MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy and Cigna Medical Group Partner to Help Improve Medication Access in Phoenix

SpotRx pharmacy kiosks will now be available at four of Cigna Medical Group’s clinics located around the Phoenix valley, including its newest location in Apache Junction. Patients visiting these clinics will be able to consult virtually with a pharmacist and fill their prescriptions within the clinic, eliminating the need to make a separate trip to a pharmacy. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have their medications delivered to their home free of charge.

“Cigna Medical Group has been a trusted provider of high quality, convenient care for nearly 50 years, and innovative partnerships are an integral part of our commitment to improving outcomes and making health care more affordable and accessible,” said Matthew Bennett, President and General manager, Cigna Medical Group. “Our collaboration with MedAvail over the last several years has further enabled us to deliver on this promise in new and effective ways. By expanding safe and convenient prescription access for our patients at the point of care, we can further improve medication adherence, which is key to driving better health outcomes.”