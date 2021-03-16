 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MedAvail to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021

MedAvail to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

ir@medavail.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How Much Cash Should You Keep In The Bank?
Smart Change: Personal Finance

How Much Cash Should You Keep In The Bank?

  • Updated

Bank accounts can make paying bills and managing spending easier. And a savings account provides a convenient place to keep cash you may need to tap in an emergency. But how much money should you keep in checking and savings? Is it possible to have too much cash in the bank? Finding the right balance […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News