MedAvail Announces Continued Expansion of Its Technology Agreement With a North Texas Health System

Innovative self-serve pharmacy kiosks now embedded in 16 sites through technology agreement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that a health system in North Texas has expanded its technology agreement with MedAvail, and has deployed MedAvail’s MedCenter technology at 16 emergency and urgent care sites in Texas.

Patients visiting these urgent and emergency care sites are able to consult virtually with a system pharmacist and fill their prescriptions at the point of care through the MedCenter, eliminating the need to make a separate trip to a pharmacy. Through MedAvail’s Pharmacy Technology segment, the company is able to enhance pharmacy services offered by healthcare providers and retail chains. Enterprise customers can purchase MedAvail’s technology in order to provide these solutions under their own brands.

“We are proud to offer our software and MedCenter technology to large healthcare systems focused on medication adherence and patient satisfaction,” said Dave Rawlins, Chief Commercial Officer at MedAvail. “Quick and convenient access to care is even more critical now than ever. MedAvail’s innovative pharmacy technology is adaptable to a number of different environments, enabling our partners to improve ease of medication access without compromising safety.”

About MedAvail

MedAvail (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

ir@medavail.com

