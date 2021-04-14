MedAvail Announces Continued Expansion of Its Technology Agreement With a North Texas Health System

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that a health system in North Texas has expanded its technology agreement with MedAvail, and has deployed MedAvail’s MedCenter technology at 16 emergency and urgent care sites in Texas.

Patients visiting these urgent and emergency care sites are able to consult virtually with a system pharmacist and fill their prescriptions at the point of care through the MedCenter, eliminating the need to make a separate trip to a pharmacy. Through MedAvail’s Pharmacy Technology segment, the company is able to enhance pharmacy services offered by healthcare providers and retail chains. Enterprise customers can purchase MedAvail’s technology in order to provide these solutions under their own brands.