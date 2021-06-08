Medable Partners With Aural Analytics in NIH Cancer Moonshot Project

Medable received funding for the project in 2018 via the National Institute of Health’s Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot program. The Cancer Moonshot program was launched five years ago, infusing an additional $1.8 billion into cancer research via the 21st Century Cures Act passed by Congress. So far, 240 research projects across more than 70 initiatives have been supported by Moonshot funding, with more to come for the seven-year initiative.

Medable’s study, titled Digital Biomarkers for Care, is designed to test and develop remote data capture, analysis and integration tools to assess patients undergoing cancer treatment. Medable’s platform will use Aural Analytics to continuously capture data via patients’ iPhones, tracking physical and physiological parameters as they pertain to a patient’s perceived level of fatigue and physical capabilities.