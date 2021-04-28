 Skip to main content
MedAvail to Report 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after market close. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

ir@medavail.com

