MedAvail to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

  • Updated

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.

MedAvail’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.medavail.com/.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

ir@medavail.com

