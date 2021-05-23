MedAvail Appoints Joan O’Rourke as President of SpotRx

“We look forward to benefiting from Joan’s expertise on delivering service offerings that optimize patient adherence, improve patient satisfaction, and reduce healthcare costs. Her clinical experience, pharmacy background and sales leadership will help us accelerate the commercial strategies of SpotRx pharmacy as we continue to take advantage of our position as an embedded pharmacy and our partnerships with our enterprise clients,” said Ed Kilroy.

Prior to joining MedAvail, Ms. O’Rourke ran her own business, providing strategic consulting services to large academic medical centers to stand up new pharmacy models and services for optimizing pharmacy drug utilization, improving adherence and outcomes. She had previously spent 20 years at CVS Health. In her role as Vice President of Coram Infusion Services, she was responsible for leading the specialty infusion strategy for sales, customer operations and payor implementations. She has also held multiple senior positions across CVS Health, with experiences in specialty pharmacy, home infusion, hospital, PBM, and retail sectors. Ms. O’Rourke began her career as a Nurse Practitioner at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, where she led the clinical care for patients with Endocrine conditions. She received her BSN from Northern Illinois University and MSN from Rush University.