

and Land Technology (BLT) has completed a $647.5 million financing

across a 5,958-guestroom national portfolio of 53 Marriott and Hilton

select service and extended stay hotels spanning 15 states and 31

markets. Thirty-three of the hotels carry Marriott brands, while 20

properties operate under Hilton brands. On average, the portfolio’s

hotels are 12 years old and generate RevPAR of $90 and RevPAR Index of

120%.

Bank of America led the financing, which also included Wells Fargo and

two mezzanine lenders. The proceeds repaid current loans and returned

capital to the joint venture.

“This transaction is the result of our strong financial partnership with

BLT and the industry-leading operating performance generated by MCR’s

property-level management teams,” said Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing

Partner of MCR and MORSE Development. “After evaluating various

alternatives including CMBS loans, debt funds and balance sheet options,

we selected Bank of America to lead this financing because we were

seeking a trusted partner that values relationship-oriented balance

sheet banking, which delivers better returns to the partnership.”

“This financing is a testament to the quality of the portfolio,

exceptional lending relationships, strong joint venture partnership and

MCR’s operational expertise,” said Carl Kuehner III, Chairman of

Building and Land Technology.

About MCR

MCR is the sixth-largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has

invested in and developed 104 hotel properties with more than 12,000

rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm

has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the

Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents

to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton 2017 Top

Performer Award. For more information, visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

About Building and Land Technology

Building and Land Technology (BLT), founded in 1982, is a privately held

real estate developer, manager and private equity firm. BLT is

vertically integrated and has invested in, developed, owned and managed

more than 25 million square feet of commercial, hotel and residential

properties across 26 states. BLT is also the largest franchisee of

Sotheby’s residential real estate brokerage, with 28 offices and 1,000

real estate agents. To learn more about BLT visit http://www.bltoffice.com.

