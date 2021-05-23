MedAvail Appoints Joan O’Rourke as President of SpotRx

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced the appointment of Joan O’Rourke, RN, MSN, PNP to President of SpotRx. In this newly created role, Ms. O’Rourke will oversee the continued expansion and operation of the SpotRx in-clinic operations, reporting directly to Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer.
“We look forward to benefiting from Joan’s expertise on delivering service offerings that optimize patient adherence, improve patient satisfaction, and reduce healthcare costs. Her clinical experience, pharmacy background and sales leadership will help us accelerate the commercial strategies of SpotRx pharmacy as we continue to take advantage of our position as an embedded pharmacy and our partnerships with our enterprise clients,” said Ed Kilroy.
Prior to joining MedAvail, Ms. O’Rourke ran her own business, providing strategic consulting services to large academic medical centers to stand up new pharmacy models and services for optimizing pharmacy drug utilization, improving adherence and outcomes. She had previously spent 20 years at CVS Health. In her role as Vice President of Coram Infusion Services, she was responsible for leading the specialty infusion strategy for sales, customer operations and payor implementations. She has also held multiple senior positions across CVS Health, with experiences in specialty pharmacy, home infusion, hospital, PBM, and retail sectors. Ms. O’Rourke began her career as a Nurse Practitioner at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, where she led the clinical care for patients with Endocrine conditions. She received her BSN from Northern Illinois University and MSN from Rush University.
“I am thrilled to join the MedAvail team and continue to build upon the Company’s success with Medicare-focused clinics and enterprise partners,” said Joan O’Rourke, President of SpotRx. “I look forward to working closely with the SpotRx team during this next chapter of growth focused on expanding the reach of our unique embedded pharmacy model.”
About SpotRx
SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.