 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MedAvail and Access Health Care Physicians To Open Five SpotRx Locations in Florida

MedAvail and Access Health Care Physicians To Open Five SpotRx Locations in Florida

Innovative self-serve pharmacy kiosks to be embedded in five clinics

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, will be opening an initial five SpotRx locations with Access Health Care Physicians in Florida in July.

In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery will be available to patients at four Access Health Care clinic locations in the Tampa area. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.

“We are excited to partner with Access Health Care, a leading primary care network in Florida,” said Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “Our collaboration will allow us to expand our footprint in our fourth target state, where there is a tremendous opportunity to address medication access and adherence among Medicare patients.”

MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy business is primarily focused on the Medicare (65+ year old) market and the medical clinics where they receive care. The SpotRx MedCenter allows patients to virtually consult with a pharmacist and fill their medications within clinics, eliminating the need to visit a pharmacy. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have their medications delivered to their homes free of charge.

“Access Health Care has been a trusted provider of high quality, evidence-based care in Florida since 2001 and values innovations that lead to superior patient outcomes,” said Dr. Pariksith Singh, MD CEO of Access Health Care. “We are looking forward to broadening our capabilities and driving deeper patient engagement through our partnership with SpotRx. Patients will have convenient access to their medications not only on-site at our clinics but also through home delivery.”

About Access Health Care Physicians, LLC

Access Health Care Physicians, LLC is a multiservice medical practice consisting of over 200 healthcare providers and over 1,000 employees at more than 115 locations throughout Florida.

Our medical services include:



  • Comprehensive Diabetes Care Clinic


  • Blood Draws


  • Holter Monitor


  • Physical Therapy and Rehab


  • Vascular Study


  • Nuclear Stress Testing


  • Echocardiogram/EKG


  • Carotid Doppler


  • Venous Doppler


  • Arterial Doppler


  • Ultrasound


  • Bone Density Testing


  • Pulmonary Function Testing


  • Anodyne Treatment


  • Treatment of injuries resulting from automobile accidents including soft tissue injuries

Access Health Care Physicians, LLC main office is located at 5350 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Florida 34606. For more information call 352-688-8116, visit us at ahcpllc.com or like us on Facebook.

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

ir@medavail.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford aims for 40% of global volume to be all electric

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News