MedAvail and Access Health Care Physicians To Open Five SpotRx Locations in Florida

MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy business is primarily focused on the Medicare (65+ year old) market and the medical clinics where they receive care. The SpotRx MedCenter allows patients to virtually consult with a pharmacist and fill their medications within clinics, eliminating the need to visit a pharmacy. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have their medications delivered to their homes free of charge.

“Access Health Care has been a trusted provider of high quality, evidence-based care in Florida since 2001 and values innovations that lead to superior patient outcomes,” said Dr. Pariksith Singh, MD CEO of Access Health Care. “We are looking forward to broadening our capabilities and driving deeper patient engagement through our partnership with SpotRx. Patients will have convenient access to their medications not only on-site at our clinics but also through home delivery.”

About Access Health Care Physicians, LLC