MedAvail to Report 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after market close. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.