MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate Expands Across Arizona to Serve Rapidly Growing Southwest Market

“We have entrusted the MedCraft team as our partner in the development of two new medical office buildings for Yuma Regional Medical Center. Their planning and programming efforts have been first-class in bringing physicians and leadership together to define the future care models and connecting us with industry peers on lessons learned,” stated Trudie Milner, Chief Operating Officer, YRMC. “Additionally, we have been able to leverage capital from MedCraft to ensure timely implementation of this growth and development strategy. We look to break ground on both projects this year.”