MedAvail and Access Health Care Physicians To Open Five SpotRx Locations in Florida

Innovative self-serve pharmacy kiosks to be embedded in five clinics
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, will be opening an initial five SpotRx locations with Access Health Care Physicians in Florida in July.
In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery will be available to patients at four Access Health Care clinic locations in the Tampa area. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.
“We are excited to partner with Access Health Care, a leading primary care network in Florida,” said Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “Our collaboration will allow us to expand our footprint in our fourth target state, where there is a tremendous opportunity to address medication access and adherence among Medicare patients.”
MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy business is primarily focused on the Medicare (65+ year old) market and the medical clinics where they receive care. The SpotRx MedCenter allows patients to virtually consult with a pharmacist and fill their medications within clinics, eliminating the need to visit a pharmacy. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have their medications delivered to their homes free of charge.
“Access Health Care has been a trusted provider of high quality, evidence-based care in Florida since 2001 and values innovations that lead to superior patient outcomes,” said Dr. Pariksith Singh, MD CEO of Access Health Care. “We are looking forward to broadening our capabilities and driving deeper patient engagement through our partnership with SpotRx. Patients will have convenient access to their medications not only on-site at our clinics but also through home delivery.”
About Access Health Care Physicians, LLC
Access Health Care Physicians, LLC is a multiservice medical practice consisting of over 200 healthcare providers and over 1,000 employees at more than 115 locations throughout Florida.
Our medical services include:
Comprehensive Diabetes Care Clinic
Blood Draws
Holter Monitor
Physical Therapy and Rehab
Vascular Study
Nuclear Stress Testing
Echocardiogram/EKG
Carotid Doppler
Venous Doppler
Arterial Doppler
Ultrasound
Bone Density Testing
Pulmonary Function Testing
Anodyne Treatment
Treatment of injuries resulting from automobile accidents including soft tissue injuries
Access Health Care Physicians, LLC main office is located at 5350 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Florida 34606. For more information call 352-688-8116, visit us at ahcpllc.com or like us on Facebook.
About SpotRx
SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.
