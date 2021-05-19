MedAvail to Open First Four SpotRx Locations in Florida

Innovative self-serve pharmacy kiosks to be embedded in four clinics
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, will be opening its hub pharmacy in Orlando in July and its first four SpotRx locations in Florida, its fourth target state.
In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery will be available to patients at four Cano Health clinic locations in the Orlando area. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.
“We are thrilled to begin our expansion into Florida with Cano Health, a partner who is equally passionate about optimizing patient outcomes,” said Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “Our partnership with Cano Health is an exciting first step on our journey to serving Medicare patients in hundreds of potential clinics in Florida, where we have a total annual market opportunity of over $3.7 billion.”
MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy business is primarily focused on the Medicare (65+ year old) market and the medical clinics where they receive care. The SpotRx MedCenter allows patients to virtually consult with a pharmacist and fill their medications within clinics, eliminating the need to visit a pharmacy. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have their medications delivered to their homes free of charge.
“Our partnership with SpotRx will enable us to provide a high touch pharmacy experience to our patients while also providing convenient on-site access to over-the-counter and prescription medications,” said Dr. Richard Aguilar, Chief Clinical Officer of Cano Health. “We want to ensure that our patients receive high quality, affordable care and medication adherence plays an important role in population health management.”
About Cano Health
Cano Health operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.
The Company’s personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.
About SpotRx
SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.
